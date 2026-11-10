10 Movies Like Super Troopers on Netflix Right Now

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, ‘Super Troopers’ is a comedy film that centers on five unconventional Vermont state troopers who embody disorder, laziness, and uncensored talk. Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar), Mac (Steve Lemme), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske), Foster (Paul Soter), and Farva (Kevin Heffernan) are friends and highway-patrolling Vermont troopers who constantly make fun of each other in rather offensive ways. Not focusing on law enforcement, the group spends much of its time playing pranks on unsuspecting motorists and getting into ridiculous situations. Their laid-back approach to the job is threatened when budget cuts put their highway patrol unit at risk of closure, leaving the rival Spurbury Police Department poised to take over.

With their jobs on the line, the troopers get an opportunity to prove their worth when a murder investigation leads them to a major drug operation. Determined to solve the case before the local police, they put their unconventional tactics to use, hoping to save their department and restore its reputation. The investigation soon becomes an increasingly chaotic challenge for the five friends. The film eventually launched a franchise, with two sequels, ‘Super Troopers 2’ and ‘Super Troopers 3’ continuing the misadventures of the troopers. These films on Netflix, similar to ‘Super Troopers,’ will engage you with their funny characters, outrageous plots, and more.

10. Bad Trip (2021)

‘Bad Trip’ follows Chris Carey (Eric André), who leaves Florida with his best friend, Bud Malone (Lil Rel Howery), hoping to reconnect with a woman he has loved since high school. Their road trip to NYC takes a dangerous turn when they steal a car belonging to Bud’s sister, Trina Malone (Tiffany Haddish), who has escaped from prison and begins pursuing them. As the two friends try to stay ahead of her, their journey turns into a series of bizarre encounters, outrageous pranks, and unpredictable situations.

What begins as a romantic pursuit quickly turns into a chaotic adventure, with Chris and Bud repeatedly finding themselves in trouble as they make their way toward the Big Apple. Both ‘Bad Trip’ and ‘Super Troopers’ revolve around characters whose interactions are defined by outrageous humor, reckless behavior, and a willingness to get into ridiculous situations. The comedy film helmed by Kitao Sakurai is available on Netflix.

9. Game Over, Man! (2018)

‘Game Over, Man!’ is the tale of hotel employees and close friends Alexxx (Adam Devine), Darren (Anders Holm), and Joel (Blake Anderson), who hope to secure funding for their video game from social media influencer Bae Awadi. Their plans are derailed when armed terrorists take over the LA hotel where they work, holding its guests and staff hostage. With Bae among the captives, the trio suddenly finds itself with a chance to save their potential investor and become unlikely heroes. Despite having no experience with such dangerous situations, the three friends decide to fight back and attempt a rescue.

However, their lack of preparation only leads to increasingly strange complications. Shaped under the direction of Kyle Newacheck, the action comedy film also parodies elements of the popular action film ‘Die Hard.’ The friendship between Alexxx, Darren, and Joel drives their increasingly chaotic adventure, much like the camaraderie among Thorny, Mac, Rabbit, Foster, and Farva fuels their outrageous antics in ‘Super Troopers’. The movie is accessible here.

8. The Out-Laws (2023)

Brought to life by Tyler Spindel, ‘The Out-Laws’ is a comedy film that explores the life of Owen Browning (Adam Devine), a bank manager whose wedding plans take an unexpected turn when his workplace is robbed by the notorious Ghost Bandits just days before his marriage to Parker McDermott (Nina Dobrev). Owen soon begins suspecting Parker’s newly arrived parents, Billy (Pierce Brosnan) and Lilly McDermott (Ellen Barkin), of being behind the heist.

His suspicions are confirmed, but matters become even more complicated when a crime boss to whom the bandits owe money kidnaps Parker. With his fiancée in danger, Owen has little choice but to team up with his criminal future in-laws, participate in a robbery, and get Parker back. Owen struggles to work alongside his unpredictable future in-laws, while Thorny, Mac, Rabbit, Foster, and Farva in ‘Super Troopers’ constantly tease and provoke one another. You may view it on Netflix.

7. The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

‘The Brothers Grimsby’ or ‘Grimsby’ is about two estranged siblings whose reunion plunges them into an unexpected conspiracy. Nobby Butcher (Sacha Baron Cohen), a carefree family man from the English town of Grimsby, has little in common with his younger brother, Sebastian Graves (Mark Strong), an MI6 agent. Their reunion takes a disastrous turn when Nobby accidentally interferes with one of Sebastian’s crucial missions, leaving the agent wrongly implicated in a terrorist attack. With both brothers now branded as fugitives, they must go on the run and identify the people responsible for the conspiracy.

Their attempts to uncover the truth bring them face-to-face with dangerous encounters, outrageous mishaps, and a succession of misunderstandings that make their situation increasingly complicated. Along the lines of ‘Super Troopers,’ the movie turns dangerous circumstances into opportunities for outrageous humor, following characters whose attempts to resolve criminal problems lead to misunderstandings, reckless decisions, and escalating chaos. Crafted under the direction of Louis Leterrier, the action-comedy film can be watched here.

6. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ continues the adventures of the fast-talking Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy), marking the fourth installment in the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ film series and a sequel to ‘Beverly Hills Cop III.’ Axel heads back to Beverly Hills after his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) receives threats to her life. Determined to protect her, Axel joins forces with Jane and Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to investigate the danger. He also reunites with his old friends, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton), as they work together to uncover a conspiracy.

As Axel takes on another case in Beverly Hills, he finds himself caught up in a dangerous investigation that leaves his future uncertain. ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ and ‘Super Troopers’ balance law enforcement action with over-the-top comedy by placing their main characters in situations where unconventional tactics become central to solving the case. Directed by Mark Molloy, the action-comedy film can be accessed on Netflix.

5. Coffee & Kareem (2020)

‘Coffee & Kareem’ is the saga of an unlikely partnership between a police officer and a 12-year-old boy whose attempts to sabotage his mother’s romantic relationship lead to serious trouble. Kareem Manning (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) wants Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson) to break up with James Coffee (Ed Helms), so he hires criminals to frighten him. However, the plan backfires when these actions attract the attention of a drug kingpin and his criminal associates. With Vanessa caught in the middle of the escalating danger, Kareem has little choice but to join forces with Coffee.

As the unlikely pair struggle to escape one dangerous situation after another, they must put aside their differences and learn to work together to protect Vanessa at all costs. Kareem’s attempt to break up his mother’s relationship spirals into a dangerous confrontation, while the troopers’ efforts to save their department in ‘Super Troopers’ lead to increasingly ridiculous complications. With Michael Dowse in the director’s seat, the action-comedy film is streaming here.

4. National Security (2003)

‘National Security,’ helmed by Dennis Dugan, is an action-comedy film that pairs two complex and unpredictable men. Earl Montgomery (Martin Lawrence), a police academy reject, and Hank Rafferty (Steve Zahn), a former LAPD officer, have little reason to get along after their disastrous first encounter. However, they eventually find themselves working together as security guards. Their constant clashes take an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a sophisticated smuggling operation, putting them in the crosshairs of both dangerous criminals and the police.

With no easy way out, the mismatched partners must investigate the operation themselves while dealing with one complication after another. The unlikely partnership between Earl and Hank reflects the camaraderie within the Vermont trooper unit in ‘Super Troopers.’ In both films, the characters’ differences and disagreements never stop them from working together and causing chaos. Watch it on Netflix.

3. The Other Guys (2010)

‘The Other Guys’ revolves around two NYPD detectives who get an unexpected opportunity to prove themselves when the department’s celebrated officers are no longer available. Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) have spent their careers in the background, often going unrecognized, but a major investigation finally puts them in the spotlight. The mismatched duo sets its sights on a wealthy businessman at the center of a complicated case, hoping to demonstrate that they are capable of handling more than routine assignments.

However, their attempt to establish themselves as serious detectives quickly becomes a series of mishaps. Akin to ‘Super Troopers,’ the action-comedy film finds humor in officers who are not always taken seriously but get an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities. Allen and Terry step out of the shadows, whereas the Vermont troopers fight to prove that their unit deserves to remain open. You can find it here.

2. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, ‘21 Jump Street’ is an action-comedy film based on the TV series of the same name. It follows rookie police officers Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum), former high school classmates who become partners despite their very different personalities. After making a mess of their first assignment, they are transferred to an undercover unit and sent back to high school to investigate the spread of a dangerous synthetic drug.

Pretending to be students, Schmidt and Jenko must adjust to teenage life while trying to identify those responsible for the drug operation. However, their attempts to fit in create unexpected complications, threatening both their cover and the investigation. Both ’21 Jump Street’ and ‘Super Troopers’ feature police officers whose contrasting personalities and constant banter create much of the comedy. Schmidt and Jenko’s mismatched partnership echoes the camaraderie among Thorny, Mac, Rabbit, Foster, and Farva. The movie is available on Netflix.

1. CHiPs (2017)

‘CHiPs’ revolves around Jon Baker (Dax Shepard), who joins the California Highway Patrol in an attempt to turn his life around. He is paired with Frank Poncherello, AKA Ponch (Michael Peña), an undercover FBI agent investigating corruption within the department. Their different personalities and approaches to police work make it difficult for them to get along. However, when a series of armored truck robberies draws their attention, the two officers must set aside their differences and learn to work together.

Penned and helmed by Dax Shepard, the action-comedy film is based on the TV series of the same title. Much like ‘Super Troopers,’ the movie follows highway patrol officers who become involved in investigations into organized criminal activity. Jon and Ponch pursue the perpetrators of the armored truck robberies while the Vermont troopers uncover a major drug operation. Enjoy the film here.

Read More: Best Cop Movies of All Time