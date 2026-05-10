Ready or Not 3: Will it Happen?

Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come‘ picks up right where the prequel, ‘Ready or Not,’ left off, giving Grace yet another difficult day to get through. However, this would be an understatement, as this time it’s not just one family of elites, but several, who are out to take her life and claim untold amounts of power. As Grace reunites with her estranged sister and tries to rebuild her life from scratch, every nightmarish scenario that can happen ultimately does happen, forcing her to return to a life of violence.

By the end of the comedy horror movie, Grace kills Titus and throws the ring away, having won the game and, by extension, the right to leave it. As the others try to grab the ring, they end up participating in a killing ritual that leaves no survivors except Grace and Faith. While the creators of the movie have not confirmed that a sequel is on the way. However, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect ‘Ready or Not 3’ to be released sometime around 2029-2030

Samara Weaving Wants a Potential Rom-Com Sequel to Ready or Not 2

As of writing, there have been no confirmations or updates about a potential ‘Ready or Not 3,’ but there are still ample grounds for a continuation if the creators decide to go through with it. Though ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ ends on a relatively happy note, there is always a chance of Le Bail feeling the need to stir the pot even further. Both iterations of the story so far have primarily been about him testing people’s resolve and temptations, and that is a theme that can easily make it to the third movie. This holds especially true now that we have had a better look at the movie’s world and its characters, many of whom can hold the fort by themselves if a sequel comes to be.

While ‘Ready or Not’ is known as a smash hit, the second movie has yet to reach its box-office heights. When building up a series or potential franchise, creators often pay close attention to the cost-to-profit ratio, as well as how each sequel entry in the series is received by fans. Fortunately, on that note, the second movie continues to be as beloved as ever, showing that fans are eager for another journey through the superfantastica world. We have already seen unconventional series like ‘Knives Out’ become cult classics over the years, and that doesn’t even account for the wildly popular series in the slasher film genres, such as the ‘Halloween’ and ‘Scream.’ Given how ‘Ready or Not’ finds its niche somewhere between these two genres, a new chapter in the story is bound to bring fans together time and time again.

In a conversation with the New York Post, Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton, who play Grace and Faith, respectively, joked about the creative direction a potential third movie could take, with them suggesting a genre reboot. Samara joked, “I really am on board for this, like, let’s completely change genres, let’s just make a rom-com. The third one is them on holiday in Hawaii, and they meet two handsome boys.” On that note, she even jokingly pitched that Michael B. Jordan and Paul Mescal would be a great fit for the movie, but as of writing, this remains a piece of humorous speculation only.

Ready or Not 3 Reveal Le Bail’s Real Motivations For Good

A potential sequel might just continue the tradition and pick up exactly where ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ left off, with Grace and Faith making it out of the mansion with the hopes of carving out a new life. However, given the cyclicality of this world, they might just get swept into a new killing game, this time more elaborate than ever. Le Bail’s Faustian bargain thrives on failure and chaos, and in both movies, the entity seems to take great pleasure in observing how people turn on each other in the most vicious of ways. Grace, on the other hand, might just become a vessel for chaos and is likely to be pushed to her limits to gauge humanity’s highs and lows. The biggest indicator for this is how Le Bail ends both movies by nodding at Grace, which can very well be a fake-out covering what’s to come.

One of the questions that goes unanswered in the second movie is the fate of Madhu’s wife, Martina, who escapes the hunt early by driving away. Though she is technically still a player, we never quite know what happens to her at daybreak, and that can be a game-changer. For Martina to return in the potential third movie as either an ally or an enemy can easily be a way to bridge the two movies and finally have Grace confront the parts of her past that she has shrugged away. This also includes her relationship with Faith, who went her own way years ago but now wishes to reboot their dynamic in earnest. The sisters’ love for each other is likely to make Le Bail even more curious about the ways he can break their spirit, which means that Grace’s nightmarish reality might be far from over. However, with there being no news about a third movie as of writing, for now, she has some time to rest.

Read More: Where Was Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Filmed?