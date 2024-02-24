Hallmark’s Sense & Sensibility: Filming Locations and Cast Explored

Under the direction of Roger Bobb, ‘Sense & Sensibility’ transports us to Regency-era England, narrating a period adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. The story revolves around the Dashwood sisters Marianne and Elinor, who are forced to move from their estate to the countryside home of a relative. Settling into their new, rustic community, the sisters soon encounter suitors. While Marianne has to choose between two eager prospective partners, Elinor reaches for someone more distant.

A part of Hallmark’s Lovuary with Jane Austen series, the movie puts an interesting twist on the beloved work of Austen, while maintaining the air of Regency romance that has made the original a cult classic. The film treated us to breathtaking views of the English countryside, with elegant displays of mansions, gardens, and old-town streets. With such a charming depiction of early 19th-century England, some may be inclined to investigate the filming spots behind the captivating settings.

Where Was Sense & Sensibility Filmed?

Hallmark’s ‘Sense & Sensibility’ was filmed on location around Ireland and Bulgaria. The English countryside we see in the movie is emulated by the verdant Irish expanse. On the other hand, sites in Bulgaria were largely used to depict the opulent interiors of estates and homes seen throughout the film. Principal photography began on November 27, 2023, and was wrapped up in a few weeks by December 19, 2023. Let us take a closer look at the locations chosen by the film crew in bringing this iteration of Austen’s work to life.

Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria, serves as a fitting filming location for ‘Sense & Sensibility,’ providing a blend of historic charm and architectural grandeur reminiscent of the Regency era. The city’s rich history, dating back millennia, offers a wealth of period-appropriate settings for the film’s elegant interiors and bustling streets. With its stunning array of neoclassical buildings, Sofia provides a picturesque backdrop for the opulent estates and elegant ballrooms depicted in the movie, transporting us back in time to the world of Jane Austen’s beloved novel.

Moreover, Sofia’s burgeoning film industry and skilled workforce ensured that the filmmakers had access to experienced crew members, a large number of whom hail from Bulgaria and Ukraine. With its historic landmarks, nostalgic neighborhoods, and light production costs, Sofia often finds itself becoming a filming destination for Hallmark movies. Examples of these include, ‘A Paris Proposal,’ ‘A Very Venice Romance,’ and ‘An American in Austen.’

Varna, Bulgaria

Seated at the picturesque coast of the Black Sea in eastern Bulgaria, Varna became a filming site for some of the interior scenes of ‘Sense & Sensibility.’ The port city is well known for its seaside resorts, charming old-town streets, and historic landmarks, such as the Varna Archaeological Museum and the Cathedral of the Assumption.

Blessington, Ireland

The film crew set up shop amidst the rolling green hills of Blessington in Wicklow County, providing a stunning backdrop for ‘Sense & Sensibility.’ The timeless beauty of the Irish countryside captures the essence of rural England depicted in Jane Austen’s beloved novel. Alongside its lush landscape, most of the exterior shots of manors and estates seen in the film have been lensed in Ireland. In particular, the Dashwood sisters’s mansion seen at the beginning of the film is actually the Russborough House near the Blessington Lakes. Built between 1741 and 1755, the classical Palladian villa’s granite steps can be seen as the Dashwoods stand upon them awaiting their carriage, flanked by statues of heraldic lions.

Sense & Sensibility Cast

The film’s narrative is led by Bethany Antonia and Deborah Ayorinde as Marianne and Elinor respectively. Bethany is an English actress most well known for essaying Lady Baela Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon.’ She can also be seen in ‘Stay Close’ as Kayleigh Shaw, in ‘Get Even’ as Margot, and in ‘Nolly’ as Poppy Ngomo. Deborah is a London-born actress who made her first mark in filmmaking during her matriculation at Howard, by winning the Paul Robeson Best Actress award for writing and performing a short film. Deborah has garnered attention for her work in the TV series, ‘Them.’ She can also be spotted in ‘Harriet,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ and ‘Girls Trip.’

The talented actor Dan Jeannotte steps into the role of Edward Ferrars. Dan gained recognition for his essaying of Brandon Russell in ‘Good Witch.’ He has gone on to breathe life into the characters of James Stuart in ‘Reign,’ Ryan Decker in ‘The Bold Type,’ and Sam Kirk in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.’ Other cast members include Daniel Boyd as John Dashwood, Victoria Ekanoye as Lucy Steele, Dimitri Gripari as Robert Ferrars, Victor Hugo as John Willoughby, Akil Largie as Colonel Brandon, and Liliya Atanasova.

