New Jurassic Park Starring Scarlett Johansson to Shoot in London, Thailand, and Malta

Gareth Edwards will set up his dinosaur world in London, Thailand, and Malta! The multi-country shooting of ‘Jurassic Park,’ the fourth installment in the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise, will begin on June 17 and last until October 18 this year. As previously revealed, Scarlett Johansson is headlining this upcoming project, starring alongside Jonathan Bailey. David Koepp wrote the screenplay. The film will offer a completely original take, ushering in a new Jurassic era as it follows the journey of three adults and three teenagers stranded on an island. The project is scheduled to be released in July 2025.

Johansson portrayed Katherine in Kristin Scott Thomas’ ‘North Star’ and Midge Campbell in Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City.’ In ‘North Star,’ three sisters converge for their mother’s third wedding, embarking on a journey to reconcile the past and embrace the future amid a colorful array of unexpected wedding guests. In ‘Asteroid City,’ the narrative revolves around a writer’s transformative journey alongside his tech-savvy family as they venture to a rural town for a stargazing competition. Additionally, she concluded her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her character’s standalone film, ‘Black Widow,’ in which Natasha Romanoff grapples with her complex past when confronted with a perilous conspiracy.

Bailey plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’ He also portrayed Tim Laughlin in Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers,’ chronicling the tumultuous romance between two men amid historical upheavals. His diverse credits include roles in ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘The Mercy,’ and ‘W1A.’

Edwards’ latest directorial and co-writing venture is ‘The Creator,’ which unfolds against a war between humans and artificially intelligent robots, following a former soldier who discovers a secret weapon: a robot disguised as a young child. He helmed ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ a tale of unlikely heroes joining forces to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s devastating superweapon. His portfolio includes ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Monsters.’

Koepp is known for his involvement in the original screenplay of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park.’ His recent works include ‘Presence,’ a horror thriller featuring a mysterious entity inhabiting a suburban home, and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ in which the iconic titular archaeologist races to obtain a legendary artifact with significant historical importance. Additionally, Koepp has contributed to recent projects like ‘Kimi’ and ‘You Should Have Left.’

Recently, London has hosted the filming of productions such as ‘Civil War‘ and ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Malta must be a familiar locale to the fans of the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise since it is a shooting location of ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ Thailand, on the other hand, is featured in projects like ‘The Sympathizer‘ and ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.’

