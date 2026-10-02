12 Shows Like House of the Dragon on Netflix Right Now

‘House of the Dragon’ is a fantasy drama series based on parts of the book ‘Fire & Blood,’ by George R. R. Martin, who co-created the show with Ryan Condal. The series is a prequel that takes place nearly 200 years before the saga of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and focuses on the trials and tribulations of the Targaryens at the very peak of their power. Ruling the Seven Kingdoms from King’s Landing, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) reigns over a largely peaceful realm, and his family controls enough dragons to strike fear from Dorne in the South to the Wall in the North. The family’s position begins to weaken when Viserys, after losing his wife and newborn son, chooses his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) as his successor.

His decision breaks the tradition of exclusively naming male heirs and creates tension within the realm, especially after Viserys later has a son, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), who wishes to be the ruler. Rhaenyra’s claim faces some resistance from her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and also affects the fate of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Aegon II’s mother. With many scheming players targeting the Iron Throne, the Targaryen family becomes increasingly divided. The struggle eventually plunges Westeros into a devastating civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, which alters history in unimaginable ways. These shows on Netflix, similar to ‘House of the Dragon,’ navigate treacherous worlds, power politics, the fates of kingdoms, and more.

12. Barbarians (2020-2022)

‘Barbarians’ or ‘Barbaren’ is the tale of a Roman officer who returns to his homeland and finds himself caught between two opposing worlds. Set in Germania Magna in 9 AD, the story follows Arminius (Laurence Rupp), of the Cherusci tribe, who is given to Rome as a child alongside his younger brother Flavus (David Schütter) to help secure peace. Raised within the Roman Empire, Arminius returns to Germania to assist his foster father, Publius Quinctilius Varus (Gaetano Aronica), in maintaining order. However, witnessing the treatment of his former people forces him to question his loyalty to Rome. Arminius eventually becomes the new Cherusci chieftain and works with allies to unite the Germanic tribes against Rome.

Their resistance culminates in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest, where thousands of Germanic warriors fight for identity and legacy. ‘Barbarians’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ show characters caught between personal loyalties and political obligations. Arminius is torn between the Roman Empire that raised him and his Germanic people, while members of the Targaryen family must choose between their relatives and competing claims to the Iron Throne. With Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, and Jan Martin Scharf providing the creative vision, the German historical war drama series can be found here.

11. The Empress (2022-)

Creator Katharina Eyssen’s ‘The Empress’ or ‘Die Kaiserin’ is a German period drama series inspired by real history. Bavarian Duchess Elisabeth von Wittelsbach (Devrim Lingnau) falls in love with Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria (Philip Froissant), despite knowing that he was originally engaged to her older sister, Duchess Helene (Elisa Schlott). After marrying Franz, Elisabeth moves into the royal court in Vienna and is soon caught up in family politics and demanding court traditions. She comes to realize that she must adapt to a world where her decisions carry significant consequences.

Elisabeth’s journey becomes one of transformation as she seeks her place within a powerful household governed by tradition, responsibility, and competing interests. ‘The Empress’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ feature women whose positions within powerful families become increasingly important. Elisabeth must adapt to her responsibilities as empress, while Rhaenyra’s position as Viserys’ chosen successor challenges the tradition of male inheritance and places her at the center of a growing conflict. Stream the show here.

10. The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ is the saga of an unlikely group of outcasts who unite against a powerful empire. Set 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia’s adventures in ‘The Witcher,’ this prequel follows Éile (Sophia Brown), an elite elf warrior who leaves the Raven Clan to become a traveling bard known as the Lark. Her path soon crosses with Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), an outcast from the Dog Clan. As sorcerer Balor (Lenny Henry) and Princess Merwyn (Mirren Mack) pursue power in the Golden Empire, Éile and Fjall set out for the capital to confront those responsible for the chaos that is brewing all over.

They recruit skilled fighters to join their rebellion, even as a potential world-altering event approaches. The fantasy series from the creative minds of Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is loosely adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski’s ‘The Witcher’ book series. ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ feature similar visual aesthetics, while also being stories about the rise and fall of realms and the characters who find themselves at the center of it all. You may enjoy it on Netflix.

9. Shadow and Bone (2021-2023)

A young mapmaker discovers a power that could determine the fate of a kingdom in ‘Shadow and Bone,’ a fantasy series based on Leigh Bardugo’s eponymous novel and the novel ‘Six of Crows.’ Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), an orphan and cartographer in Ravka’s First Army, unexpectedly reveals herself as the Sun Summoner, the only person capable of summoning light. Her discovery makes her a target for multiple factions as she struggles to understand her newfound identity and control her abilities.

Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), leader of the criminal gang known as the Crows in Ketterdam, is hired to capture her, while witch hunters seek to kill her for mysterious reasons. As dark forces threaten her world, Alina must face treachery and hidden dangers while learning to use her power. The fantasy series places a young girl at the center of a political conflict that has the potential to upend the lives of everyone, much like ‘House of the Dragon’ does through Rhaenyra’s character arc. With Eric Heisserer lending his creative voice to it, the series is streaming on Netflix.

8. Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023)

In ‘Alchemy of Souls’ or ‘Hwan Hon,’ a powerful warrior named Naksu is forced into an entirely different life when forbidden magic places her soul inside the weak body of Mu-deok (Jung So-min). In the kingdom of Daeho, Mu-deok hides her true identity after becoming connected to Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook), a young nobleman whose own past is filled with secrets. Mu-deok serves Jang Uk and secretly becomes his teacher, training him to develop the abilities he needs to overcome his limitations. Their relationship slowly changes as the two grow closer and develop feelings for each other. At the same time, Seo Yul (Hwang Min-hyun) and Crown Prince Go Won (Shin Seung-ho) become involved in the events unfolding around them.

While forbidden magic continues to affect their lives, the characters find their futures increasingly connected by forces they cannot easily escape. The Korean fantasy drama series reflects the essence of ‘House of the Dragon’ by featuring young characters whose identities and positions are shaped by forces beyond their control. Jang Uk is a troubled member of the noble Jang family, while Rhaenyra Targaryen’s status as Viserys’ daughter and chosen heir places her at the center of a succession struggle. The show from the creative team of Park Joon-hwa, Hong Jung-eun, and Hong Mi-ran is accessible here.

7. Vikings: Valhalla (2022-2024)

Creator Jeb Stuart’s ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is a sequel to ‘Vikings,’ and follows a new generation of Vikings facing political, religious, and military conflicts. The historical drama series begins in 1002 with the St. Brice’s Day massacre, which sparks a violent conflict between the Vikings living in England and the native English. Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) arrives in Kattegat with his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), while Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) pursues his own ambitions amid the growing unrest. King Canute (Bradley Freegard) also prepares his warriors to retaliate against the English for the massacre.

As the conflict intensifies, Leif, Freydis, and Harald become connected by their shared desire for justice and their search for a new home. At the same time, the Vikings are divided among themselves by the growing conflict fueled by questions of religious belief. ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ show how internal divisions weaken groups that possess significant power. The Vikings are divided due to religion, while the Targaryens split into opposing factions over Rhaenyra and Aegon II’s competing claims. The show can be enjoyed on Netflix.

6. Marco Polo (2014-2016)

‘Marco Polo’ is a historical drama series created by John Fusco and inspired by real events. Set in 13th-century Mongolia, the story follows Venetian explorer Marco Polo (Lorenzo Richelmy), who is taken to the court of Mongol ruler Kublai Khan (Benedict Wong) by his merchant father in exchange for access to trade routes. Instead of returning home, Marco is forced to serve the Khan and becomes a scout, gathering information about his enemies. As he learns to survive in an unfamiliar world, he becomes involved in political rivalries, betrayal, and struggles for power.

Marco also trains under a blind martial arts master (Tom Wu) and forms alliances with figures such as Hundred Eyes and Khutulun. His journey across the Mongol Empire tests his loyalty while exposing him to new cultures, dangerous territories, and a world very different from Venice. ‘Marco Polo’ raises questions about ambition and comments on the ways in which it shapes kingdoms, much like ‘House of the Dragon’ does. Kublai Khan relies on Marco to gather information about his adversaries, while the Targaryen family’s struggle to control the Iron Throne brings numerous allies and enemies into the conflict. Enjoy it here.

5. The Witcher (2019-)

Destiny brings three very different lives together in ‘The Witcher’, a fantasy drama series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s eponymous book series. Set on the Continent, the story follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who belongs to an order of mutated monster hunters collectively called the Witchers. Being a rather dangerous and skilled Witcher, Geralt struggles to retain his humanity in a world where corruption rules and makes humans often more dangerous than monsters. Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), an ambitious mage determined to rise from humble beginnings, and Princess Cirilla, AKA Ciri (Freya Allan), a young royal with a potentially powerful gift, follow separate paths before their destinies intertwine with Geralt.

