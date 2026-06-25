Ruth Negga to Star in Raoul Peck’s ‘Welcome To Port-Au-Prince’

Ruth Negga has been cast in ‘Welcome To Port-Au-Prince,’ a black comedy thriller feature to be directed by Oscar-nominated Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck. Filming will take place in Colombia this fall. The story, written by Peck, tells the true story of the kidnapping of the United States ambassador Clinton Knox by three Haitian rebels, Anna1 and two comrades, in the streets of Port-au-Prince on January 24, 1973. This was the first time that an American diplomat had been held for political reasons and then released (thanks to the intrepid French ambassador) in exchange for a ransom. It was also the first time, thanks to Mexico, that the demands of the kidnapping rebels had been met without bloodshed. The hostage-takers, like the political prisoners they freed, were all granted political asylum.

Ruth Negga is the star of shows like ‘Preacher,’ ‘Criminal Justice,’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ She also starred as Barbara Sabich in the legal thriller series ‘Presumed Innocent.’ As far as movies are concerned, we have seen her as Sophie in ‘Good Grief,’ Clare Bellew in the historical drama ‘Passing,’ Helen Lantos in the sci-fi flick ‘Ad Astra,’ Mildred Loving in the biographical drama ‘Loving,’ and Iris in the crime drama ‘The Samaritan,’ co-starring Samuel L. Jackson. We will next see her in the action-adventure comedy ‘The Thomas Crown Affair.’ Directed by Michael B. Jordan, it will be the third take on the 1968 heist classic starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, which was remade in 1999 by John McTiernan and features Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo. Jordan’s take will feature him as Thomas Crown, alongside Negga, Adria Arjona, Aubrey Plaza, Kenneth Branagh, Paapa Essiedu, Lily Gladstone, and Danai Gurira.

Raoul Peck was nominated for an Academy Award for his documentary film ‘I Am Not Your Negro,’ which is based on the life of author/civil rights activist James Baldwin, an influential figure in race relations in America. The film won the BAFTA for Best Documentary and a César Award in France. His feature film directorials include the Karl Marx biopic ‘The Young Karl Marx,’ ‘Murder in Pacot,’ which is based on the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and ‘Sometimes in April,’ which centers on a Hutu soldier dealing with the trauma of mass killing. He also directed ‘Orwell: 2+2=5,’ a documentary film based on the life of George Orwell, and the docuseries ‘Exterminate All the Brutes,’ which centers on colonization and genocide. The latter won the Best Multi-Part Documentary award at the 2022 IDA Documentary Awards.

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