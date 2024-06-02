Raising Voices: 10 Similar Teen Dramas You Must Watch

The Netflix show ‘Raising Voices‘ is a teen drama that draws viewers into the world of 17-year-old high school girl Alma. When Alma reconnects with Berta, a former school friend, the latter confides that she has been groomed and repeatedly raped by their history teacher. An adaptation of Miguel Sáez Carral’s novel ‘Ni una más,’ the Spanish series demonstrates its powerful story within the first episode when Alma attaches a banner to her school’s front gates declaring, “Beware! A rapist is in there!” The bold act merely sets the tone for a story that involves Alma’s many attempts to seek justice against the perpetrators of a devastating event.

‘Raising Voices’ abides and breaks numerous tropes of classic teen dramas, which range from showing the heartwarming moments of high-school friendship to a darker realization of notorious activities teenagers often get involved in. For viewers searching for more teen dramas that do not hesitate to head into such bold subjects, here are 10 TV series like ‘Raising Voices’ that attempt to explore themes of trauma, resilience, and the fight for justice.

10. Control Z (2020-2022)

One of the many shows that have expanded Netflix’s rich roster of international teen dramas is ‘Control Z,’ a Mexican series that chronicles students’ lives at Colegio Nacional. Supposedly named after Gen-Z and the students’ tendency to retrieve the effects their actions caused, ‘Control Z’ offers more than just clever wordplay. The series begins with a hacker exposing students’ secrets during an assembly, sending the entire school into a state of panic and chaos. Sofia, a socially isolated but highly intelligent student, takes it upon herself to find out the hacker’s identity.

Created by Carlos Quintanilla Sakar, Adriana Pelusi, and Miguel García Moreno, the Netflix drama combines mystery and teen drama elements, thus tracing the same territory as ‘Raising Voices.’ Its focus on high school students confronting significant, often disturbing issues within their school communities brings ‘Control Z’ even closer to the fellow Spanish language series. Sofia, like Alma, is driven by a sense of justice and the desire to uncover hidden truths, even at great personal risk. The impact of social media on teenagers’ lives also serves a key purpose in both series.

9. Get Even (2020)

A British crime thriller, ‘Get Even’ follows four high school girls who form a secret society called DGM (Don’t Get Mad) to expose bullies and fight injustice at their elite private school. Adapted by Holly Phillips from Gretchen McNeilthe’s ‘Don’t Get Mad’ novel series, the plot centers on Kitty, Bree, Margot, and Olivia as the seemingly aloof girls unite to anonymously tackle the wrongs within their school system, leveraging their skills to unravel harmful secrets.

A BBC series later acquired by Netflix, ‘Get Even’ justifies its title with its emphasis on revenge, friendship, and the power of unity against corruption, which is almost alike to ‘Raising Voices.’ The DGM and Alma present a new take on modern young female protagonists who take justice into their own hands when all systems fail. Furthermore, ‘Get Even’ also addresses the psychological impact of bullying, again mirroring ‘Raising Voices.’

8. Unbelievable (2019)

This critically acclaimed Netflix miniseries dives into the category of true crime, as it adapts a true story, documented in the article ‘An Unbelievable Story of Rape’ by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, which was previously dramatized in an episode of ‘This American Life.’ Created by Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman, ‘Unbelievable’ stars ‘Booksmart’ actress Kaitlyn Dever as Marie Adler, a teenaged survival of sexual assault, whose story is only met with disbelief by authorities.

After these events force Marie to retract her statement, detectives Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) and Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) — having solved such cases in the past — begin an investigation to restore Marie’s credibility and get her justice. The detectives’ personal interest and determination to uncover the truth intersect with Alma in ‘Raising Voices,’ showcasing the power behind victim support. As suggested by its premise, ‘Unbelievable’ inevitability features numerous instances of systemic failure, trauma, and resilience and highlights the difference a thorough and empathetic investigative work could make.

7. The Judgment (2018)

Directed by Suttasit Decintaranarak, this Thai series is a realistically and maturely written drama which deals with the aftermath of sexual assault and the pervasive culture of victim-blaming in a university setting which is renowned for its modernism. The show follows Lookkaew (Lapassalan Jiravechsoontornkul), a student who becomes a victim of sexual assault at a party but fails to see the intensity of the crime, facing judgment from her peers and struggling to reclaim her voice.

As Lookkaew grapples with the trauma, she uncovers systemic issues within her school and society at large. Accompanied by commendable character development, the character’s journey is marked by her determination to expose the truth and seek justice, paralleling Alma’s mission in ‘Raising Voices.’ Both series highlight the significance — and difficulty — of collecting the courage required to confront abusers and challenge social stigmas.

6. Safe (2018)

Starring Michael C. Hall, aka Dexter Morgan himself, this British television series follows the actor on similar endeavors as his character Tom Delaney, a widowed surgeon, frantically drives around town to search for his missing daughter, Jenny (Amy James-Kelly), from a gated community. The series offers plenty of twists and turns as Tom keeps uncovering dark secrets and betrayals lurking beneath their seemingly peaceful neighborhood, which is anything but what the title suggests.

