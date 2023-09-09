8 Shows Like Dear Child You Must See

‘Dear Child,’ the 2023 Netflix thriller series directed by Isabel Kleefeld and Julian Pörksen, unfolds a gripping narrative based on Romy Hausman’s bestselling novel. This German mystery thriller, comprising six intense episodes, revolves around an enigmatic woman and a precocious young girl discovered after a harrowing hit-and-run incident. This incident reopens a 13-year-old missing persons case, propelling the story into a whirlwind of suspense and revelations.

The series boasts a talented cast including Julika Jenkins, Kim Riedle, and Naila Schuberth, who promise to breathe life into the complex characters at the center of this enigmatic tale. The official synopsis of ‘Dear Child‘ paints a vivid picture of the narrative: Lena, residing in complete isolation, presides over two obedient children, Hannah and Jonathan, in a tightly controlled environment. Their world is meticulously scheduled, from meals to bedtime. However, when Lena manages to escape following a near-fatal car accident, she finds herself hospitalized, with Hannah by her side. This pivotal moment is just the beginning of a thrilling journey where the past and present collide, revealing dark secrets and hidden truths.

Looking for more shows that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, just like ‘Dear Child’? Get ready to unravel mysteries, unearth secrets, and dive into heart-pounding thrillers that’ll leave you begging for more. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Dear Child’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Bates Motel (2013-2017)

‘Bates Motel,’ created by Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin, and Anthony Cipriano, is a psychological thriller series and a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock‘s ‘Psycho.’ Starring Vera Farmiga as Norma Bates and Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates, the show explores the dark and complex relationship between a mother and son while delving into the origins of Norman’s psychological turmoil. Tying it to ‘Dear Child,’ both series share the theme of secrets and psychological tension. While ‘Dear Child’ focuses on unraveling mysteries after a hit-and-run incident, ‘Bates Motel’ delves into the twisted secrets of the Bates family as they run a motel with eerie mysteries of their own.

7. Sharp Objects (2018)

‘Sharp Objects,’ a psychological thriller series, draws inspiration from Gillian Flynn’s 2006 novel of the same name. Starring Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a crime reporter facing her own battles with alcoholism and self-harm, the show explores her return to Wind Gap, Missouri, to investigate the murders of two young girls. As Camille unravels the town’s secrets, she becomes entangled in her own haunting past. All the while, her relationship with her mother, Adora, a local socialite, adds to the tension. ‘Sharp Objects’ and ‘Dear Child’ both explore the aftermath of traumatic events and the intricate psychological struggles of their central characters as they confront their pasts while investigating mysteries in their respective settings.

6. Ozark (2017 – 2022)

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, ‘Ozark‘ is a crime drama series featuring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who relocate their family to the Lake of the Ozarks to become money launderers for a Mexican drug cartel. When their initial money-laundering plan takes a dangerous turn, Marty devises a risky strategy: setting up a larger laundering operation in the heart of central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. Like ‘Dear Child,’ ‘Ozark’ shows the high-stakes world of secrecy and deception, where characters are compelled to navigate perilous situations to protect their families and unravel mysteries. Both shows are connecting through their shared theme of intense suspense and complex moral dilemmas.

5. The Killing (2011-2014)

Based on the Danish series ‘Forbrydelsen’ (‘The Crime’), ‘The Killing’ is an American crime drama television series created by Veena Sud. Set in the atmospheric backdrop of Seattle, Washington, the show chronicles the meticulous murder investigations led by the dedicated homicide detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman). Both ‘Dear Child’ and ‘The Killing’ share the common theme of intense murder investigations and the relentless pursuit of justice by dedicated detectives, all within a backdrop of mystery and suspense.

4. The Undoing (2020)

Adapted from Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel ‘You Should Have Known,’ ‘The Undoing‘ emerges as an enthralling series firmly situated in the realms of mystery and psychological thriller genres. With David E. Kelley as the creative force and Susanne Bier directing, the series showcases the remarkable talents of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in its leading roles. In ‘The Undoing,’ the seemingly flawless life of a successful therapist unravels as her husband becomes a prime suspect in a violent death. Amidst the emergence of secrets and deception, she finds herself navigating the intricate maze of her shattered reality in a quest for the elusive truth. In both ‘The Undoing’ and ‘Dear Child,’ the unraveling of personal lives and the exposure of concealed secrets serve as the catalyst for riveting narratives, where characters must confront the fractures in their seemingly worlds while navigating the complexities of truth and deception.

3. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

‘Broadchurch,’ a British crime drama series created by Chris Chibnall, unravels in the peaceful town of Broadchurch when the lifeless body of a young boy washes ashore, sending shockwaves through the community. Detectives Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) embark on a mission to expose the town’s hidden secrets and unearth the tragic truth behind the boy’s demise. With each step of their investigation, the town’s picturesque exterior shatters, laying bare concealed tensions, personal dramas, and a complex network of interconnected relationships. Both ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Dear Child’ revolve around tight-knit communities harboring dark secrets, and the arrival of an investigator or outsider forces these secrets to the surface, revealing a web of interconnected relationships and hidden tensions.

2. The Stranger (2020)

‘The Stranger,’ a British mystery thriller series created by Harlan Coben, springs to life from Coben’s 2015 novel of the same name. In this captivating adaptation, an enigmatic young woman disrupts the life of Adam Price by revealing a life-altering secret, leading to his wife’s sudden disappearance. As the story unfurls, the stranger’s ties to concealed truths grow increasingly intricate, entangling multiple characters in a complex tapestry of deception and peril. In both ‘The Stranger’ and ‘Dear Child,’ the core theme revolves around the sudden intrusion of unknown individuals into the lives of the protagonists, triggering a cascade of secrets, mysteries, and personal upheaval that challenge the very foundations of their existence.

1. The Vanishing (2017)

Hans-Christian Schmid’s ‘The Vanishing’ (known as ‘Das Verschwinden’ in German) is a compelling German crime drama series. The storyline unfolds as 20-year-old Janine mysteriously vanishes without a trace, leaving her mother as the lone believer that something sinister has befallen her daughter. Left to her own devices, she embarks on a harrowing journey to assemble the pieces of a perplexing puzzle in her relentless quest to locate her missing child. Much like the gripping narrative of ‘Dear Child,’ ‘The Vanishing’ explores the profound emotional turmoil that accompanies the inexplicable disappearance of a loved one. Both stories delve into the complexities of unraveling mysteries, forging a connection through their shared themes of suspense, familial bonds, and the relentless pursuit of truth.

Read More: Will there be a Dear Child season 2?