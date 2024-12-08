Where Was Hallmark’s Leah’s Perfect Gift Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Peter Benson, ‘Leah’s Perfect Gift’ tells the story of Christmas-lover Leah Meyer, whose Jewish roots have kept her away from participating in a traditional Christmas experience. When the opportunity arises to experience one through an invitation to her boyfriend Graham’s family home, Leah gears up for the quintessential holiday spirit expression, only to be disappointed by the less-than-warm attitude of the hosts. Adapted from Catherine Beck’s 2021 novel ‘Leah’s Perfect Christmas,’ the Hallmark film explores the awkwardness of a Christmas spent with loved ones who are on different wavelengths. While Leah may find her boyfriend’s family hard to get along with, the cozy backdrops and decorative interior settings make up for the dysfunctionality of her stayover and add to the sparkly atmosphere.

Leah’s Perfect Gift Filming Locations

‘Leah’s Perfect Gift’ was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, a regular destination for Hallmark productions. The city is a bustling and thriving seaport surrounded by mountains, blending picturesque locales with a down-to-earth quality perfectly suited for the Peter Benson directorial. Principal photography took place in September 2024. Vancouver doubled up as a snowy paradise for the production team as they sat down to authentically create their setting. Attention was particularly paid to decorating the sets and buildings with festive fare, reflective of the mood of the piece. Although these interior shots were pivotal, a chilly atmosphere and weather were equally pivotal in adding an extra dimension to the environment.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Situated on the country’s west coast, Vancouver is an urban metropolis teeming with energy and vibrancy that matches the bouncy tone of ‘Leah’s Perfect Gift.’ The film crew utilized the city’s diverse array of unique locales, including streets filled with holiday spirit, glass-front shops with greetings, and a cozy mansion to bring to life Leah’s Christmas-themed journey. The warm mansion also serves as the primary backdrop for the majority of the film’s drama. The team transformed the interiors of buildings and houses to feel like they were pulled out of a Santa Claus fantasy. These naturally heightened vibes play perfectly into the film’s underlying themes, particularly the fantasy elements of Leah’s wish to live out the Christmas dream.

As the protagonist has harbored a desire to experience a traditional end-of-the-year celebration topped with eggnog and tree decorations, the variety of ornaments on display only adds more leverage to the authenticity of the scenes. To that end, Vancouver’s scenic and pristine exteriors play a massive role in illustrating the prim and proper environment Leah enters, especially in relation to her boyfriend’s rather strict family. It seamlessly dovetails the context of the narrative while also giving rise to some visually pleasing backdrops. In the past, the city has hosted productions of films and shows like ‘High Potential,‘ ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,‘ ‘Christmas with the Kranks,‘ ‘She’s the Man,‘ and ‘Love Hard.‘

Leah’s Perfect Gift Cast

‘Leah’s Perfect Gift’ stars talented actress Emily Arlook as the lead character, Leah Meyer. She is particularly famous for playing Nomi Segal in ‘Grown-ish,‘ the friend of the lead character Yara Shahidi. Additionally, the actress has also picked up attention for appearing as Kim Glassman in ‘You People,‘ Candy in ‘Just Add Water,’ and Dana in ‘The Good Place.‘ Her other credits include ‘Showmance,’ ‘Nobody Wants This,‘ ‘Shitty Boyfriends,’ ‘Pillow Talk,’ and ‘Hand of God.’ Starring opposite Arlook is Evan Roderick, who is Leah’s boyfriend, Graham. The actor is known for his part as Officer Nick Anastas in ‘Arrow,’ Wyatt Redmond in ‘Sealed with a List,‘ and Chaz Bryant in ‘BH90210.’ He can also be seen in ‘A Tale of Two Christmases,‘ ‘Spinning Out,‘ ‘Garage Sale Mysteries: Picture a Murder,’ and ‘Secrets of a Marine’s Wife.’

The main cast also boasts the inclusion of experienced veteran Barbara Niven as Barbara, Graham’s mother. She is recognized for starring as Megan O’Brien in ‘Chesapeake Shores,‘ Rebecca Westridge in ‘A Perfect Ending,’ Suzanne in ‘North to Home,‘ and Peggy Beldon in ‘Cedar Cove.’ Additionally, the actress has also appeared in ‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Pensacola: Wings of Gold,’ ‘One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,’ ‘Ms. Christmas Comes to Town,‘ and ‘The Christmas Contest.‘ The other cast members include Robyn Ross as Suzanne Goldberg, Tanis Dolman as Mrs. Hempsted, Barry W. Levy as Jonathan Goldberg, Sidney Quesnelle as Maddie, and Jade Pattenden as Maddie’s Ex-Girlfriend.

