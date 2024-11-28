Netflix Orders Luca Zingaretti’s ‘ICP’; Has Begun Filming in Modena

Netflix is expanding its Italian catalog with an intriguing addition. The Cinemaholic can confirm that the streaming platform has ordered the drama series ‘ICP.’ The filming of the show has already begun in Modena and will wrap in March 2025 after shooting in Sassuolo and Bologna. Davide Lantieri, Michele Pellegrini, Marco Pettenello, Serena Patrignanelli, and Virginia Virilli wrote the project, with Roan Johnson and Niccolò Falsetti on board as the directors. Luca Zingaretti headlines the cast, which also includes Francesco Colella, Giovanni Esposito, Alessia Giuliani, Carmine Buschini, Alberto Boubakar Malanchino, Sara Drago, and Cristina Cappelli.

The plot centers on Giulio Zagni (Zingaretti), the ideal boss and the undisputed ruler of his family and factory in Italy’s famed Motor Valley. He is revered by all who orbit his world. Whenever friends, family members, or employees face a crisis, the charismatic patriarch is there to set things right regardless of personal expense. However, when the delicate balance of his life begins to collapse, Giulio grapples with unforeseen challenges within his well-oiled machine, with both his professional and personal spheres coming under threat.

Zingaretti is a beloved Italian actor known for portraying Padre Giuseppe “Pino” Puglisi in ‘Come Into the Light,’ Commissario Salvo Montalbano in ‘Detective Montalbano,’ and Demetrio Perez in ‘Perez.’ He most recently led Sky’s ‘Il re,’ a crime drama in which he plays Bruno Testori, a kingpin in prison who finds himself on the frontline of a new war as his kingdom is attacked. The actor also starred in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘No Activity: Niente da Segnalare,’ a comedy movie about a heist set up to fail, and Netflix’s biopic ‘Rose Island,’ which centers on the life of Giorgio Rosa, the founder of the Republic of Rose Island.

Davide Lantieri is known for writing multiple episodes of Prime Video’s ‘Monterossi – La Serie’ and co-writing Netflix’s family drama ‘18 Presents.’ Roan Johnson is an experienced writer and director who previously worked with Lantieri in ‘Monterossi – La Serie’ and ‘Murders at BarLume.’

Modena, Sassuolo, and Bologna are located in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Motor Valley, the show’s principal setting, also known as Terra dei Motori, is part of this section of the European country and houses prestigious brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Ducati, and Pagani. Other prominent movies and shows filmed in Emilia-Romagna include the Adam Driver-starrer ‘Ferrari,’ Netflix’s ‘The Tearsmith,’ ‘Rose Island,’ and ‘The Best Offer.’

