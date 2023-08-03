Surface Season 2 Has Begun Filming in London

The filming of the Apple TV+ psychological thriller series ‘Surface‘ has begun in London, England. Created by Veronica West (‘High Fidelity’), the psychological thriller series tells the story of Sophie Ellis (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who seems to have everything in life — from a loving husband to an affluent lifestyle among the rich and privileged of San Francisco, California. Despite this, she tried to take her life and now suffers from severe amnesia. As she suddenly finds herself as a stranger in what is supposed to be her, Sophie asks her therapist the most pivotal question of the series: If her life was so perfect, why did she try to end it?

The eight-episode first season premiered on July 29, 2022, and concluded on September 2, 2022. It was announced in December 2022 that the show had been renewed for season 2, and the production was slated to move to London.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with this brilliant team,” Mbatha-Raw said in a statement. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

West echoed the sentiment of her lead star. “This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world – I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two. It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey.”

Active in the industry since the early 2000s, Mbatha-Raw has built up an extensive career spanning films, television, theater, and radio. She is known for playing Dido Elizabeth Belle in ‘Belle,’ Plumette in Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Jennifer Hosten in ‘Misbehaviour,’ Tish Jones in ‘Doctor Who,’ Hannah Shoenfeld in ‘The Morning Show,’ and Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer / Rebecca Tourminet in the MCU series ‘Loki.’

‘Surface’ also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen (‘The Haunting of Hill House’) as James Ellis, Stephan James (‘Homecoming’) as Baden, Marianne Jean-Baptiste (‘Soundtrack) as Hannah, Ari Graynor (‘Mrs. America’) as Caroline, François Arnaud (‘Midnight, Texas’) as Harrison, and Millie Brady (‘The Queen’s Gambit’) as Eliza.

In April 2023, it was revealed that Phil Dunster (‘Ted Lasso’) would star as Eliza’s older brother Quinn in the second season. Hailing from a troubled, old-money family, Quinn wants to leave his mark on history but must gain control of the demons within him. Freida Pinto (‘The Path’) was announced as a cast member in May 2023. She will portray Grace, Quinn’s fiancee, who is unsure about what lies ahead of her and forms a special bond with Sophie. Suki Waterhouse (‘Daisy Jones & the Six’) has also joined the cast of ‘Surface’ season 2.

According to the logline for season 2, Sophie will return to her hometown London to find the source of the memories troubling her. It will not be long before the mess she left behind in San Francisco comes seeking her out.

It’s unclear whether the actors’ and writers’ strikes have impacted the production in any way. We can expect more updates on that in the coming months, along with the casting, plot, and possible release date of ‘Surface’ season 2.

Read More: Is Surface Based on a True Story or a Book?