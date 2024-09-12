Prime Video Picks Up Ben Stiller’s ‘The Seven Five’

Ben Stiller’s next directorial feature has found a new home! The Cinemaholic has uncovered that Prime Video has ordered Amazon MGM Studios-backed true crime drama ‘The Seven Five.’ The film’s principal photography will start in New York on September 30 and wrap up on January 28, 2025. Stiller wrote the movie with Scott Frank and Tony McNamara based on Tiller Russell’s documentary of the same name. The project’s cast remains undisclosed, with rumors suggesting that Jeremy Allen White might be in talks to star.

The film will bring to life one of the largest corruption scandals in New York City’s history, revolving around Officer Michael Dowd and the 75th precinct of the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the 1980s. During this period, crime rates skyrocketed with increased powers granted to the police, creating a warzone-like situation in the gritty streets. Amid the chaos, Dowd emerged as an opportunist, abusing his power alongside his fellow police officers for theft and drug dealing.

Dowd combined the authority of the law with the dealings of a gangster. He was ultimately arrested in 1992, exposing rampant corruption within the 75th precinct. The shocking revelations of police crime led to a public outcry against unchecked power. The case ended with Dowd being sentenced to 14 years in prison and refusing to implicate any officers other than himself.

Ben Stiller is an NYC-born actor and filmmaker who was in his 20s during the tumultuous period in the city. In the year of Dowd’s arrest, Stiller launched his sketch comedy series, ‘The Ben Stiller Show,’ becoming recognized for his slapstick style and over-the-top performances. His directorial work gained traction with ‘Zoolander,’ which initially flopped but became a cult classic, paving the way for a 2016 sequel, which was also the last feature he directed.

Stiller has since focused on TV, directing episodes of Showtime’s true crime docudrama ‘Escape at Dannemora’ and the mind-bending sci-fi drama ‘Severance,’ starring Adam Scott. He recently completed work on the show’s second season, which will premiere on January 17, 2025.

The Prime Video film has an ace writing team with Academy Award-nominated screenwriters Scott Frank and Tony McNamara on board. Frank recently created AMC’s period drama ‘Monsieur Spade’ and Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ His credits include Netflix’s ‘Godless,’ the widely acclaimed ‘Logan,’ and ‘The Wolverine.’ McNamara is behind shows like Hulu’s satirical period drama ‘The Great’ and ‘Doctor Doctor.’ He was also involved in ‘The Rage in Placid Lake,’ ‘The Favourite,’ and the acclaimed ‘Poor Things.’

The production team of ‘The Seven Five’ will use New York backdrops to recreate 1980s NYC, retaining the city’s essence. Besides hailing from New York, Stiller has shot several projects there, including ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,’ ‘Tower Heist,’ ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘Zoolander,’ and ‘Duplex.’ Other true crime films and shows lensed in the region include ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Molly’s Game,’ and ‘The Irishman.’

