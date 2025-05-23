The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and SZA to Reportedly Star in Untitled Ti West Project

Ti West has reportedly managed to put together three of the biggest singing stars for his next feature! The Cinemaholic has learnt from unconfirmed sources that Ariana Grande, Abel Tesfaye, AKA The Weeknd, and Solána Imani Rowe, AKA SZA, will star in West’s yet-untitled thriller drama. Naomi Scott is also among the cast. Principal photography will take place between December 14 of this year and February 3 of 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. West also wrote the screenplay.

The plot follows Shawna (Grande) and Justin (The Weeknd), who are past their prime and start a management agency to reclaim their position in Hollywood. Unfortunately, their top client, Sloane (SZA), is murdered at a party, and they soon find out that it is a part of a dark plot to destroy their careers. Not knowing whom to trust, Shawna and Justin go rogue while searching for the culprit pulling the strings. Their main target turns out to be Shawna (Scott), a powerful personality. As the bodies start piling up, the two people become modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, raining down their wrath on Hollywood in a deadly game of fame, power, betrayal, and survival.

Pop icon Ariana Grande’s latest feature film performance was as Galinda in the Oscar-winning movie ‘Wicked,’ a reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s novel ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.’ She is also known for playing Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon shows ‘Sam & Cat’ and ‘Victorious.’ She also played pop-star Riley Bina in Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. We will next see Grande reprise the role of Galinda in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ Her latest album was ‘Eternal Sunshine,’ which received a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Weeknd played a fictional version of himself in the crime thriller movie ‘Uncut Gems,’ starring Adam Sandler, and the psychological thriller film ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow.’ We also saw him as nightclub owner Tedros in the HBO drama series ‘The Idol,’ which centers on aspiring pop singer Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, and her relationship with Tedros. His latest album, ‘ Hurry Up Tomorrow,’ debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and topped charts in 16 countries.

SZA made her on-screen debut as an actor in Lawrence Lamont’s ‘One of Them Days,’ co-starring Keke Palmer. It centers on two close friends, Dreux and Alyssa, who struggle to recover their rent money after Alyssa’s boyfriend Keshawn blows it all. The latest album of the multiple-Grammy-winning artist was ‘Lana,’ her second studio album.

Naomi Scott has been a part of many big-budget productions of late, including the horror film ‘Smile 2,’ where she played Skye Riley, ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ where we saw her as Elena Houghlin, and ‘Aladdin,’ where she portrayed Jasmine. In television, her notable performances include Olivia Lytton in Netflix’s ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ and Maddy Shannon in Fox’s ‘Terra Nova.’ We will next see her opposite Kit Harington in Yaniv Raz’s epic romantic drama ‘Eternal Return.’

Atlanta recently served as the backdrop for projects like ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ ‘Brothers,’ ‘Beauty in Black,’ and ‘Agatha All Along.’

