Chris Evans’ Sacrifice Starts Filming in Greece and Iceland in September

Chris Evans and a handful of beloved performers will head to Europe next month! The filming of the thriller movie ‘Sacrifice’ will start in Greece and Iceland in September. Romain Gavras, son of the celebrated auteur Costa-Gavras, is at the helm of the film with a screenplay he wrote with Will Arbery. Evans will star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Brendan Fraser.

The plot revolves around the film star Mike Tyler (Evans), who, after a public breakdown, needs to get back in the spotlight. He makes a comeback at a celebrity charity gala on a volcanic island, only to get upstaged when the event is raided by a radical group of warriors led by the zealous Joan (Taylor-Joy). She kidnaps Mike along with the world’s richest man and another person, dragging them across an unforgiving landscape for the sake of a prophecy with apocalyptic stakes: to save humanity by sacrificing three lives. Mike sees a chance at redemption by surviving this role of a lifetime, but Joan will stop at nothing to fulfill her mission.

Gavras’ latest project, ‘Athena,’ explores the aftermath of a young brother’s mysterious death that plunges three siblings into turmoil. He also directed ‘The World Is Yours,’ a comedy-crime film about a small-time dealer who dreams of a better life but is entangled in a final, complex job involving Spain, drugs, the Illuminati, and his overbearing mother. ‘Sacrifice’ will mark his debut in English-language cinema. In addition to his film work, Gavras has directed various advertisements and music videos.

Evans’ most recent lead role was in ‘Pain Hustlers,’ in which he portrayed Pete Brenner. The film follows Liza, who works at a struggling pharmaceutical company to pursue a better future for herself and her daughter. Her impressive sales performance propels her into a lavish lifestyle and makes her involved in a federal criminal conspiracy. In the action-adventure film ‘Ghosted,’ Evans starred as Cole Turner alongside Ana de Armas. He is also set to appear in the Christmas film ‘Red One,’ directed by Jake Kasdan, and Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t!’

Taylor-Joy’s latest leading role was in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,’ which explores the origin of the renegade warrior Furiosa before she meets Mad Max. She also appeared in David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam,’ starring alongside Christian Bale as Libby Voze. The film, set in the 1930s, follows three friends who witness a murder and are wrongly accused, only for them to uncover a shocking conspiracy in American history. Additionally, Taylor-Joy starred in ‘The Menu‘ alongside Ralph Fiennes.

Hayek’s most recent role was in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ in which she played Maxandra Mendoza. The film follows Mike as he returns to the stage after a failed business venture leaves him financially strained. He then travels to London with a wealthy socialite who offers him an irresistible opportunity. In the biographical drama ‘House of Gucci,’ the actress portrayed Pina Auriemma. She is also slated to appear in Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film ‘Without Blood.’

Fraser portrayed Cliff Steele/Robotman in Max’s ‘Doom Patrol,’ which centers on the escapades of a visionary scientist and his team of superpowered misfits. The actor also featured as W.S. Hamilton in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ Moreover, his recent credits include ‘Professionals’ and ‘The Whale.’

Recently, Greece has served as the filming location for high-profile projects such as ‘Argylle‘ and ‘One Day,’ while Iceland previously hosted the shooting of Taylor-Joy’s ‘The Northman.’

