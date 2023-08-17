8 Reality Shows Like At Home With the Furys You Must See

Ceding the fight within the boxing ring to embrace the problems of the household, ‘At Home With The Furys’ follows heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury’s life in his retirement. With no opponents, the reality show features the star’s eccentric home life along with his wife, Paris Fury, six children, a dog, and extended family. Donning the cap of the father and relinquishing consistent matches and fights, the reality television show chronicles the trials and tribulations of the man who is no longer succumbing to the demands of his career. The docuseries is directed by Josh Jacobs and features the highs and lows of a revered sports personality.

However, peace and quietude are unheard of in the Fury household, as six children engage in making the mansion a playground. The cast also features Tyson’s father, John Fury, his brother Tommy Fury, and his partner Molly-Mae. With adventures and escapades at every junction, the series also sheds light on the mental health struggles of Tyson Fury and his family’s battle against such issues. So, if the light-hearted depiction of family dynamics in ‘At Home with the Furys’ enthralled you, then here is a list of similar reality shows. You can watch several of these reality shows, like ‘At Home with the Furys’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Growing Up Gotti (2004-2005)

Battling the problems that come with living as Crime Boss John Gotti’s daughter, ‘Growing Up Gotti’ features the trials and tribulations of Victoria Gotti as she jumps through several roadblocks to raise her three sons – Frank Gotti Agnello, John Gotti Agnello Jr., and Carmine Gotti Agnello. Not just this, the reality show also shines a light on the humorous issues of a single mother raising her three sons in a big mansion. From a comical handyman to unsuccessful dates, the show, just like ‘At Home with the Furys’ features the day-to-day highs and lows of a family, making this the right series to watch next.

7. Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood (2007-2009)

Another series that features the life of a star behind the cameras, ‘Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood’ features the life of the rapper with his wife Shante and children – Cori, Cordell, and Corde. Conceived by David Roma, the reality series also features the life of a father behind the pomp of cameras and entertainment. As Snoop Dogg enlists the help of famous stars like David Beckham and watches his kids go off to school, viewers will end up discovering several similarities between ‘Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood,’ and ‘At Home with the Furys.’ Just as Tyson tries to provide the best for his children, this reality show will also encompass the same paternal care and affection.

6. Hogan Knows Best (2005-2007)

The series chronicles the life of ‘80s famed wrestler Terry “Hulk” Hogan, his wife Linda, and their children Brooke and Nick. The show features the quips and quirks that envelop every family into different situations. From sibling rivalry to realizing prospective dreams, the reality series features the quintessential dynamics of a family. Much like the acclaimed boxer whose life is no longer fixated on boxing, ‘Hogan Knows Best’ also features the life of a wrestler no longer fighting in the ring.

5. Wahlburgers (2014-2019)

Conceiving the immutable strength of blood bonds, ‘Wahlburgers’ follows the lives of Paul, Mark, and Donnie Wahlberg. The series revolves around the Wahlberg family as they try to establish a casual dining burger restaurant and bar known as Wahlburgers. The series features the unabashed banter of three brothers and the daily life of a family engorged in establishing a startup. Much like the camaraderie and heartwarming relationship between Tyson, Tommy, Shane, and their father, John, ‘Wahlburgers’ also features the endearing warmth of family dynamics, making this the right series to binge next!

4. The Bradshaw Bunch (2020-2022)

Far from the confines of the field, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ features four-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his family. No longer amidst the high-stakes situation that keep him on the field, the series follows suit at the Bradshaw ranch at Thackerville, Oklahoma. Along with Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy, the series also features the lives of their daughters, Rachel, Lacey, and Erin. Just as the Fury household is filled with unpredictable hilarity such as using a razor on the head and an unfiltered madness of six young children, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ also features the life of a world-renowned celebrity as he takes on the challenges of farm life and rural living.

3. I Am Cait (2015-2016)

Just as Tyson remains unafraid to dive into his mental health struggles and the issues that plague his well-being and stop him from being his best self, ‘I Am Cait’ also features a person’s journey to realize themselves fully. The reality show chronicles the life of Caitlyn Jenner after her gender transition. The series sheds light on the intimate details of the entertainment star as she embraces her identity in the public eye. Navigating family issues that intersect her identity, the show features several themes. So, if you were intrigued by the candor and Tyson’s steadfast resolve against several issues in ‘At Home With the Furys,’ then you’ll find this series equally immersive.

2. The Family Stallone (2023-)

Unlike the action and mayhem that ensues on screen, ‘The Family Stallone’ features the life of acclaimed actor Sylvester Stallone and his family behind the scenes. With his wife and three daughters taking the reigns and making the decisions, the series features the action hero abdicating the spotlight and letting the women in the family take control. Much like ‘At Home with the Furys,’ ‘The Family Stallone’ also features the trials and triumphs of a family as they dwindle between life choices, career, and personal issues.

1. The Osbournes (2002-2005)

Obliterating all initial notions of reality television, ‘The Osbournes’ broke several precedents by showing incredibly humorous real-life situations. The series molds reality television with a sitcom setting and features the domestic life of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and their children Kelly and Jack. Adding humor and reality to archetypical roles, the show features an exemplary representation of a family. So, if you were intrigued by the unique yet familiar dynamics of a family in ‘At Home with the Furys,’ then you’ll find this series equally entertaining.

