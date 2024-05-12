8 Reality Shows Like Super Rich in Korea You Must See

‘Super Rich in Korea‘ is a jaw-dropping reality TV show created by Yuh Woon-hyuk and Park Hye-seong which is all about blitz and glamour. With self-hosts Cho Sae-ho, BamBam, and Mimi leading the charge, viewers are treated to an exclusive peek into the opulent lives of Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles who have made Korea their playground. Featuring larger-than-life personalities like Anna Kim, David Yong, Noor Naim, and Teodoro Marani, the show is a dazzling spectacle of extravagance, showcasing the fusion of cultures and lifestyles against the backdrop of Korea’s vibrant landscape.

From lavish parties to high-end shopping sprees, ‘Super Rich in Korea’ offers an immersive experience into the world of the ultra-wealthy, where every moment is dripping with glamour and luxury, some of which may or may not be tasteful. If your craving for the riches of life is activated, have a look at these 8 reality shows like ‘Super Rich in Korea’ to aggravate them further. These reality shows do more PR for Capitalism than Joseph McCarthy could ever hope for. Because in this economy, we do not eat the rich, but instead, we feed the rich even more (RIP Karl Marx, RIP Marie Antoinette, you would have loved this).

8. Rich Kids of Beverly Hills (2014-2016)

‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ is a reality TV show created by Doron Ofir and David Leepson, originally airing on E! The series follows the lives of a group of wealthy young adults living in Beverly Hills, California. The cast includes socialites and heirs such as Dorothy Wang, EJ Johnson, Morgan Stewart, and Brendan Fitzpatrick, among others. The show offers viewers a voyeuristic look into their luxurious lifestyles, featuring extravagant parties, designer shopping sprees, and exotic vacations, all set against the backdrop of Los Angeles’ upscale social scene. Similar to ‘Super Rich in Korea,’ ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ provides an inside look into the lives of affluent individuals and their extravagant lifestyles. Both shows offer viewers a glimpse into the superficially opulent world of the ultra-rich, reminding us of two things: the wealth gap and how capitalism can be good.

7. Secret Lives of the Super Rich (2013-2019)

‘Secret Lives of the Super Rich’ mirrors the themes explored in ‘Super Rich in Korea’ by offering viewers an exclusive glimpse into the lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy. Airing on CNBC, the show looks into the extravagant lives of billionaires and moguls, showcasing their lavish homes, luxury cars, and extravagant/questionable purchases. Hosted by Robert Frank, the series provides a fascinating peek into the secret indulgences and extravagant spending habits of the super-rich, offering a tantalizing look into their world of excess and privilege. With its catchy storytelling and behind-the-scenes access, ‘Secret Lives of the Super Rich’ serves as a great companion to ‘Super Rich in Korea,’ highlighting the allure of wealth and luxury across different cultures and societies.

6. Shahs of Sunset (2012-2021)

‘Super Rich in Korea’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Shahs of Sunset‘ as both shows offer an intimate glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of affluent individuals, albeit within different cultural contexts. While ‘Super Rich in Korea’ explores the opulent lives of Korean billionaires and moguls, ‘Shahs of Sunset’ provides a unique perspective by tapping into the world of Persian-American society in Los Angeles. Both shows showcase the grand revelries, luxurious homes, and glamorous experiences of their respective casts, providing viewers with a voyeuristic look into the world of the ultra-rich. Overflowing with vibrant personalities and dramatic storylines, ‘Shahs of Sunset’ serves as an intriguing companion to ‘Super Rich in Korea.’

5. Dubai Bling (2022-)

‘Dubai Bling,’ a bilingual reality television show produced by Greg Wheeler, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of millionaires in Dubai, much like ‘Super Rich in Korea.’ The Netflix series showcases a diverse group of individuals flaunting their extraordinary material wealth, with a focus on shopping, dinners, parties, and interpersonal relationships. Season 1 follows the drama-filled lives of cast members like real estate expert Zeina Khoury and influencer Farhana Bodi, with moments of confrontation, blind dates, and marital discussions. Both shows will make you think that money indeed cannot buy taste, brands and labels at best.

4. Bling Empire (2021-2022)

‘Bling Empire‘ shares thematic similarities with ‘Super Rich in Korea’ as both shows offer an inside look into the extravagant lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy, albeit in different cultural contexts. What ‘Super Rich in Korea’ is for Korean billionaires is what ‘Bling Empire’ is for wealthy Asians living in Los Angeles. The Netflix series follows a diverse group of affluent individuals as they navigate the highs and lows (mostly highs) of their luxurious lifestyles, extravagant shopping sprees, and basically everything money can possibly buy. The cast includes socialites and entrepreneurs such as Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Kevin Kreider, and Kane Lim, among others.

3. The Real Housewives of Dubai (2022-)

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai‘ offers viewers an intimate glimpse into the extravagant lives of affluent women in the Middle East, similar to the indulgent portrayal of wealth and privilege in ‘Super Rich in Korea.’ While the latter focuses on the opulence of Korean billionaires, ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ provides a unique perspective by looking into the world of wealthy expatriates and locals residing in one of the most luxurious cities in the world. Through its cast of glamorous and aspirational women, the show explores the dynamics of high society, showcasing their grandiose parties, glamorous events for charity or tax evasion, and intricate personal relationships. Featuring a mix of local socialites and expatriates, including prominent figures from Dubai’s elite circles, the series offers an intriguing glimpse into the intersection of culture (or lack thereof), wealth, and power in the Middle East (thanks to oil).

2. Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (2010-)

Step into the world of chic opulence with ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills,’ where the over-the-top lives of affluent women in the iconic neighborhood unfold in all their glamorous glory. Just like the lavish portrayal of wealth in ‘Super Rich in Korea,’ this series offers a peek into the luxurious lifestyles of the rich and famous, with a unique Beverly Hills twist. Follow along as Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and their glamorous cohorts navigate the high-stakes world of haute couture, exclusive parties, and dramatic personal relationships, showcasing the glitz and glamour of one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the world. With its mix of elegance, drama, and larger-than-life personalities, ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ will make you think that money may not buy you happiness, but it is better to be sad in a Porsche.

1. House of Ho (2020-2022)

‘House of Ho‘ mirrors the opulent depiction of wealth seen in ‘Super Rich in Korea,’ portraying the lavish lifestyles of a Vietnamese-American family. Both series seep into the realm of extreme affluence, showcasing extravagant parties, extravagant expenditures, and a bit less extravagant family dynamics. Through ‘House of Ho,’ audiences are drawn into the Ho family’s quest for status and success in Houston, Texas, led by Binh Ho and Hue Ho, offering a full 5D immersive exploration of wealth and privilege and everything anyone born without generational wealth won’t really ever be.

