A Man in Full:10 Similar Shows You Need to Watch

In the world of ‘A Man in Full,’ where power and politics intersect, Atlanta’s elite teeter on the edge of glory and ruin. David E. Kelley brings Tom Wolfe’s novel to life in this captivating television drama limited series. At the heart of the storm is Charlie Croker, a once-mighty real estate mogul now grappling with his empire’s collapse. As his financial downfall looms large, Croker must navigate treacherous waters, fending off vultures eager to exploit his misfortune.

Against the backdrop of a racially charged boomtown, tensions simmer, and ambitions clash, revealing the true cost of ambition and the fragility of success. With convincing performances from Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane leading an ensemble cast, this gripping drama explores the highs and lows of power, wealth, and the relentless pursuit of the American Dream. If your viewing portfolio wants more stories of bulls and bears locking horns in a financial world while falling prey to it, check out these 10 shows like ‘A Man in Full.’

10. Dynasty (2017-2022)

‘Dynasty‘ is a glittering showcase of opulence and intrigue, a modern-day saga of power struggles and family feuds set against the backdrop of the wealthy Carrington dynasty. Created by the dynamic trio of Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, the series delves deep into the extravagant lives of the Carringtons as they navigate the treacherous waters of high society and corporate warfare.

Led by a stellar cast including Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, and Alan Dale, the show serves up a deliciously dramatic cocktail of ambition, betrayal, and scandal that keeps viewers hooked episode after episode. Just like ‘A Man in Full,’ ‘Dynasty’ offers a raw glimpse into the rot of wealth and power, making it a must-watch for anyone enthralled by tales of high-stakes drama and intrigue.

9. Empire (2015-2020)

‘Empire’ thrusts viewers into the pulsating heart of the music industry, where power, ambition, and betrayal reign supreme. Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, the series follows the Lyon family’s epic saga as they sail through the waters of Empire Entertainment, a powerhouse in the music business. Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson deliver electrifying performances as Lucious and Cookie Lyon, the formidable patriarch and matriarch.

Against the backdrop of a cutthroat industry, a tycoon’s vision to safeguard his empire clashes with his ex-wife’s relentless quest to reclaim her rightful stake. With its gripping narrative and stellar cast, ‘Empire’ captures the essence of corporate warfare and familial strife, echoing the power struggles depicted in ‘A Man in Full.’

8. Riches (2022)

In ‘Riches,’ the tale of power, family, and intrigue unfolds as Stephen Richards’ empire becomes the battleground for control after his sudden health crisis. Created by Abby Ajayi, the series breathes around the toxic combination of flawed familial dynamics and the ruthless world of business. As secrets surface and tensions rise, the lives of Stephen’s children from different marriages intersect, revealing layers of ambition, betrayal, and redemption. Similar to ‘A Man in Full,’ ‘Riches’ explores the consequences of ambition and the clash between personal and professional spheres, making it a compelling narrative of wealth, power, and the human condition.

7. Madoff (2016)

In ‘Madoff,’ a well-made television drama, the stakes soar as the colossal financial empire of Bernie Madoff teeters on the brink of collapse. Written by Ben Robbins and inspired by Brian Ross’ book ‘The Madoff Chronicles,’ the series is about the intricate plots of deception and betrayal that led to one of the most infamous Ponzi schemes in history. As the truth unravels, the lives of Madoff’s family and associates become entangled in a web of deceit and corruption, aligning with the power struggles depicted in ‘A Man in Full.’ Both shows explore the dark underbelly of wealth and power, showcasing the devastating consequences of unchecked ambition and moral compromise.

6. Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber (2022)

In ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber,’ the tumultuous journey of Travis Kalanick, the founder of Uber, unfolds against the backdrop of Silicon Valley’s cutthroat corporate landscape. As portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kalanick’s ascent to power and subsequent downfall mirrors the themes explored in ‘A Man in Full.’ Both narratives look into the complexities of ambition, power, and corporate intrigue, showcasing the allure and pitfalls of unchecked ambition. Kalanick’s greedy and relentless drive to build and dominate the ride-hailing industry echoes the struggles of Charlie Croker in ‘A Man in Full’ as they take on the mammoth task of maintaining control over their respective empires.

5. StartUp (2016-2018)

‘StartUp‘ ventures into the nerdy yet ambitious world of technology entrepreneurship, echoing the corporate intrigue and power struggles depicted in ‘A Man in Full.’ Created by Ben Ketai, the series follows a diverse group of individuals as they take on the task of launching a digital currency startup. From underground dealings to clashes with law enforcement, ‘StartUp‘ plunges into the moral ambiguity and ethical dilemmas faced by its characters, mirroring the challenges encountered by Charlie Croker. With a stellar cast including Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, and Otmara Marrero, the show stands as a riveting exploration of ambition, greed, and the pursuit of success in the modern world of tech entrepreneurship.

4. Dirty Money (2018)

‘Dirty Money’ peels back the layers of corporate corruption and financial deceit, exposing the underbelly of greed and exploitation in the business world. This documentary series, produced by Alex Gibney, amongst others, looks into high-profile cases of corporate malfeasance, revealing the insidious tactics employed by unscrupulous executives to amass wealth at the expense of others. With its unflinching portrayal of white-collar crime and its devastating impact on society, ‘Dirty Money’ resonates with the themes of power and morality explored in ‘A Man in Full.’ Both shows offer a sobering look at the darker side of capitalism, reminding us of the wise words of Marx.

3. WeCrashed (2022)

In the drama miniseries ‘WeCrashed,’ created by Drew Crevello, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway portray Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the real-life couple behind WeWork, a company that skyrocketed to a $47 billion valuation before crashing due to financial revelations. The series, based on the podcast ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’ by Wondery, delves into the ambitious rise and catastrophic fall of the Neumanns’ empire, paralleling the themes of ambition, power, and downfall depicted in ‘A Man in Full.’

2. The Dropout (2022)

In the biographical drama miniseries ‘The Dropout,’ created by Elizabeth Meriwether, Amanda Seyfried embodies the controversial figure Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos. The show unveils the almost inspiring tale of Holmes’s ascent and eventual downfall, accompanied by a stellar supporting cast including Naveen Andrews, Elizabeth Marvel, and Stephen Fry.

Based on the ABC Audio podcast of the same name, ‘The Dropout’ meticulously traces Holmes’s journey from her formative years to the pinnacle of her deception, offering insight into the motivations behind her fraudulent actions. Echoing the themes of ambition, deceit, and accountability, ‘The Dropout’ paves its road on the trajectory of ‘A Man in Full,’ illustrating the consequences of unchecked ambition and the unraveling of grandiose dreams.

1. Succession (2018-2023)

For fans swooned by the display of power, ambition, and familial drama portrayed in ‘A Man in Full, HBO’s ‘Succession‘ stands as an irresistible must-watch. This acclaimed series takes viewers into the cutthroat world of the Roy family, media moguls battling for control over their empire. Just as Tom Wolfe’s novel peels back the layers of Atlanta’s elite, ‘Succession’ offers a voyeuristic glimpse into the lives of the wealthy and powerful, exposing their vulnerabilities and moral ambiguities.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show focuses on the rather odd and tense dynamics of the Roy family with razor-sharp wit and biting satire, aligning with the themes explored in ‘A Man in Full.’ Anchored by a stellar ensemble cast including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, each episode is a brilliantly made mosaic smeared with tension and manipulation, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Inspired by real-life media dynasties like the Murdochs, ‘Succession’ is a deliciously addictive cocktail of Machiavellian schemes, familial betrayals, and corporate intrigue, making it a perfect companion for aficionados of high-stakes drama and the human condition.

