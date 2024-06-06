10 Scandalous Shows Like Clipped You Must See

‘Clipped’ is a limited sports series presented by FX on Hulu, which takes viewers into the NBA’s infamous 2014 scandal involving former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Based on Ramona Shelburne’s ‘30 for 30’ podcast ‘The Sterling Affairs’ for ESPN, the series explores the scenes inside the Clippers executives’ high-profile parties and personal lives. Creator Gina Welch ensures the series focuses on more than just the fallout from the leaked recordings of Sterling’s remarks but also on smaller things that lay the foundations for the scrutiny and its impact on the coach, Doc Rivers, and his team. For viewers looking to immerse themselves in such scandalous shows, here are 10 shows similar to ‘Clipped’ that highlight the darker activities underneath the seemingly normal circumstances.

10. Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ is a political thriller centered on the lives of the British elite. An adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s book of the same name, the show revolves around a high-profile sexual assault case involving the Tory politician James Whitehouse, his family, and the subsequent trial. Created by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, the drama covers the personal and public fallout of the high-profile scandal, emphasizing the intense scrutiny and media circus that ensued.

With a character-driven narrative run by its ensemble cast, led by Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Michelle Dockery, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ captures the tension and drama of a highly publicized courtroom battle. The core themes found in the series — power, privilege, and the impact of media — resonate with the Hulu series, as the two shows glorify luxury only to shed light on its dark aspects. Much like the sports drama, the Netflix series also exposes the personal and societal impacts of scandal within an influential institution, highlighting the dysfunction and the human stories behind the headlines.

9. The Game (2021-2023)

Writer-director Mara Brock Akil returned to develop this reboot of her 2006 sports series. However, the new series at Paramount+ changed the sitcom-risque structure of the classic for a more serious drama. ‘The Game’ follows the lives of professional football players and their families amidst the season as they witness the positives and negatives that accompany fame and fortune. The plot centers around Malik Wright, a veteran quarterback, and his agent, La’Tasha Mack, as they deal with the pressures and complexities of the political world behind the closed doors of the locker room.

The fictional series balances professional aspirations with personal relationships, offering a nuanced look at the challenges faced by athletes off the field. Themes such as gender—and color-based racism add drama elements to the story structure. This discrimination is also rooted as the most prominent basis in ‘Clipped,’ connecting the two series beyond their sports-themed background. Both series explore the intersection of sports and scandal, shedding light on how common affairs, arguments, and disharmony are right underneath the spotlight.

8. The Dropout (2022)

‘The Dropout’ is another Hulu miniseries chronicling the rise and fall of an outsider in the world of elites. Revolving around the true story of tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and her biotechnology company, Theranos, the plot focuses on Holmes’s ambition to revolutionize the healthcare industry with a groundbreaking blood-testing technology. Based on the eponymous true crime ABC News podcast written by Taylor Dunn, Rebecca Jarvis, and Victoria Thompson, the biographical series provides a detailed portrayal of Holmes’s journey from a promising startup founder to a convicted fraudster as she sinks under a massive scandal.

Elizabeth Meriwether’s creation explores themes of deception, ambition, and the high stakes of Silicon Valley innovation. Painting a complex personality and questionable motives to Holmes’ portrayal, ‘The Dropout’ digs into the hidden side of a successful figure, much like Ed O’Neill’s performance as Don Sterling. Diving deep into a high-profile scandal’s personal and professional consequences, both series look at organizational dysfunctions behind major public controversies.

7. Inventing Anna (2022)

Adapting New York journalist Jessica Pressler’s report ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People’ on Anna Sorokin, this biographical drama tells the story of the Russian con artist who posed as a wealthy New York socialite. Created by Shonda Rhimes, it follows a journalist, Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky), who investigates and uncovers how Anna (Julia Garner) managed to deceive the city’s elite and secure millions of accommodations and services without paying.

Much like V. Stiviano in ‘Cripped,’ who was not a con artist, the series deals with an individual’s ambitiously driven audacity and the charm of their schemes. Dramatizing these outsiders’ obsession with the allure of high society, the two series surprise viewers with the lengths people will go to for power and status. They also highlight how the intersection of personal ambition might eventually lead to a public downfall with an impeccable blend of character study and societal critique.

6. Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (2024)

The second season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, ‘Feud,’ this dramatic exploration offers insights into the clash between famed writer Truman Capote and The Swans, his circle of elite socialite friends. The plot takes place in the glamorous yet distressed world of 1970s New York high society when Capote decides to expose the elitist women’s most personal secrets through his unfinished novel ‘Answered Prayers,’ leaving them feeling betrayed. With a star-studded cast including Tom Hollander as Capote, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny as some of The Swans, the FX series captures the eventual downfall of Capote’s social world, akin to the personal and professional turmoil depicted in the Clippers scandal. The series highlights the interplay of friendship, loyalty, betrayal, jealousy, exploitation, and the destructive power of fame and ambition, all of which mirror the intense personal conflicts and public fallout seen in the fellow FX series.

