Thom Fitzgerald to Direct ‘Aversions’ Next

Thom Fitzgerald is returning to feature filmmaking after a brief hiatus! The Cinemaholic has learned that the director will helm the period drama film ‘Aversions’ next. The project will be filmed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, between November 5 and December 7. James Tupper, Conor Stinson O’Gorman, and Peter Outerbridge lead the cast. Fitzgerald also wrote the screenplay.

Set in a psychiatric hospital in 1963, the horror film revolves around gay men who are subjected to electroshock therapy to “straighten” them. However, the different forms of the therapy spiral out of control, even taking the shape of faceless creatures that seem to be stalking the patients.

Fitzgerald’s latest feature directorial ventures are the comedy-drama film ‘Stage Mother,’ starring Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu, and Adrian Grenier, and ‘Splinters,’ an adaptation of a theatrical play by Lee-Anne Poole. He also helmed ‘3 Needles,’ a drama film starring Shawn Ashmore, Chloë Sevigny, and Sandra Oh. His directing and writing credits include numerous television shows, such as the OUTtv comedy ‘Sugar Highs,’ ‘Cam Boy,’ the Christian drama ‘Forgive Me,’ and ‘Sex & Violence.’

Tupper’s latest credits include Jeff in Lauren Garroni’s thriller ‘Sugar Baby,’ Alexsy in Roxine Helberg’s thriller ‘Cold Copy,’ and Kyle in Le-Van Kiet’s shark movie ‘The Requin.’ He also appeared in Mark Waters’ family comedy ‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins,’ starring Jim Carrey. Outerbridge’s notable credits include Walter in the romance drama ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ Black Mask in The CW’s ‘Batwoman,’ and Calix Niklos in the Netflix sci-fi horror drama ‘V-Wars.’ His latest film outing was in Dominic Savage’s ‘Close to You’ as Jim.

O’Gorman has played significant roles in many television shows, including Steve in Quinn Shephard’s crime drama ‘Under the Bridge,’ starring Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone. Other notable shows featuring the actor are the CBC drama ‘Allegiance,’ ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,’ and the Netflix shows ‘Devil in Ohio’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Recent notable projects shot in Nova Scotia include ‘The Lighthouse,’ ‘Polaroid,’ the horror drama series ‘Chapelwaite,’ and the crime drama series ‘Pure.’

