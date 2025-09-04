‘Spaceballs 2’ Begins Filming in Sydney This Month

Sydney, Australia, will soon play host to a stellar ensemble. This is because the filming of ‘Spaceballs 2,’ the much-awaited sequel to the sci-fi flick ‘Spaceballs’ (1987), will take place in the city starting this month. Josh Greenbaum will helm it based on a story by Josh Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez, which is under wraps. The cast includes Josh Gad, Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, Keke Palmer, Daphne Zuniga, and Lewis Pullman.

Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, and Daphne Zuniga will reprise their roles as President Skroob (leader of Planet Spaceball), Lone Starr (the noble mercenary), Dark Helmet (assistant leader of Planet Spaceball), and Princess Vespa (of Planet Druidia), respectively. The original story, which is a parody of the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, shows how the evil Dark Helmet and President Skroob try to steal the atmosphere of the peaceful planet of Druidia but are stopped by Lone Starr, his sidekick Barf (John Candy), and Vespa. Lewis Pullman, son of Bill Pullman, will play Starburst, the son of Vespa and Lone Starr. Keke Palmer will play a character named Destiny. Gad’s character has yet to be revealed.

Mel Brooks has been lending his distinct voice to movies and shows of late, some of which are ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,’ as the Shogun, ‘Toy Story 4,’ as Melephant Brooks, and ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,’ as Vlad. He also played Jack in Pelayo De Lario’s comedy drama ‘Jack.’ Bill Pullman’s latest film and TV credits include Max in ‘The High Note,’ Alex Murdaugh in ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie,’ and Harry Dietzler in ‘Dark Waters.’ We will next see him in the supernatural thriller drama ‘Killing Faith,’ also starring Guy Pearce and DeWanda Wise.

Rick Moranis, one of the icons of the 1980s and 1990s, stepped away from the spotlight to spend time with his family after the passing of his wife, Ann Belsky. Some of the cult classics he has been a part of are ‘The Flintstones,’ ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,’ ‘Parenthood,’ and the ‘Ghostbusters’ movies. Daphne Zuniga’s latest notable performances include Sonya Jackson in ‘Dynasty,’ Anne in ‘Abigail Falls,’ and Michelle Andrews in ‘Heartbeats.’ Her fans will remember her as Victoria Davis from ‘One Tree Hill’ and Jo Reynolds from ‘Melrose Place.’

Lewis Pullman played Robert Reynolds/Sentry/the Void in the MCU movie ‘Thunderbolts*.’ Before that, we saw him as Ben Mears in the horror movie ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Rocco in ‘Riff Raff,’ Rhett Abbott in ‘Outer Range,’ and Calvin Evans in ‘Lessons in Chemistry.’ We will next see him alongside Amanda Seyfried in the historical drama ‘Ann Lee,’ based on the life of the titular cult leader, who earned the title of the female Christ by her followers.

Keke Palmer was last seen as Zoe in the action comedy ‘The Pickup,’ co-starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, and Dreux in ‘One of Them Days,’ alongside SZA’s Alyssa. She will next be seen playing the character Elena in Aziz Ansari’s action comedy drama ‘Good Fortune.’ The movie also stars Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, and Ansari himself.

