Rob Morgan and Marsai Martin to Star in Solvan Naim’s ‘LA Fridge’

Rob Morgan and Marsai Martin will star alongside a fridge in Solvan Naim’s feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the two performers will headline the drama film ‘LA Fridge.’ The project’s filming will start in Los Angeles, California, on October 14 and conclude on November 8. Naim wrote the screenplay with Lane Zola Williamson.

The plot revolves around Provi, a tough, queer 17-year-old from Brooklyn who spends the summer in Los Angeles with her estranged father, Elijah, a struggling composer. As they navigate their strained relationship, an unexpected challenge arises in the form of a broken, secondhand refrigerator that disrupts their lives and compels them to reconnect.

Morgan is known for playing Chief Powell in Netflix’s global phenomenon ‘Stranger Things,’ Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe in the apocalyptic drama ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and Earvin Johnson Sr. in the sports drama ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.’ He also portrayed Ramsey in ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves‘ and Robert Talley in the horror film ‘Smile.’ The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including Matthew McConaughey’s ‘The Rivals of Amziah King.’

Martin is known for playing Diane Johnson/Dolly in over 170 episodes of ABC’s sitcom ‘Black-ish.’ She also lent her voice to Yesi Scala in ‘LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy’ and Grey in ‘Good Times.’ Her upcoming projects include the Viola Davis-led action-thriller film ‘G20.’

Naim is known for directing episodes of shows such as ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘The Changeling,’ ‘61st Street,’ and ‘Black Mafia Family.’ He also created and starred in Netflix’s ‘It’s Bruno!’ an endearing tale about a Brooklyn native who dedicates his life to his beloved dog, Bruno. The filmmaker is involved in the upcoming project ‘Mo,’ which follows a Palestinian refugee who navigates the complexities of culture and identity on his journey toward U.S. citizenship.

Recent notable projects from Los Angeles include Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge‘ and the highly anticipated ‘Joker’ sequel ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’

Read More: Gregory Jbara to Make Directorial Debut With ‘Original Sound’