Hallmark’s Sugarplummed: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by Ryan Landels, ‘Sugarplummed’ follows Emily, a woman whose desire to create the picture-perfect Christmas constantly falls short every year. In a bid to unite her family for one big holiday hurrah, Emily wishes for the perfect Christmas event, inadvertently transporting the optimistic main character from a TV holiday movie named Sugarplum to her reality. With Sugarplum’s help, Emily goes about crafting the flawless Christmas she has always wanted, only to realize that maybe it is not everything it is cut out to be. The Hallmark movie dives into a heartwarming adventure set against a cozy, atmospheric town draped in Christmas decorations. As such, its colorful setting plays a pivotal role in bringing to life a whimsical premise laced with the joys of Christmastime positivity and energy.

Where Was Sugarplummed Filmed?

‘Sugarplummed’ was filmed in British Columbia, primarily in Vancouver, which is a regular haunt for Hallmark productions. The scenic province is flush with natural beauty and an abundance of picturesque urban locales with a quaint vibe. Filming took place in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, known for its geodiversity. The movie uses a combination of natural outdoor locations and carefully detailed interiors, weaving the two worlds intricately to craft an elevated drama perfectly suited to the fanciful tone present throughout the narrative. As such, the palpable magic of the environment dovetails seamlessly with the bold, whimsical aspects of the story. Principal photography for the Hallmark film took place during September and October 2024.

Vancouver, British Columbia

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew of ‘Sugarplummed’ visited a variety of locations in British Columbia, especially Vancouver. The bustling seaside city was a perfect backdrop for some scenes, likely the ones showcasing the waterfront areas. Even outside its presence in the movie, Vancouver is a city that has hosted several productions in the past, which include ‘Elf,’ ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,‘ ‘Deck the Halls,‘ ‘The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,’ and ‘Love Hard.‘ The crew also filmed in other areas of British Columbia, mainly centered around the Lower Mainlands region. Meanwhile, the interior shots were shot in local buildings, which were transformed for the purpose of the movie, allowing the team to control the details in each frame.

The production team’s decision to predominantly shoot the film in the province of British Columbia turned out to be a great one as much of the beautiful downtown streets and low-key urban environment of the region added weight and atmosphere to a heightened story, especially by being home to a coastline next to a local community. The mix of locales added a sense of place and groundedness, which naturally comes into sharper focus through the Christmas decorations furnishing the pristine interiors and streets. There is a clear sense of wonder, magic, and amazement dripping through the setting, deliberately adding more holiday vibes to a feel-good movie about the beauty of spending time with family and loved ones.

Sugarplummed Cast

‘Sugarplummed’ stars Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish as the lead characters, Emily and Sugarplum, respectively. Lawson is a Lousiville, Kentucky-born actress and a Hallmark regular, having made appearances in ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy’ as Katie, ‘The Story of Us‘ as Jamie Vaughn, ‘Christmas Encore’ as Charlotte Lacy, and ‘My Favorite Wedding’ as Tess Harper. Her other popular credits include ‘Santa Clarita Diet,‘ ‘The Ranch,‘ ‘Psych,’ ‘Two and a Half Men,’ ‘Justified,‘ ‘Rules of Engagement,’ and ‘Outmatched.‘

Parrish is a seasoned actress who is known for her roles as Mona Vanderwaal in ‘Pretty Little Liars,‘ Margot in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,‘ Estelle in ‘Trespassers,’ and Jane in ‘Haunted Wedding.‘ She can also be seen in ‘Christmas is Canceled,’ ‘Never Been Chris’d,‘ ‘Coyote Creek Christmas,‘ and ‘Holly & Ivy.‘ The supporting cast members include Brendon Zub as Ben, Kyra Leroux as Nina, Jessica Garcie as Jessica, and Avan Stewart as Max.

