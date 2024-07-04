Hugh Jackman’s The Death of Robin Hood Plot Details, Revealed

Robin Hood will battle death with the help of a mysterious healer in Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer’s upcoming feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that Michael Sarnoski’s darker reimagining of the classic “Robin Hood” tale will follow the titular character as a battle-worn loner grappling with his violent past. Gravely injured, Robin is taken in by Sister Brigid, a mysterious healer who offers him a chance at redemption.

The plot progresses through the encounter of a young girl, disguised as a boy, with a hermit who kills her when she tries to attack him. The hermit’s old friend, Edward, seeks his help to reclaim his stolen farm. Together, they brutally eliminate the family occupying it, but Edward loses his wife in the battle. When the local warlord learns of Robin’s presence, he attacks, leading to a fierce confrontation. Near death, Robin is taken to Sister Brigid’s island for healing.

Jackman is joining a long line of stars who have portrayed Robin Hood, including Errol Flynn, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe, etc. The Australian actor is currently awaiting the release of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ which will mark his long-awaited return as the Marvel Comics superhero Wolverine since the 2017 film ‘Logan,’ which also explores the themes of ‘The Death of Robin Hood.’ He also lent his voice to Big Greg in the animated sitcom ‘Koala Man,’ and will appear in ‘Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie.’

Comer, having risen to prominence with her breakout performance as the psychopathic killer Villanelle in ‘Killing Eve,’ recently starred in ‘The Bikeriders‘ as Kathy Cross, opposite Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. She is also set to appear in Danny Boyle’s long-awaited sequel ’28 Years Later’ alongside Cillian Murphy and the upcoming HBO miniseries ‘Big Swiss,’ an adaptation of Jen Beagin’s novel. The actress is also active on stage, having recently played Tessa Ensler in the Broadway production of ‘Prima Facie.’

Like the lead stars, Sarnoski also has a long-awaited project, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ in the current summer lineup. The post-apocalyptic thriller did not fail to impress audiences and critics alike, replicating the critical acclaim the filmmaker’s feature directorial debut ‘Pig‘ received.

A24 acquired the North American distribution rights to ‘The Death of Robin Hood,’ a major British project, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The shooting of the film is set to begin in February 2025 in the United Kingdom. Among the various high-profile projects gearing up for filming in the UK are the ‘Star Wars’ projects ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu‘ and ‘Lando.’

Read More: Jason Isaacs and Lucien Laviscount Join Aaron Eckhart in ‘Raider’