5. Pam & Tommy (2022)

This biographical drama is based on the turbulent relationship and subsequent marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, focusing on the high-profile case of their private recording leakage. Adapting Amanda Chicago Lewis’ report titled ‘Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape,’ published in Rolling Stone, the series traces the couple’s whirlwind romance, their impulsive wedding, and the subsequent media frenzy they are always surrounded by.

Starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee, Creator Robert Siegel’s limited series particularly heightens the drama that ensues after their intimate video is stolen and publicly released without their consent. The plot follows the journey of the stolen sex tape, from its theft by a contractor to its widespread distribution and the couple’s struggle to regain control over their privacy and the impact on their careers and personal lives. The chaotic portrayal of privacy invasion, exploitation, and the impact of media on personal lives, along with its commentary on the dark nature of celebrity culture, shares crucial similarities with ‘Clipped,’ also a Hulu miniseries.

4. Coppola, the Agent (2024-)

‘Coppola, the Agent’ offers an authentic glimpse into the world of sports management, focusing on the charismatic agent Guillermo Coppola as he handles some of the greatest clients in the realm of professional soccer, including Diego Armando Maradona. The Argentine series immerses viewers in the high-stakes world of athlete representation, showcasing the relentless demands and personal sacrifices required to succeed in the industry, all the while remaining under the shadows of those athletes. Starring Juan Minujín as Coppola’s dynamic personality, the miniseries draws viewers into Coppola’s fast-paced lifestyle, where negotiations and personal relationships intertwine amidst the pressures.

Despite Maradona’s absence as a character, his apparent influence looms large and creates nostalgia, shaping Coppola’s decisions and actions throughout the series. Most events in both ‘Coppola, the Agent’ and ‘Clipped’ occur behind the scenes, shedding light on more complex high-profile individuals than the athletes, and the cutthroat industries surrounding them. Similar to the significance of Laurence Fishburne’s Doc Rivers, the Clippers coach who participates in the negotiations to recruit fresh players, Coppola also encounters numerous forces and rivals who lay obstacles in his dream team.

3. Tina and Bobby (2017)

Writer Lauren Klee’s British drama follows the lives of legendary footballer Bobby Moore and his wife, Tina. Adapted from Tina’s memoir, ‘Bobby Moore: By the Person Who Knew Him Best,’ ‘Tina and Bobby’ focuses on their relationship, from their early romance to the pressures and challenges they face due to Bobby’s rising fame. It covers over 30 years between the 1950s and 1980s, including the 1966 FIFA World Cup in which Bobby led England to their only title win.

It chronicles various stories from inside the dressing room to the inside of the bedroom and how they combined to restrict the couple’s social life, creating hurdles in Bobby’s fight against testicular cancer and the birth of their daughter. The series explores themes of love, fame, and the personal costs of public life, offering a detailed look at the highs and lows of their marriage. Starring Michelle Keegan as Tina and Lorne MacFadyen as Bobby, the show, like ‘Clipped,’ discusses the highs and lows of an athlete, conflicts between team members, as well as the impact of public scrutiny on high-profile figures.

2. Swagger (2021-2023)

‘Swagger’ is a sports drama that delves into the competitive world of high-school basketball and the pressures and temptations faced by aspiring athletes. The plot revolves around a talented young player named Jace Carson, who strives to achieve his dreams of a college scholarship and an NBA contract. Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood and produced by NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, the series explores the internal and external challenges that young athletes encounter, including corruption, racism, and disharmony among teammates, as they pursue their passion for the game.

Jace’s journey is shaped by his interactions with coaches, teammates, and family members, as well as the broader influence of the sports industry. As he rises through the ranks, he must confront issues of identity, integrity, and loyalty, all against the backdrop of intense competition and scrutiny. With its authentic portrayal of the basketball culture and its emphasis on the personal struggles of its characters, ‘Swagger’ mimics the essence of ‘Clipped’, which brings life to its players who have been caught amidst the controversy and despise their owner for their mistreatment.

1. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022-2023)

This HBO series manages to bring sportswriter Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book ‘Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s to life. The series dramatizes the struggles of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers in the late 1970s before documenting their rise in the 1980s, which continues to have a lasting dominance. At the center of the story is the legendary player Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah), whose arrival changes the Lakers’ fortune, beginning a new era of success. The plot mixes the city’s glamour and cultural upliftment.

As the Lakers assemble a formidable lineup, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) and Jerry West (Jason Clarke), they embark on a quest for basketball immortality, facing off against fierce rivals and overcoming internal conflicts along the way. With its blend of dramatic high stakes, history and nostalgia, and larger-than-life personalities, ‘Winning Time’ mimics Hulu’s ‘Clipped’ in various ways. The two series also invite the game’s impact on media and fans in general, offering a glimpse into the locker rooms of two Los Angeles-based franchises with contrasting success.

