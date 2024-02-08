Lifetime’s Tall Dark and Dangerous: All Filming Locations and Cast Details

‘Tall, Dark and Dangerous’ by director David DeCoteau is a Lifetime thriller film that narrates an unsettling tale of a woman getting catfished through a dating app. Alice is a successful attorney specializing in real estate. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, she sets up a dating profile and comes across a handsome and seemingly perfect match, Chris. However, she suffers a rude shock upon discovering that Chris has stolen the identity of his roommate and is a completely different, and unhinged person. His roommate, Jason, is appalled to learn of Chris’ deception, especially since his ex-girlfriend had also been tormented by a stalker. Things heat up as Chris becomes increasingly obsessed with Alice, threatening to ruin everything she has built up for herself.

The narrative follows Alice’s plight as she grapples with a fear she has never experienced before, touching upon themes of trust, deception, obsession, and the dangers of online dating. As Alice delves deeper into Chris’s twisted world, she must navigate a treacherous path to protect herself and those she cares about. With Valentine’s Day turning into a nightmare, Alice realizes that she must rely on her wit and resilience to outsmart her deranged suitor before it’s too late. ‘Tall, Dark and Dangerous’ is a gripping thriller that explores the dark side of modern romance and the perilous consequences of falling for a facade fabricated in the digital realm. With most of the film revolving around upstate neighborhoods with the background of an arid landscape, inquisitive minds may ponder the filming locales of the Lifetime thriller.

Where Was Tall, Dark and Dangerous Filmed?

‘Tall, Dark and Dangerous’ was filmed entirely in and around Los Angeles, California. According to an interview given by actor Tom Sandoval, principal photography took place in April of 2022. He also appreciated joining the Lifetime production, delighted to work alongside his costars and crew at a difficult time in his life. Let us look at the filming sites utilized in the making of ‘Tall, Dark and Dangerous.’

Los Angeles, California

The capital of Hollywood and its surrounding areas comprehensively contain the filming sites of the thriller movie. Sequences for most of the film were created using filming sets and properties, which are abundantly available across Los Angeles. While the city is renowned for its sprawling studios and iconic backlots, Lifetime often utilizes small filming properties and studios to bring its stories to life with intimacy and authenticity. These filming sites scattered throughout Los Angeles offer a charm and character that complements the city’s arid landscape and enriches their productions.

Moreover, these smaller venues often offer a more cost-effective and efficient option for filming with infrastructural support, allowing Lifetime to make the most of its production budget while maintaining high production values. Hybrid Productions, the production company behind the film, is located at 23277 Ventura Boulevard, Woodland Hills. It has created several thriller films for the Lifetime Channel and Netflix, all lensed around Los Angeles. These include ‘The Wrong Life Coach,’ ‘Silent Night, Fatal Night,’ ‘Fatal Affair,’ and ‘Secret Obsession.’

Tall, Dark and Dangerous Cast

Jamie Bernadette leads the film as Alice. Known for appearing in horror and thriller flicks, Jamie is a prolific actress who has a recurring role on Lifetime’s ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses.’ You may have seen her in ‘American Satan,’ ‘Ember,’ ‘I Spit on Your Grave: Déjà Vu,’ and ‘The Furnace.’ She has further taken up guest roles in productions like ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ‘Midnight Texas,’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’ Starring opposite her as the antagonist is Matthew Pohlkamp. Matthew is an experienced actor and a BMX athlete with numerous national and a world title to his credit. He can be spotted in shows like ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Goosebumps,’ ‘Here and Now,’ and the film, ‘Silent Night, Fatal Night.’

Bringing up the supporting leads is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval. At the time of taking up the role of Jason, Tom had been suffering from the backlash of a scandal in ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and considered it a much-needed break from his usual work environment. He also performs in the cover band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. Tom has brushed up his acting skills in films like ‘The Wrong Real Estate Agent,’ ‘Dying for a Baby,’ and ‘Playing with Fire.’

Other supporting cast members include Eric Roberts as Ed Stein, Michael Paré as Bill, Tracy Nelson as Susie, Caryn Richman as Dr. Taylor, Jackée Harry as Detective Graham, and Daniel Joo as Detective Ross. Also featuring in the film are Philip McElroy as Detective Hamm, Jasmine Aivaliotis as Pauline, co-producer Brian Nolan as Louis, Peter Daniel Adams as Jake, Grisselle Escotto as Mercedes Boi, Alana Walker as Jane, and Vera Lee as Stacy.

