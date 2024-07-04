Sky Orders Karla Crome’s ‘Inheritence’

After a brief break, Karla Crome has returned to the writer’s room! The Cinemaholic can announce that British television giant Sky has ordered the series ‘Inheritance,’ penned by Crome. The project’s filming is set to commence in November in the United Kingdom and Jamaica, adding a broader backdrop to the show. Storm Saulter will direct the episodes. The plot of the series is currently under wraps.

Crome is well-known for her acting accomplishments, having gained recognition for her performance as Jess in the cult-favorite E4 show ‘Misfits.’ She further established her presence in the industry with standout performances in BBC’s ‘Prisoner’s Wives’ as Aisling and ‘The Victim’ as Rebecca Myers. Her most recent credits include Tourmaline Larou in Prime Video’s ‘Carnival Row‘ and Lucy in Hulu/BBC’s comedy-thriller ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?‘

Additionally, Crome is slated to appear in the upcoming limited series ‘Lazarus.’ Beyond her acting career, she is an accomplished writer, having made a mark with her critically acclaimed play ‘Mush and Me,’ which was performed at the Bush Theatre in 2014 and received several awards. Her screenwriting credits include episodes of Netflix’s ‘The Stranger‘ and ‘Safe,’ as well as Sky One’s ‘Hooten & the Lady.’ The British writer’s latest written work is a 2022 episode of the Channel 4 prison drama ‘Screw.’ Crome made her directorial debut in 2021 with the short film ‘Canvas 5’ as well.

Saulter brings his Jamaican roots and filmmaking expertise to the making of ‘Inheritance.’ The director is celebrated for co-writing and directing the 2018 sports film ‘Sprinter’ and his feature film debut, the crime drama ‘Better Mus’ Come.’ His recent work includes several short films and a music video for Sean Paul and Sia’s hit single “Dynamite.” Produced by Snowed In Productions, ‘Inheritance’ will be joining Sky’s slate of upcoming projects, which also includes Claire Oakley’s ‘Under the Salt Marsh‘ and the Niamh Algar-starring drama ‘Iris.’

Jamaica, the Caribbean island country known for its stunning beaches and nightlife, has partially hosted the shooting of several popular films, including ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ On the other hand, the United Kingdom, a hub for both domestic and international film productions, is a pivotal filming location for major projects such as ‘Civil War,’ ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ and high-profile TV shows like ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Supacell,’ and ‘Shōgun.’

Read More: Beef Season 2 Begins Filming in Los Angeles in August