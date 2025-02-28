David Corenswet’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Starts Filming in Melbourne and New Jersey in April

The Land Down Under and the Garden State will be David Corenswet’s new home for a while! The filming of the new ‘Superman’ actor’s latest feature film ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ will take place in Melbourne, Australia, and New Jersey between April 14 and June 30, 2025. Jonathan Levine is directing the movie based on a screenplay by Nick Santora.

‘Mr. Irrelevant’ follows the inspiring true story of John Tuggle, the final pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, whose resilience and dedication left a lasting mark on the New York Giants. Despite the odds stacked against him, Tuggle proved his worth on and off the field as a commendable football player, earning the respect of his teammates and coaches. His journey, filled with perseverance and passion, is apt for a deeply moving sports drama, making it a fitting addition to Skydance Sports’ lineup.

Corenswet has been on a roll as far as his acting career is concerned. He plays Superman/Clark Kent in James Gunn’s ‘Superman,’ which is set to be released on July 11, 2025. Apart from this highly anticipated superhero flick, the rising star will also be seen in the FX pilot ‘The Answers’ as Christopher Skye. Regarding his most recent credits, he appeared in Apple TV+’s miniseries ‘Lady in the Lake,’ alongside Natalie Portman, as Allan Durst. The actor further played Scott in ‘Twisters,’ starring alongside Glen Powell. Some of his other notable credits are the Projectionist in Mia Goth’s ‘Pearl,’ David McDougall in ‘We Own This City,’ River Barkley in ‘The Politician,’ and Jake in ‘Look Both Ways.’

Levine is a seasoned director, having helmed films like ‘50/50,’ ‘The Wackness,’ and ‘Warm Bodies.’ His other notable directorial credits include ‘The Night Before,’ ‘Long Shot,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ and ‘Snatched.’ Apart from ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ his upcoming projects include ‘Bad Romance’ and ‘Dirty Dancing 2’ with Jennifer Grey.

Melbourne recently served as a key filming location for the popular NBC sci-fi series ‘La Brea.’ Meanwhile, New Jersey previously hosted the shooting of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ the sequel to ‘Joker,’ featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Read More: Disney+ Pilot ‘Holes’ Starts Filming in Albuquerque in April