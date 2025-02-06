Scott Adkins to Star in Jesse V. Johnson’s ‘Irish Dog’

Scot Adkins is set to reunite with a frequent collaborator! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the action star will headline Jesse V. Johnson’s upcoming movie ‘Irish Dog.’ The project will start filming in Spain later this year. Johnson wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on a London nightclub bouncer who reluctantly agrees to chaperone an old friend, now a suave but untrustworthy gangster, on a “legitimate” trip to Spain. Soon, the bouncer finds himself navigating his existence through a dangerous reunion of criminal power players, testing his resolve to leave his violent past behind.

Adkins and Johnson have previously worked together on several action or thriller flicks, such as ‘Debt Collectors,’ ‘Triple Threat,’ ‘Avengement,’ ‘Accident Man,’ etc. The actor was last seen as the professional sniper Sam Lorde, who is trapped in an all-glass penthouse by a dangerous competitor, in Nick McKinless’ action thriller ‘Take Cover.’ He also starred as Angus Mackenzie in J.J. Perry’s ‘The Killer’s Game,’ starring Dave Bautista. His other recent credits include Don ‘The Reaper’ Richter in Christian Sesma’s action thriller ‘Lights Out,’ Navy SEAL Jake Harris in James Nunn’s ‘One More Shot,’ and Killa in Chad Stahelski’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’

Johnson most recently directed the Aaron Eckhart and Olga Kurylenko-starrer ‘Chief of Station,’ which follows a former CIA Station Chief who is forced to return to the espionage underworld to uncover a dark conspiracy. Before this, he directed ‘Boudica: Queen of War,’ starring Kurylenko as the Celtic warrior Boudica, who tries to reclaim her homeland from the Romans. Johnson’s other notable directorial credits include the World War II drama ‘Hell Hath No Fury,’ starring Nina Bergman.

Recent high-profile projects shot in Spain include Netflix’s ‘Under Paris,’ ‘Venom: The Last Dance,’ and HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’

