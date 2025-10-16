‘Murder At The Masquerade: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’ in the Works at Hallmark

The next installment of Hallmark’s beloved franchise, ‘A Hannah Swensen Mystery,’ is in the pipeline. Filming of ‘Murder At The Masquerade: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’ will take place in Vancouver in November this year. Alison Sweeney will be back as Hannah Swensen in the movie, along with Barbara Niven and Gabriel Hogan, who will reprise their roles as Delores Swensen (Hannah’s mother) and Doctor Norman Rhodes (Hannah’s close friend), respectively. The movie is based on Joanne Fluke’s cozy mystery novel ‘Red Velvet Cupcake Murder.’

The story takes place during a summer in Lake Eden, Minnesota. It follows Hannah Swensen, who, while taking care of her bakery kitchen, comes across a cold-blooded murder. At the grand opening of a local hotel, a police department employee almost dies falling from a penthouse. Then another woman, with whom Hannah shares a strained relationship, ends up dead. Hannah is the prime suspect, and to clear her name, she has to find out who the killer is before it’s too late.

‘Murder At The Masquerade: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’ is the fourteenth movie in the Hannah Swensen franchise. Each movie has been adapted from one of Fluke’s above-mentioned novel series. The first five movies are titled ‘Murder, She Baked’ (followed by the story title) while the following eight have the story title followed by ‘A Hannah Swensen Mystery.’ The last movie, ‘Pie To Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,’ shows Hannah bent on saving her mother Delores’s reputation by finding the killer of the latter’s rival.

However, before ‘Murder At The Masquerade,’ we will get ‘Cooked to Death,’ which follows Hannah as she investigates the murder of celebrity chef Alain Duquesne during the filming of Food Channel’s dessert chef contest, which is taking place in Lake Eden.

Many movies in the titular franchise were filmed in Vancouver, a go-to shooting location for Hallmark. Some of them are ‘A Zest for Death,’ ‘Sweet Revenge,’ ‘Pie To Die For,’ and ‘Cooked to Death.’ Other Hallmark movies shot in the city include ‘Happy Howlidays,’ ‘The Santa Class,’ ‘All I Need for Christmas,’ and ‘Leah’s Perfect Gift.’