Created by mystery writer Harlan Coben, this Netflix thriller presents an edge-of-the-seat suspense coupled with the characters’ dual moralities. ‘Safe’ also sheds light on the good and bad paths a parent could resort to in the name of protection, blind trust, and the fragility of teenage innocence, which is shattered by the revelation of hidden truths, echoing the disillusionment experienced by Alma in ‘Raising Voices.’ Both Netflix dramas explore the devastating impact of trauma on families and communities, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability and closure in the face of tragedy.

5. Euphoria (2019-)

Created by Sam Levinson, this adult drama offers a disturbingly raw and unfiltered portrayal of teenage life, where innocence is stripped away to reveal the harsh realities of adolescence. Through the eyes of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a young woman immersed in her addiction and mental health struggles, ‘Euphoria‘ explores themes of identity, trauma, and the search for belonging. As Rue becomes entangled in the lives of her peers — most prominently Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie — who are all fighting their own battles against societal expectations, the notion of justice takes on a multifaceted complexity, blurring the lines between right and wrong. Like ‘Raising Voices,’ the HBO drama highlights the dynamics of power, privilege, and vulnerability and how these create a scarcity between justices provided to distinct social and economic classes, no matter the intensity of crime.

4. The Girl from Plainville (2022)

Inspired by actual events brought to light by an eponymous article by Jesse Barron, this drama explores the complexities of modern communication and the role cyber bullying plays in the same. Creators Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus’ series stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, a young woman from Plainville, Massachusetts, whose life gets mixed up in a high-profile case after her boyfriend takes his own life. As investigators look into Michelle’s online interactions and text messages, they uncover a disturbing web of manipulation, threats, and emotional abuse, blurring the lines between virtual reality and real-life consequences.

In ‘The Girl from Plainville,’ the power of digital communication often seems to be overtaking the old school and — in the story’s world — an ineffective form of justice to work at both shaping and distorting reality. The biggest similarity the teen drama shares with ‘Raising Voices’ is the everyday occurrence of a traumatic event shaking up the lives of everyone who cares about the victim. Along with their narrative structures, the two series offer to alert viewers of the need for empathy, understanding, and accountability in the digital age.

3. Baby (2018-2020)

An Italian series inspired by real-life events, ‘Baby’ offers a gritty portrayal of teenage rebellion and recklessness in the busy neighborhoods of Rome. The series follows Chiara and Ludovica, two high school students who become trapped in the city’s underworld of prostitution and drugs. As they make many efforts to take advantage of the dangerous yet seductive allure of forbidden desires, Chiara and Ludovica must come to their senses and accept the consequences of their actions.

The characters’ desperate search for freedom and autonomy in a world dominated by power and privilege reduces the value of justice as a mere superficial concept. However, its lack is reminded every time the series confronts uncomfortable truths about societal inequality and the corrupting influence of wealth and status. This ignorance and lack of effort from the surrounding world is not very dissimilar to the difficulties Alma tackles in ‘Raising Voices.’ The two series also point out the nearsightedness found in society and the justice system when it comes to topics that — however significant — won’t matter to them.

2. Sex Education (2019-2023)

Laurie Nunn’s Netflix creation takes a refreshingly satirical approach to exploring the shortcomings and prejudices in the world of adolescence and sexuality. Set in the fictional Moordale Secondary School, the British series follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward teenager who teams up with rebellious Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) to run an underground sex therapy clinic — he learned from his professional therapist mother (Gillian Anderson) — for their fellow students.

Through their unconventional adventures, Otis and Maeve confront their own insecurities with intimacy, consent, and self-discovery. The series also doesn’t shy away from preaching about society’s many faults and how they oppose empowerment and self-acceptance. Bold and stylish, like ‘Raising Voices,’ ‘Sex Education’ also tackles plenty of subplots regarding sexual assault, manipulations, and catcalling while also stretching its commentary to comprise inclusivity, understanding, and the right to sexual autonomy.

1. 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020)

Upon its arrival, Brian Yorkey’s Netflix creation took the platform to new heights and defined what would soon become the basic premise of most Gen-Z teen dramas. Adapting Jay Asher’s young adult novel, ‘Thirteen Reasons Why,’ the emotionally charged series dives deep into the complexities of teenage life, including every topic it could into the show’s story, such as bullying, slut-shaming, homophobia, mental health, blackmail, suicide, and rape. The series follows Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) in the aftermath of his classmate and only friend Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) suicide and how his life begins to lose meaning when he can not figure out her reasons, fuelling the traumatic emotions of not being able to save her.

’13 Reasons Why’ drives the plot forward with intertwined sequences from the past and the present, and Langford delivers a superb performance as she appears to be multiple versions of her character. Determined to expose the truth, Hannah leaves behind recordings of her story to catch her school’s attention. This act could be compared with Alma posting detailed accounts of Berta’s abuse on social media in the Spanish series. Furthermore, while both series address the importance of seeking justice and support for victims, ’13 Reasons Why’ also alarms about the consequences of failing to intervene in the face of injustice and how it might perpetuate neverending cycles of tragic outcomes.