Geralt is bound to Ciri through a strange law and eventually becomes her protector after her kingdom, Cintra, is invaded. As Ciri’s abilities and royal blood make her a target, Geralt and Yennefer must make tough choices to keep her safe and potentially save the Continent from a terrifying fate. Akin to ‘House of the Dragon,’ the show unfolds in a vast realm where several players fight for authority. The two shows also explore the complexities that arise when individuals with great power must choose between ambition and morality. The Lauren Schmidt Hissrich creation is available here.

4. Under the Queen’s Umbrella (2022)

Set during the Joseon era, ‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’ OR ‘Syurup’ is the saga of Queen Im Hwa Ryeong (Kim Hye-soo), who lives in the palace with her sons, a group of chaotic princes who constantly create problems for the royal family. Unlike the calm queen she is expected to be, Hwa Ryeong is often angry, outspoken, and willing to bend the rules when her children need her. She prepares them for greater royal duties through education, despite the constant pressure and challenges within the palace. The biggest challenge Hwa Ryeong faces is to somehow be both a mother and queen at the same time.

‘Under the Queen’s Umbrella’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ center on royal families where the future of the dynasty is closely connected to the upbringing of its heirs. Queen Hwa Ryeong prepares her sons for the responsibilities of becoming crown princes, while King Viserys’ decision to name Rhaenyra his successor creates a struggle over the future of the Targaryen family. Driven by the creative visions of Kim Hyung-sik and Park Ba-ra, the Korean historical drama series can be watched on Netflix.

3. Kingdom (2019-2020)

‘Kingdom’ is a Korean action-horror thriller series from creator Kim Eun-hee, based on her webtoon ‘The Kingdom of the Gods,’ which she co-wrote with Yang Kyung-il. During the Joseon era, Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) is drawn into a dangerous mystery when his father, the King, becomes seriously ill and rumors spread that he has died. Lee Chang is branded a traitor and leaves with his loyal guard Moo-young (Kim Sang-ho) to find out what is really happening.

Their search brings them to physician Seo-bi (Bae Doona) and the mysterious Young-shin (Kim Sung-kyu), who are dealing with a deadly plague that turns its victims into flesh-eating monsters. While the disease spreads through Joseon, Lee Chang faces a growing threat from the infected and political enemies. He must uncover the truth behind the outbreak while trying to protect the kingdom from collapse. Similar to ‘House of the Dragon,’ the show intricately merges fantasy elements, complex character studies, the consequences of power struggles, and the fate of a kingdom. You may view the show on Netflix.

2. The Last Kingdom (2015-2022)

‘The Last Kingdom’ is the saga of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), who is caught between his Saxon birthright and the Danish people who raised him. When the Great Heathen Army arrives in England in the 9th century, Uhtred witnesses his father’s death before Danish warlord Earl Ragnar (Peter Gantzler) captures and raises him alongside fellow captive Brida (Emily Cox). Years later, Uhtred becomes a skilled warrior, but tragedy strikes again when his home is burned, and Ragnar is killed. Uhtred eventually aids King Alfred of Wessex (David Dawson) as Viking forces threaten to conquer England, but his divided loyalties make his path increasingly dangerous.

To reclaim his ancestral land and help shape a new nation, Uhtred must navigate the conflict between his birth country and the people who made him a warrior. The British historical drama series is a Stephen Butchard creation based on Bernard Cornwell’s ‘The Saxon Stories’ novel series. Along the lines of ‘House of the Dragon,’ the show features a main character whose personal identity becomes inseparable from larger political struggles. Uhtred is torn between his Saxon birth and his Danish upbringing, while Rhaenyra must navigate life as a Targaryen heir in a dynasty divided over whether a woman should inherit the throne. Access it here.

1. Vikings (2013-2020)

A Viking farmer’s desire to explore unknown lands sets him on a path toward power in ‘Vikings,’ a historical drama series from the creative mind of Michael Hirst. Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) is a young farmer and family man who becomes frustrated with Earl Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne), his local chieftain, for sending raiders to difficult territories. Ragnar works with his friend Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) to build a faster fleet capable of reaching the Western world. Ragnar’s ambitions grow, and his conflict with Haraldson eventually leads to a battle for the power to control the village of Kattegat.

Ragnar becomes a fearless warrior driven by his belief in Odin and a leader whose adventures take him in search of new lands to conquer. However, when he comes across the Christian faith in England, Ragnar realizes he may have started a war of ideas as well. ‘Vikings’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ place family at the center of stories about power and leadership. Ragnar’s rise is closely connected to his family and his fellow Vikings, while the Targaryen succession conflict divides relatives and turns family members into political rivals. Enjoy the series on Netflix.

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