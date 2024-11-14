Lifetime’s The Woman With My Face: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Helmed by Brittany Goodwin, ‘The Woman With My Face’ centers on a newcomer in town who is constantly mistaken for another resident and soon discovers an unexpected connection with them. Anya is surprised when she moves to a quaint town, but everyone already seems to recognize her. Soon, she discovers that it may be a result of mistaken identity, as they keep calling her Sarah. When she actually meets Sarah, Anya understands the confusion, as the other woman is exactly identical to her.

Learning more about her doppelganger, Anya realizes that Sarah is her identical twin and that the two were separated at birth. However, a threat from an unknown origin gives her pause in her investigation, warning her to stay away if she knows what is good for her. Inspired by true events, the Lifetime thriller movie creates a suspenseful narrative woven through the tight-knit small-town community and the secrets it hides under the surface.

Where Was The Woman With My Face Filmed?

‘The Woman With My Face’ was filmed in Acworth, Georgia. Tentatively titled ‘Separated Sisters,’ the Lifetime movie began principal photography in late October 2023 and was wrapped up by November 10, 2023. The cast and crew seem to have a great time on set, getting up to shenanigans while keeping the atmosphere lively. “Grateful to get to do what I love and work among so many incredibly talented, hardworking, and fun-freaking-loving people,” wrote Goodwin in an Instagram post.

Acworth, Georgia

The city of Acworth in Cobb County became the primary filming location for ‘The Woman With My Face.’ A part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Acworth is known for its serene natural surroundings, charming small-town ambiance, and historic Southern character. Nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains, Acworth rests along the bank of Lake Acworth and Lake Allatoona and has a number of picturesque parks to explore around it. The historic district and downtown is a center of activity, with craft breweries, older architecture, and chef-driven restaurants. ‘The Woman With My Face’ was likely filmed for the most part in the Parkside district, which has authentic small-town aesthetics that helped the production team capture a sense of community that’s central to its plot, heightening the suspense and mystery around Anya’s experiences.

In addition to the city’s charming downtown, Acworth’s natural surroundings also provided visual variety for the production. The town’s proximity to Lake Acworth and Lake Allatoona enabled the filmmakers to incorporate calm yet atmospheric settings, aligning with the story’s suspenseful mood. Shooting in public locations in Acworth was made simple thanks to the welcoming community and the experienced crew base in Atlanta. Downtown Atlanta is situated only 35 miles away, making it easy for the team to set up the production with the support of the film hub’s infrastructure. Other films shot in Acworth include ‘Footloose,’ ‘Selma,’ ‘Karen,’ and ‘Six Pack.’

The Woman With My Face Cast

Nicole Marie Johnson takes on the leading roles in ‘The Woman With My Face’ and essays both Anya and Sarah. Johnson is an experienced actress and a regular in Lifetime features, including ‘My Professor’s Deadly Secret‘ as Helen, ‘Lies My Babysitter Told’ as Carnie, ‘Sisters on the Run‘ as Madison, ‘Newlywed Nightmare‘ as Lacy, ‘My Daughter’s Deadly Roommates’ as Charlotte, and ‘You’ll Never Leave Me‘ as Susan Bannister. You may also recognize her from her performance in Amazon Prime’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ The CW’s ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Little,’ and ‘Lies My Sister Told Me.’

Donny Boaz stars as Joseph in ‘The Woman With My Face.’ He is known for portraying Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV in ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Mark Brennan in ‘Osprey,’ and John Rotit in ‘Flashes – The Director’s Cut.’ He can also be spotted in ‘Lioness‘ as Steve Cannon, ‘Bissonnet 2: Back on the Blade’ as Detective Benjamin, ‘The Actor’ as Pastor William Turpin, ‘My Wife’s Hidden Lover‘ as Ethan, and ‘Smoke N Love’ as Billy. Supporting cast members include Brey Noelle as Harper, Minna as Mia, Brooke Blackwell as Kirsten, Cristofher Griffin as Peter, Nico Gomez as Benji, Victoria Posey as Willa, Jonathan Ludwikowski as Leo, and Carla Cloud as Colleen Tate.

Read More: Lifetime’s Searching for a Serial Killer The Regina Smith Story: Filming Locations and Cast Details