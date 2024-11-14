Hallmark Orders Providence Falls: Chance of a Lifetime Adaptation

Hallmark will bring a beloved period romantic novel to the screen! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has ordered the movie adaptation of the 2020 novel ‘Chance of a Lifetime,’ the first book in Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets’ ‘Providence Falls’ series. Shooting for the television film will start in British Columbia and Ireland in December. The cast and crew of the project have yet to be announced.

The plot is set in 1844 in Ireland and follows Liam O’Connor, a rogue and a thief who falls madly in love with a squire’s daughter and unwittingly alters the future. The shy and naive Cora McLeod thinks Liam is the answer to her prayers. But the angels disagree and have been waiting for the right moment to step in. Soon, Liam finds himself reunited with his beloved Cora in Providence Falls, North Carolina. The angels have given him a task. He must ensure she falls in love with another man she was supposed to marry before he interfered with her fate.

However, as the narrative progresses, Liam realizes that this version of Cora is very different from the innocent girl who fell for him in the past. She is a cop who boasts confidence and independence he doesn’t expect. She doesn’t remember Liam or their past lives, nor is she impressed with his attempts to guide her in any way. Liam wants Cora, but his soul hangs in the balance, and he must choose between a stolen moment in time and an eternity of damnation.

Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets’ ‘Providence Falls’ novel series comprises three books. The first one, ‘Chance of a Lifetime,’ was followed by ‘An Impossible Promise’ in 2021 and ‘Thief of Fate’ in 2022.

Hallmark is home to many romances adapted from novels. Mark Jean’s ‘The Nine Lives of Christmas,’ based on Sheila Roberts’ eponymous novel, is one of the most beloved adaptations. The television film revolves around the carefree bachelor Zachary Stone (Brandon Routh), whose life unexpectedly turns around when he meets the veterinary doctor Marilee White (Kimberley Sustad) and her feline companions.

British Columbia is a staple filming location for Hallmark, having served as the backdrop for projects such as ‘Wedding Season,’ ‘Legend of the Lost Locket,’ and ‘Junebug.’ Ireland previously hosted the shooting of the network’s ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish,’ ‘Sense & Sensibility,’ and ‘A Merry Scottish Christmas.’

