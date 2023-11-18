8 Movies Like Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain You Must See

Peacock’s ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain’ is an adventure comedy film directed by Paul Briganti that marks the feature film debut of the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy. In the film, the members, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, play three lifelong friends who embark on a quest to find a hidden treasure. However, their personal fears, incompetence, and perception of their friendship get in the way of their growth along the journey. If you enjoyed the film’s mashup of comedy and treasure-hunting, you must be looking for more movies like ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain’ to stream, and we have handpicked some options for you!

8. Impractical Jokers: The Movie (2020)

Directed by Chris Henchy, ‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie‘ is a comedy film based on the prank comedy series of the same name. The film features the comedy group The Tenderloins, comprising Brian Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto. It revolves around the four lifelong friends as they compete in hidden-camera challenges for an opportunity to turn back time and prevent an embarrassing mishap. Like ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain,’ the film explores the friendship between a group of childhood friends and also brings the comedy group’s unique brand of humor to the viewers in a cohesive narrative format.

7. The Three Stooges (2012)

‘The Three Stooges’ is a slapstick comedy film directed by the Farrelly brothers and based on the 1934–59 film shorts of the same name. The film features Chris Diamantopoulos, Sean Hayes, and Will Sasso as the titular group who grew up in an orphanage. However, when the trio learns of the orphanage’s financial woes, they embark on a quest to raise the money to save their only home. Inspired by the classic comedy group of the same name, the film’s depiction of three friends struggling to protect what they cherish is an element it shares with ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.’

6. Old Dads (2023)

‘Old Dads‘ marks the directorial debut of standup comedian Bill Burr. In the film, Burr plays Jack Kelly, who, along with his two best friends, Connor and Mike, navigates the complexities of being a father in an ever-evolving world. While the film is devoid of the treasure-hunting aspect of ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain,’ it features plenty of hilarious social commentary and Burr’s trademark rants to make up for it. While the two movies are fundamentally different, they follow a trio of childhood best friends who are forced to reflect and examine their personalities and relationships with each other in the face of change, making them at least thematically similar.

5. City Slickers (1991)

‘City Slickers’ is a comedy Western film directed by Ron Underwood. It features starring Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Bruno Kirby, and Jack Palance in the lead roles. The movie follows friends Phil, Ed, and Mitch, who take a supervised cattle drive across the Southwest for their yearly vacation. However, when they meet a seasoned cowboy, Curly, they embark on a daring and dangerous adventure. While the movie’s plot differs from ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain,’ it follows a trio of best friends dealing with the challenges of aging. On the other hand, the latter film deals with characters struggling to grow up, creating a cosmetic similarity between it and ‘City Slickers.’

4. Super Troopers (2001)

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, ‘Super Troopers’ is a comedy film about five over-enthusiastic Vermont State Troopers who spend most of their time playing practical jokes on motorists. However, when their department faces extinction, the “Super Troopers” must work together and find a way to keep their jobs. The hilarious film has become a cult classic over the years and is fueled by the comedic performances of the Broken Lizard comedy group (Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske). Hence, viewers will find the overall whacky tone and silly hijinks of the Troopers similar to those of John, Ben, and Martin in ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.’

3. Finding ‘Ohana (2021)

‘Finding ‘Ohana‘ is an adventure comedy movie directed by Jude Weng. It tells the story of two Brooklyn-raised siblings who arrive in the rural town of O’ahu to spend their Summer. However, when the siblings discover a map of a long-lost treasure, they team up with their new friends to uncover it. Similar to ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain,’ the movie is driven by a treasure-hunting mission the main characters embark upon. However, compared to the more superficial characterization in the former movie, ‘Finding ‘Ohana’ dives deeper into the internal conflicts of the protagonists, leading to a meaningful story of friendship. Hence, viewers looking for an out-and-out adventure film with elements of treasure-hunting and friendship will love ‘Finding ‘Ohana.’

2. Hot Rod (2007)

‘Hot Rod’ is a comedy film directed by Akiva Schaffer and starring Andy Samberg in the lead roles. The film follows amateur stuntman Rod Kimble, who attempts to raise money for his stepfather’s heart operation by performing his most daring stunt to date. It marks the feature film debut of the comedy group The Lonely Island, who gained recognition for their work on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ much like the stars of ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.’ In many ways, ‘Hot Rod’ sets the template for performers to transition from sketch comedy to big screen, making it a must-watch for fans of comedy groups and ‘Saturday Night Live.’

1. Without a Paddle (2004)

Directed by Steven Brill, ‘Without a Paddle‘ is an adventure comedy film starring Seth Green, Matthew Lillard, and Dax Shepard in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Jerry, Dan, and Tom, who learn about their high school friend, Billy. When the trio reunites for Billy’s funeral, they discover a map of D. B. Cooper’s lost treasure, which Billy was trying to find until his death. To honor their friend and face their own fears, Jerry, Dan, and Tom set out to find the lost treasure. The film’s basic premise is reminiscent of the core plot of ‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.’ Both movies explore the friendship between three friends who are searching for treasure and are packed with equally hilarious moments of tomfoolery and incompetence between the trio. For those reasons, ‘Without a Paddle’ takes the top spot on this list.