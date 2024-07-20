Lifetime’s Suburban Swingers Club: Filming Locations and Cast Guide

The 2019 Lifetime erotic thriller ‘Suburban Swingers Club’ explores the hidden aspects of suburban life through a provocative lens. The story follows a young couple, Lori and Grant, as they struggle with a strained marriage and the aftermath of a miscarriage. Seeking to reignite their relationship, Grant suggests attending a swinger party. At the event, Lori encounters Noah, their enigmatic and dangerous neighbor. The plot thickens as Lori and Grant face both external threats and internal conflicts emerging from this encounter. Noah, who harbors a dangerous obsession with Lori, begins to stalk her and carries homicidal intentions.

Directed by Jessica Janos, the drama indulges in excessive sexual and violent elements in its commentary on romanticizing infidelity and the secret world of swinging and double lives. ‘Suburban Swingers Club’ distinguishes itself with its intense portrayal of human desires and relationships. The film challenges societal norms and expectations, using its settings and visuals to highlight the stark contrast between public facades and private realities.

Suburban Swingers Club Filming Locations

‘Suburban Swingers Club’ was filmed under the tentative title ‘A Wife Betrayed.’ Principal photography began late in September 2018 and lasted just over a couple of weeks before wrapping on October 15 of the same year. In a video shared on Instagram, director Jessica Janos shared some behind-the-scenes footage and thanked the crew, specifically mentioning producer Ken Sanders and production designer Perla Portillo. She also shared everyday snaps of the set and was accompanied by her daughter during the wrap.

Los Angeles, California

The main setting of ‘Suburban Swingers Club’ is a rich suburban neighborhood with vast houses and a golf course where Grant and Lori settle and indulge in furnishing work. Opposed to the wealthy lifestyle in broad daylight, night sequences create a sense of horror with elements of eroticism. The director of photography, Joseph M. Setele, masterfully captured these sequences with subtle handheld camera movements and dim lighting.

The main house appears not far from Los Angeles. The nearby Canyon County provided the backdrop for Lori and Grant’s luxurious home. The crew visited the site, located at 14903 Live Oak Springs Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita, to capture multiple exterior shots. Andrew Harwood edited these frames to blend seamlessly with the studio-shot interior sequences, enhancing the suspense in the process.

Multiple aerial shots of the East Los Angeles Interchange at US-101 and the banks of the Los Angeles River were taped for exterior shots of a police station featured in the movie. A nearby studio was used for a sequence involving a conjugal visit inside a prison. Additional sets were built for the interiors of houses. This includes Lori’s furniture store, where Noah pays a visit and a crucial segment in the story ensues.

Suburban Swingers Club Cast

‘Suburban Swingers Club’ stars Dana Davis as Lori. She voices multiple characters in the animated shows ‘Craig of the Creek’ and ‘Craig Before the Creek,’ as well as in ‘The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus’ and ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.’ The best-known live-action project in the actress’ filmography is her recurring turn as Chastity Church in the television adaptation of ‘10 Things I Hate About You,’ along with episodic roles in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Pushing Daisies.’ Jesse Ruda co-stars as Lori’s husband, Grant. The actor is known for creating the show ‘Luke,’ where he plays the titular character. He also has an uncredited appearance in the Academy Award-winning French film, ‘The Artist.’

James William O’Halloran steps into the shoes of the antagonistic neighbor, Noah Craner. The Australian actor began his career with minor roles, such as on ‘The Price is Right,’ before making his way into the TV movies ‘When Love Springs’ and ‘Kidnapped to the Island.’ Moreover, you may recognize him from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.’ Elizabeth Leiner plays Olivia, Noah’s wife, who resents Lori and Grant. Leiner is renowned for portraying Tara Locke in ‘The Young and the Restless’ and from the made-for-television thriller film ‘Nanny Killer.’

Among the supporting cast members, Leigh-Ann Rose is cast as Kat, Lori’s sister. Clint Jung and Tyee Tilghman portray Detectives Sato and Kurland. Hunter Cross takes on the character of Derek. Jessica Borden essays Rachel, who invites the lead couple to the swinger’s party in the first place and is dubbed the neighborhood gossip queen. Nawal Bengholam embodies Giselle, who has affairs with both Noah and Grant. Jonathan Thompson and Katrina Nelson play another married couple, Roger and Victoria Pope, who host the titular party. Lastly, Soma Mitra acts as Mrs. Kapur, while Anne McDaniels makes an uncredited appearance as the forensic scientist Kovalev.

