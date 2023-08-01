8 Shows Like Full Circle You Must See

Entangled in a web of deceit and lies, Max’s ‘Full Circle’ features the ashen macabre which envelops several people. The story sets off with the botched kidnapping of Jared Browne, the son of a lawyer. However, when Jared returns home unscathed hours after the ransom call, the plot convolutes. However, a wrongful abduction just scratches the tip of the iceberg. ‘Full Circle’ features several subplots that hinge on vicious lies, murders, and a thirst for vindication. Created by Ed Solomon, the series features unimaginable secrets that unravel in a high-intensity situation.

The crime drama features a star-studded cast and performances by Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid. Wrung with a taut plot, ‘Full Circle’ features the irreverent viciousness of crime and secrets. The show’s premise traces the menacing aspects of race and class. So, if you were equally engrossed by the tenor of crime and thrill in this series, here is a list of similar shows. You can watch several of these shows, like ‘Full Circle’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Saint X (2023-)

Another series that maps the unbridled capacity of secrets and lies, ‘Saint X’ follows the story of Claire Thomas, a young woman who is haunted by her past. Created by Leila Gerstein, the series dives into the past of the Thomas family. Years ago, when Claire’s family vacations to the Caribbean Sea, they found their benign holiday turned into something else altogether. After the eldest daughter of the house goes missing, the family gets enveloped in a lifelong mystery. Yet another series that embroils innocent people on the sidelines into a convoluted scheme, ‘Saint X,’ much like ‘Full Circle,’ features the devious face of race and class amidst a mystery, making this the right show to watch next.

7. Sharp Objects (2018)

With Amy Adams and Chris Messina as the titular leads, ‘Sharp Objects’ features the twisted and ruthless secrets that render a family undone. When crime reporter Camille Preaker returns to her hometown on an assignment to write on the murder of two young girls, things blow out of proportion as Camille is forced to face her haunting past. With an inherent travesty that depicts the psychologically testing capacity of trauma, ‘Sharp Objects’ features a gritty and compelling storyline that dives into the unimaginable secrets of a family. Just as Derek and Sam remain at the centre of the ensuing debacle in ‘Full Circle,’ ‘Sharp Objects’ by creator Marti Noxon also features the inconceivable face of family dynamics.

6. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

Yet another story that essays the conflict between a tight-knit community, ‘Broadchurch’ by creator Chris Chibnall follows the mystery of the death of an 11-year-old boy named Danny Latimer. The narrative follows the tumultuous events that tear apart the coastal community of Broadchurch. With David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Andrew Buchan, Jodie Whittaker, Arthur Darvill, Jonathan Bailey, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ‘Broadchurch’ features an equally immersive narrative that dives into heinous secrets. So, if you were intrigued by the socially-charged themes in ‘Full Circle,’ then you’ll find ‘Broadchurch’ equally intensive.

5. The Killing (2011-2014)

Creator Veena Sud spins a quest for truth in this crime drama. Based on the Danish television series, ‘The Killing’ follows the investigation into the murder of a young woman. After 17-year-old Rosie Larsen is found dead, the police pull several threads of the mystery to get to the truth. From a mayoral campaign to family secrets, ‘The Killing’ echoes the essence of a compelling mystery filled with convoluted secrets. So, if you enjoyed Detective Marcus Lawson’s search for truth in ‘Full Circle,’ then you’ll find Stephen and Sarah’s strive to resolve a crime equally fascinating.

4. Clickbait (2021)

A mystery that unveils hidden secrets and exposes the disconcerting capabilities of the internet, ‘Clickbait’ follows the story of Nick Brewer, a family man whose seemingly harmless life is upturned when he is abducted. Shortly after he goes missing, Nick ends up appearing in a viral video where he holds up a sign and says that he will die if the video receives 5 million views. Just as Jared and his parents try to peel apart the laced mysteries and secrets, ‘Clickbait’ also features a plot that exposes the dark side of family secrets, making creators Tony Ayers and Christian White’s oeuvre the right show to watch next.

3. Stay Close (2021)

Just as ‘Full Circle’ unfurls secrets and complicated plots at every turn, ‘Stay Close’ also features the seemingly-pleasant lives of three individuals who are hiding dark secrets from the people closest to them. The series revolves around Megan, Ray, and Broome, three individuals whose lives are turned upside down after a young man mysteriously disappears. Several revelations follow as the mystery brings forth the secrets etched in the past. Created by Harlan Coben, ‘Stay Close’ also features the turbulent elements of a ticking mystery that uncovers secrets and lies, making this the right show to watch after, ‘Full Circle.’

2. The Chestnut Man (2021)

Diving into the bleak crevices of crime and murder, ‘The Chestnut Man’ is a Danish crime series created by Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Serup. The show follows the manhunt for a killer linked to the kidnapping of a politician’s missing child. As two detectives are teamed together to search for the serial killer targeting such women, a grisly theme follows. Leaving behind a figurine made of chestnuts, the story adds a riveting twist to an already grueling premise. So, if you enjoyed the berserk narrative that uncovered a family’s dark past in ‘Full Circle,’ then you’ll find the reign of terror cast by a serial killer equally gripping.

1. The Stranger (2020)

The unbridled force of dark and devious secrets takes centre stage in ‘The Stranger.’ The story sets off when a stranger alerts Adam Price about his wife’s fake pregnancy. Soon, the happily married life of the couple is turned upside down when Adam’s wife Corrine goes missing. As the story progresses and secrets unearth, the odd woman continues to disrupt the lives of suburban families after making their secrets public. Just as harboring truth looms menacingly over the protagonists in ‘Full Circle,’ The Stranger,’ created by Harlan Coben, also features a disturbing picture of a dark past.

