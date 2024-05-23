10 Reality Shows Like Buying London You Cannot Miss

‘Buying London’ is a Netflix reality series that follows property mogul Daniel Daggers and his team at DDRE Global as they tackle London’s luxury real estate market. From Mayfair’s prestigious streets to Holland Park’s exclusive enclaves, the show captures the high-stakes drama and intricate personal lives of the agents. Known as ‘Mr. Super Prime,’ Daggers has sold over GBP 5 billion worth of property and aims to revolutionize the industry with his independent agency.

The series offers a glimpse into the glamorous and competitive world of high-end real estate, showcasing lavish properties while highlighting the team’s fresh, bold approach to outmaneuvering traditional firms. ‘Buying London’ delivers a blend of ambition, challenges, and triumphs, appealing to fans of luxury real estate shows. If you want more stark reminders of how the housing crisis is not a real problem if you are rich enough, check out these 10 reality shows similar to ‘Buying London.’

10. Listing Impossible (2020)

‘Listing Impossible’ is a reality series that follows luxury real estate agent Aaron Kirman and his team as they tackle the hurdles of selling high-end properties that have languished on the market. The show looks into the reasons why these multimillion-dollar homes haven’t sold and showcases the strategies Kirman employs to make them market-ready. Similar to ‘Buying London,’ both series highlight the high-stakes world of luxury real estate, featuring ambitious agents and stunning properties. While ‘Listing Impossible’ is set in the U.S. and focuses on unsellable homes, ‘Buying London’ centers on exploring London’s exclusive market, with both shows providing a behind-the-scenes look at the competitive industry.

9. Selling London (2012)

‘Selling London’ is a reality TV series that showcases the work of top real estate agents in the British capital as they strive to sell luxurious properties in one of the world’s most competitive markets. The show highlights the agents’ efforts to match high-end clients with dream homes in prime locations, from Kensington to Knightsbridge. Similar to ‘Buying London,’ ‘Selling London’ taps into the glamorous and cutthroat world of London’s luxury real estate. Both series offer viewers an inside look at the strategies and challenges involved in selling posh properties, emphasizing the agents’ expertise.

8. Million Dollar Listing New York (2012-2021)

‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ is a reality TV series that chronicles the lives of top real estate brokers in New York City as they make their way through the bustling, high-stakes luxury property market. The show follows agents like Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, and Steve Gold, highlighting their efforts to sell some of the most expensive and extravagant homes in the city. ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ offers a glimpse into the competitive nature of the real estate industry, similar to ‘Buying London.’ Both series explore the dynamics of selling high-end properties, with each focusing on their respective cities’ unique real estate challenges and market intricacies.

7. Million Dollar Beach House (2020)

In ‘Million Dollar Beach House,’ viewers are transported to the luxurious enclave of the Hamptons, where a group of elite real estate agents compete to sell multimillion-dollar homes in one of America’s most exclusive beachfront destinations. Led by powerhouse brokers such as Noel Roberts and Peggy Zabakolas, the series showcases the agents’ relentless pursuit of high-end listings and their savvy negotiation skills. Just like ‘Buying London,’ ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ offers a glimpse into the world of luxury real estate, albeit with a beachside twist. Both shows capture the drama, ambition, and glamour inherent in the pursuit of selling upscale properties in coveted locations.

6. Selling the OC (2022-)

‘Selling the OC,’ reminiscent of ‘Buying London,’ offers a tantalizing glimpse into the high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Created by Adam DiVello for Netflix as a spin-off of ‘Selling Sunset,’ the series centers on the upscale Oppenheim Group in Orange County, California. Much like its London counterpart, viewers witness the personal and professional endeavors of a dynamic group of agents as they scout the competitive market. Led by Jason Oppenheim, co-founder of the Oppenheim Group, the cast showcases the ambition and drama inherent in selling high-end properties, drawing parallels to the narrative of success seen in ‘Buying London.’

5. Selling Tampa (2021)

‘Selling Tampa‘ shares striking similarities with ‘Buying London’ in its portrayal of the high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Both shows offer an inside look at the competitive market, following ambitious agents as they live through personal and professional challenges while striving for success. While ‘Buying London’ focuses on the prestigious neighborhoods of the British capital, ‘Selling Tampa’ shifts the spotlight to Florida’s vibrant real estate scene. The series revolves around the all-women brokerage firm Allure Realty, led by Shirlene Pearson. Viewers witness the agents’ hustle and determination as they vie for lucrative deals in Tampa’s affluent neighborhoods.

4. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (2020-)

‘The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties‘ echoes the essence of ‘Buying London’ by immersing viewers into the captivating world of luxury real estate. This French reality series, akin to its London counterpart, offers a glimpse into the opulent properties and larger-than-life deals of Paris. Created by Stéphane Plaza, the show follows a team of elite agents as they walk the intricate Parisian market, balancing the demands of discerning clients with their own professional ambitions. With its focus on exclusive properties and the pursuit of excellence, ‘The Parisian Agency’ mirrors the appeal and ambition portrayed in ‘Buying London.’

3. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (2006-)

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ parallels the essence of ‘Buying London’ by plunging into the extravagant world of luxury real estate, albeit with a Californian flair. This reality series, a counterpart to its British version, takes viewers on a journey through the high-glamour neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Led by top agents like Josh Altman and Josh Flagg, the show captures the glitz and ambition of selling multi-million-dollar properties in the City of Angels. Because of its focus on jaw-dropping listings and you-snooze-you-lose type competition, ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ is cut from the same cloth as ‘Buying London.’

2. Selling Sunset (2019-)

‘Selling Sunset‘ dances in the same luxury ballroom as ‘Buying London,’ whisking viewers into the sun-kissed realm of high-end real estate with a distinctly Californian flair. This Netflix gem, akin to the British show, serves up a spicy cocktail of opulence, ambition, and intrigue against the backdrop of the glamorous Hollywood Hills. Led by powerhouse agents like Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young, the series unveils the dazzling properties and fierce rivalries that define the competitive landscape of Los Angeles’ premier market. With its blend of sumptuous estates and gripping interpersonal dynamics, ‘Selling Sunset’ captures the essence of aspiration and success, echoing the allure of ‘Buying London’ in a uniquely West Coast narrative.

1. Buying Beverly Hills (2022-)

Step into the opulent world of ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ a Netflix reality series that mirrors the sophistication and grandeur of ‘Buying London.’ Led by Mauricio Umansky and his team at The Agency RE, a renowned boutique brokerage in Beverly Hills, California, this show unveils the grand realm of high-end real estate. Just as in London, viewers are immersed in the intrigue and excitement of luxury property transactions, with agents exhibiting their expertise and finesse in navigating the exclusive Beverly Hills market. ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ reels in audiences with a tantalizing glimpse into the glamorous world of West Coast real estate, aligning with its British counterpart.

