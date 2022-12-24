8 Shows Like Three Pines You Must See

Based on Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache novel series, Amazon Prime’s ‘Three Pines’ is a mystery drama series created by Emilia di Girolamo that follows the empathetic and skilled Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, who has a gift of deduction as he sees things that are missed by everyone else. Now, he has been called upon to help solve a series of gruesome and mysterious murders in the village of Three Pines.

As more and more dead bodies surface, Armand gets pulled deeper into the investigation, allowing him to uncover some deeply-buried and dark secrets. In the meantime, he must be able to face a few demons of his own in order to keep his head in the game. Now, if you have watched ‘Three Pines’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Three Pines’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Sharp Objects (2018)

‘Sharp Objects’ is a psychological thriller about an emotionally troubled reporter, Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown of Wind Gap to cover the murders of two young girls. Upon her arrival at her hometown, she comes under the critical eye of her socialite mother and is forced to face her personal demons. Much like Camille, Armand is faced with dilemmas that make him question his ideas of right and wrong while investigating murders in a small town.

7. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

‘Broadchurch’ is a British crime drama that follows detective Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller, who team up to solve the murder-mystery of an 11-year-old boy in the titular town of Broadchurch. The themes of murder, violence, and sanity are constant in the titular town of Three Pines and Broadchurch, where the detectives must go through every minute detail to uncover the truth, which makes them undergo critical self-reflection.

6. The Sinner (2017-2021)

‘The Sinner’ is a crime anthology television series that follows Detective Harry Ambrose, who tries to uncover the reasons why the murderer committed their murders. Apart from the obvious similarity of being great detectives, Armand and Harry share other traits. Their idea of deduction sets them apart from other detectives who attempt to uncover the hidden truth that most detectives fail to see. Detective Armand and Harry have already seen what doesn’t meet the common eye, which helps them to solve murders.

5. Mare of Easttown (2021)

‘Mare of Easttown’ is a crime thriller that follows detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan, who investigates the murder of a teenage mother in the titular town. Her detective skills come under great scrutiny as she could not solve a similar case. Much like Mare, Armand questions his own skills as he unfolds the mystery of the murders while battling with his own demons. Another similarity between the shows lies in the suspicious town that makes the work of the detectives rather tricky, and not a single soul is spared under the suspicious eyes of the great detectives.

4. The Outsider (2020)

‘The Outsider’ is based on famous horror-thriller author Stephen King’s novel of the same name. The series follows the murder mystery of an 11-year-old boy in the woods of Cherokee city. Detective Ralph Anderson must uncover the truth behind what looks like an open-ended murder case, with physical evidence and eyewitnesses pointing to a local teacher. However, due to a strong and convincing alibi, Terry, the local teacher and baseball coach, cannot be convicted. Detective Ralph must use his skills to the extreme to find out how he did it, if at all he did. As with Three Pines, Cherokee city hides its secrets that only a true detective can uncover.

3. Midsomer Murders (1997-)

‘Midsomer Murders’ is a murder-mystery detective drama set in England that follows detective Tom Barnaby and later his successor, John Barnaby, who go far and wide to solve the murders that occur in the mysterious and deadly county of Midsomer. A picturesque town with beautiful backdrops might give you the impression of being safe and filled with welcoming guests. However, when the real truth meets the eye, a sweet-looking town can become where death breeds. The Three Pines and Midsomer share this in their individual stories of being a “quaint town.”

2. Wallander (2008-2016)

‘Wallander’ follows the story of an existential detective Kurt Wallander who sets out to solve a series of crimes in the beautiful Swedish town of Ystad. In a seemingly quiet town, a series of heinous crimes pop up while Wallander fights with his demons. As with ‘Three Pines,’ the detectives must overcome their damaging thoughts and uncover the truth behind the grim towns.

1. DCI Banks (2010-2016)

‘DCI Banks’ is a British crime drama series set in the town of Yorkshire that follows detective Alan Banks who sets to solve gruesome murders committed in the small town. Detective Alan and Detective Armand have a lot in common. Both the detectives are troubled by their past and must face crime while confronted with their own demons. What looked like a series of common murders that occurred in a small town, when reality comes face to face, the town and its people show their true sides. The themes of the shows are also very similar; one great detective haunted by his past, a small but deadly town, and a series of murders.

Read More: Is Three Pines a Real Village in Quebec?