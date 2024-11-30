Where Was The Later Daters Filmed?

With Netflix’s ‘The Later Daters’ essentially redefining golden romance by shining a light upon love, loss, courtship, and relationships for those above 50, we get a reality dating show unlike any other. After all, it follows six extremely vibrant as well as well-settled individuals as they navigate the world of modern connections in the hopes of finding a true partner for the rest of their lives. This Michelle Obama-produced original thus gives us an insight into the way dating isn’t different no matter the age bracket — the anticipation of meeting someone new, the giddiness of new romance, the sting of rejections, and the happiness of love are all always there.

The Later Daters Filming Locations

While six golden singles are the center of ‘The Later Daters,’ along with Behavioural Scientist turned Dating Coach Logan Ury, the state of Georgia also plays a crucial role at every step of the way. That’s because this entire show is shot in the Greater Atlanta Area of this Empire State of the South, meaning each of the core cast members’ homes and several local establishments are featured. So, there are truly eight key focal points here – Logan, Suzanne Kimmons Doty, Anise Matins, George “Nate” Brown, Pamela “Pam” Stephens Marriott Land, Lori Hanford, Greg, as well as Georgia.

Greater Atlanta Area, Georgia

With the Greater Atlanta Area comprising not just Atlanta city but also 29 counties, which include 146 smaller cities, towns, and villages, ‘The Later Daters’ covered a large portion of Georgia. There was the lake-view home of Suzanne in Gainsville, the suburban residence of Anise, Nate, and Lori, the almost rural abode of Greg, as well as the beautiful, old-built home of Pam in a truly rural area 54 miles away from Atlanta, right along with many local bars, restaurants, and eateries.

However, a majority of the latter were in Atlanta, starting with Bastone at 887 Howell Mill Road, Old Vinings Inn at 3011 Paces Mill Road, and The Interlock at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest. Then there was Spaceman at 3301 Lenox Pkwy, Kinjo Room at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest Street P135, a pop-up shop for Marchand de Vin Perrine’s Wine Tasting, as well as now permanently closed Hampton and Hudson at 99 North Highland Avenue Northeast. As if that’s not enough, establishments like Momonoki, Johnny’s Hideaway, 5 Church, ASW Whiskey Exchange, Grant Park Social, Kat’s Cafe, Grana, and One Flew South are all in Atlanta city too.

As for the filming sports in the Greater Atlanta Area, they were Peytons Pie Company at 118 Main Street South West Suite E in Gainesville, The Vibrary at 970 Main Street Suite A in Stone Mountain, Allatoona Grill at 5989 Groovers Landing Road in Acworth, and Yonah Mountain Vineyards at 1717 Highway 255 South in Cleveland. We should mention the Sanford Stadium at 100 Sanford Drive in Athens also made a brief appearance when Suzanne went to watch a Georgia Bulldogs football game there with Avery Rodts.

It’s also imperative to note that over the past few years, the Greater Atlanta Area, Georgia, has become a popular filming location due to its tax incentives, diverse locations, and local talents. Therefore, some of the most popular shows and movies have actually been filmed there, including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘A Man in Full,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘The Hunger Games,’ and several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies as well as shows.

