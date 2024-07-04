Prime Video’s Voltron Starts Filming in Australia in August

Prime Video’s highly anticipated live-action film adaptation of the animated series ‘Voltron’ is finally gearing up to enter production! The filming of the movie of the same name will start on the Gold Coast, Australia, in late August and conclude by mid-December. Rawson Marshall Thurber is directing the movie based on a screenplay he wrote with Ellen Shanman. The plot revolves around a special combining robot that is created to combat an alien invasion with an elite squad to pilot it.

The ‘Voltron’ animated franchise dates back to the 1980s when the mecha action anime ‘Beast King GoLion’ and ‘Armored Fleet Dairugger XV’ were edited to create the inaugural series ‘Voltron: Defender of the Universe.’ The most recent installment in the string of television shows is Netflix’s ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender,’ which ran from 2016 to 2018. Though Hollywood has tried to launch a live-action ‘Voltron’ movie for years, the attempts have repeatedly failed. The current version was announced in 2022, with producers Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, as well as World Events Productions’ Bob Koplar, bringing the project to fruition.

Handling the command of these otherworldly beings behind the camera, Thurber is expected to deliver a fresh and cinematically compelling perspective to the long-running franchise that will appeal to both the established fan base and new potential audiences. Having made his feature film writing, directing, and acting debut with Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller-starrer cult sports comedy ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,’ the filmmaker has mastered the action genre along with occasional comedic exploits. Thurber’s recent writing and directing efforts include a hat-trick of action movies with Dwayne Johnson: ‘Central Intelligence,’ ‘Skyscraper,’ and ‘Red Notice.’

The movie’s filming on the Gold Coast will benefit from the wide variety of exotic beaches, visually stunning landscapes, and urban infrastructure in Australia. This combination is expected to provide a diverse backdrop for the epic battles and expansive universe of ‘Voltron.’ The August schedule coincides with the final days of winter and early spring in the region. The Gold Coast previously hosted the shooting of action films such as ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Jungle.’

Read More: Kate Beckinsale to Star in James Nunn’s ‘Lioness’