8 Best Open Relationship Movies on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and Max (July 2024)

Open relationships are a sensitive topic, but they are prevalent in today’s society. While many consider it wrong, for some, it’s a matter of choice, a fundamental right, while for others, it is a possibility that can be discussed and opted for if required. This divided/subjective nature of an open relationship has led writers and filmmakers to use it as a theme in films that explore the complex nature of human relationships from different angles. Keeping this in mind, we bring you the best movies on open relationships available on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and Max.

8. Fling (2008)

Directed by John Stewart Muller, ‘Fling’ follows Mason (Steve Sandvoss) and Sam (Courtney Ford), a lovely couple who, however, decide to explore an open relationship after encountering a newfound attraction at a wedding. Mason meets his best friend’s young sister, Olivia (Shoshana Bush), while Sam meets his ex-boyfriend, James (Brandon Routh). Complex issues naturally arise, and despite not being able to make the viewers break their heads about the ramifications, ‘Fling’ does manage to engage you and make you wait till the end to see how where Mason and Sam end up. You can watch the film on Prime.

7. Open Marriage (2017)

The Sam Irvin directorial follows Becca (Nikki Leigh) and Ron (Tilky Jones), who incorporate another couple, Mindy (Kelly Dowdle) and Max (Jason Tobias), into their open relationship to save their struggling marriage. However, as they get involved with the other partner, desire becomes obsession, trust becomes betrayal, envy gives way to rage, and rage can make us do bad things. We also have a stranger who gets involved in their arrangement and applies a personalized set of rules. To find out what they are, you can watch ‘Open Marriage’ on Prime.

6. Deep Water (2022)

Directed by Adrian Lyne (‘Lolita,’ ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Jacob’s Ladder’), ‘Deep Water’ explores an open relationship gone wrong. The film centers on Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas), who have resorted to letting the latter sleep with other men to keep their marriage intact just for the sake of their daughter. While Melinda makes her chance count by collecting lovers, Vic’s jealousy silently brews. Then, things take a dark turn after the dead body of one of Melinda’s lovers is discovered. Did Vic kill the guy? Was the crime a result of the open relationship arrangement or something else? ‘Deep Water’ is based on the 1957 eponymous novel by Patricia Highsmith. While not one of Lyne’s best works, the film does offer something new to erotic thriller enthusiasts. You can watch it on Hulu.

5. There Is No I in Threesome (2021)

Filmmaker Jan Oliver Lucks Initially developed the project to be a documentary that explores and tests an open relationship (including a polyamorous one) with his then-fiancée, Zoe, with whom he got engaged in 2015. However, things soon got complicated, and they had to cancel their engagement. With Lucks slowly going into depression, Zoe having left with half of the footage recorded, he frantically searches for a way to complete his dream project that gave him a reality check on his sex life and believes will help people understand an open relationships better. Fortunately, he found a way to complete the project by turning it into a feature film. ‘There Is No I in Threesome’ is a deeply intimate drama with a twist that is revealed in its final segment. To find out what that is, you can watch the film on Max.

4. California No (2020)

‘California No’ is an underrated drama about an open relationship and its agonizingly casual nature. Written and directed by Ned Ehrbar, the film follows Elliot (Noah Segan), a journalist whose recent visit to a couples’ therapy office grants him the realization that he has been in an open relationship with his wife, Allison (Ursula Mills), without even knowing it. Forced to reconsider his entire life, he decides to get over this “surprise” by pursuing a casual relationship with a girl named Kaley (Jordan Hinson), whom he meets at a bar while trying hard to shape his career. ‘California No’ does a great job of addressing the issue of being unable to express ourselves and how we truly feel, thereby stressing the importance of doing so, including having a person to express it to. Funny, intimate, and an eye-opener, ‘California No’ can be streamed on Prime.

3. Mark, Mary & Some Other People (2021)

Directed by Hannah Marks, ‘Mark, Mary & Some Other People’ follows slacker Mark (Ben Rosenfield) and voiceover artist Mary (Hayley Law), who hit it off in a sweet manner and have a blissful time as a couple. However, when Mary’s sister reminds her of the monotony of monogamy, reminding her to take action so as to avoid becoming another rusty adult. Thus, she suggests to Mark the possibility of an open relationship. While Mark doesn’t want Mary to be with anyone, they go for it after setting a handful of rules. While it is made clear that their decision is headed towards disaster, ‘Mark, Mary & Some Other People’ offers a frisky commentary on the nature of modern love and its attitude toward sex, which results in inner turmoil within both Mark and Mary due to their carnal exploits. Things get more and more complex, though showcased in a simple manner underscored by the brilliant performances of Rosenfield and Law, until there comes a time for Mark and Mary to face each other. You can watch ‘Mark, Mary & Some Other People’ on Hulu.

2. Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969)

The multiple award-nominated (including Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe) drama is set during the 1960s sexual revolution. It follows a sophisticated couple, Bob and Carol, who get into an open relationship and open up about it to their friends, Ted and Alice, a more uptight couple. While the latter duo have a tough time swallowing this new pill, they do manage to gulp it down after some time. Then, one day, Ted reveals his recent affair to Alice, who, shockingly, declares that the whole situation needs to be addressed by a foursome among them. This leads to a brilliant climax, which is the primary reason for the film’s effectiveness. Directed by Paul Mazursky, ‘Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice’s brilliance lies in addressing the dilemma of the moral crisis of newly married couples (too young to be parents and too old to be young adults) that results from telling the truth. But we have to tell the truth, right? You can watch the film on Prime.

1. She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Written, produced, and directed by Spike Lee in his feature film debut, ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ earned him the Award of the Youth at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival. The film centers on Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns), a “sexually charged” graphic artist whose sex life has three branches, namely Greer Childs (John Canada Terrell), Jamie Overstreet (Tommy Redmond), and Mars Blackmon (Lee), each of whom adds his own ingredients to Nola’s “diet.” How she handles them is Spike’s powerful social commentary on African American women and their struggle in American society in the 1980s and a phenomenon of liberation, especially sexual. You can watch ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ on Netflix.

