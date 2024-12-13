Where Was Hallmark’s All I Need for Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘All I Need for Christmas’ tells the story of Maggie McKenzie, an aspiring singer/songwriter stuck in a tech-savvy world brimming with new apps and social media attractions. After returning to her childhood hometown for the Christmas holidays, Maggie runs into a tech enthusiast, Archer Donovan, who encourages her to push beyond her dislike for technology and embrace her artistic skills. Meanwhile, the reluctant protagonist helps Archer move past his own personal challenges with family and enjoy a cozy holiday season full of cheer and romance. The David I. Strasser directorial leaps into a familiar small-town setting decorated with Christmas lights and festive fare, doubling down on the spirit of Santa Claus through a vibrant and colorful setting.

All I Need for Christmas Filming Locations

‘All I Need for Christmas’ was filmed in the province of British Columbia. As a lush, bustling region, it hosts a diverse range of locales, which helps accentuate the Christmastime fervor present throughout the film. Principal photography likely took place in the early to mid parts of 2024. The production team set up their filming locales in neighborhoods with low-density urban buildings and a small-town vibe that further enhances the sense of a quaint neighborhood in the grips of end-of-the-year celebration. However, British Columbia is also known for its brilliant geodiversity and its nature-infused landscapes, which are dripping with elegant holiday vibes. The combination of the two types of environment aided the authenticity of the setting.

Vancouver, British Columbia

British Columbia is a regular destination for Hallmark productions because of its access to an incredible array of visually pleasing environments. The province is blessed with a number of bustling cityscapes like Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, and Abbotsford, which have culturally diverse populations. However, the area also boasts dense green forests and countryside environments that offer something entirely different. The blend between the two makes it a much-coveted filmmaking locale, and such was the case in ‘All I Need for Christmas.’ The crew lensed large sections of the film in British Columbia’s diverse neighborhoods, seemingly Vancouver, utilizing its eclectic biomes to craft a town brimming with magic, wonder, and excitement. Those range of emotions are pivotal, especially in drawing out the more heightened romance at its center.

There is a sense of warmth and coziness emanating from the production as Christmas decorations, wrappers, lights, and bells hang from every street corner and interior environment. As filming was likely done during the summer months, these added ornaments believably recreate the Christmas tone and the feeling of the holidays looming over the horizon. It also brings a layer of seasonal joy and a crackling atmosphere that transfers energy onto the set and into the screen. Undoubtedly, the cast and crew had a merry time living out their holiday experiences earlier than usual, even enjoying some time with some animals on the McKenzie farm. Even the Christmas tree market area scenes bring forth the notion of shopping for loved ones, echoing themes of family and community amidst a timeless romance.

All I Need for Christmas Cast

‘All I Need for Christmas’ stars Mallory Jansen as aspiring singer/songwriter Maggie McKenzie. She is best known for playing Aida in ABC’s ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,‘ Queen Madalena in ‘Galavant,’ and Caroline Huntington in ‘Young & Hungry.’ Outside her TV show appearances, Jansen has also forged a reputation as a Hallmark regular, starring as Jennifer Holloway in ‘On the 12th Date of Christmas,‘ Victoria Lewis in ‘Her Pen Pal,’ and Eloise Cavendish in ‘Paging Mr. Darcy.‘ She can also be seen in ‘Francesca Quinn, PI,‘ ‘The Big Leap,‘ ‘Shooter,’ and ‘This is Us.‘

Dan Jeannotte stars opposite Jansen as Archer Donovan. He is a talented actor with several credits under his name, which include playing Brandon Russell in ‘Good Witch,‘ Ryan Decker in ‘The Bold Type,‘ James Stuart in ‘Reign,’ and most notably, Lieutenant Sam Kirk in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.‘ Intriguingly, he also performed the motion capture and voice acting for Arno Victor Dorian, the fictional protagonist from the video game ‘Assassins Creed: Unity’ for which he won the Outstanding Performance in a Video Game at the 2015 ACTRA Montreal Award. He also appears in ‘Love on The Danube Royal Getaway,’ ‘Falling in Love in Niagara,‘ ‘Ghosts of Christmas Past,‘ and ‘Christmas in the Highlands.’

Other important cast additions include Emily Tennant as Piper, Jaime M. Callica as Carlos, Mike Dopud as Ed McKenzie, Veronica Long as Clara, and Azriel Dalman as Max. The Christmas movie also features Iris Quinn as Janet McKenzie, Kurt Long as Lewis, Charles Jarman as Charles, Donny Lucas as Oscar, Arielle Matamoros as Lucy, and Kate Whiddington as Mia.

Read More: Hallmark’s Leah’s Perfect Gift: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details