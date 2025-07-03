Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas’ ‘Deeper’ Starts Filming in London in August

Maverick and Ballerina are headed to the British Capital for their next epic feature! Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas will soon begin filming Doug Liman’s large-scale undersea supernatural thriller movie ‘Deeper.’ Principal photography will start in London this August. Max Landis and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay.

The story follows disgraced and depressed former astronaut Eddie Breen, who takes up a new job, albeit a reckless one. He has to pilot a one-man sub to the bottom of the Ni’hil Trench, the deepest and darkest point on Earth. Desperately searching for meaning, Eddie livestreams the dive without expecting anything other than darkness, silence, and water pressure. However, when the sub reaches 4,000 feet, he spots fifty divers dancing in the murk, an impossible event that is confirmed by his crew on the surface. As he dives deeper, things get weirder- a ghostly shipwreck is spotted along with the undead who are calling Eddie closer. As he descends further, he spots a manor on the ocean floor and a legendary French explorer named Marion, who was long presumed lost. She believes she is still alive and even helps Eddie fix his sub. Together, they come to the surface, and while Eddie feels that the mission is a triumph, he is shaken to his core as out comes with him, Marion.

Viewers recently saw Tom Cruise fly fighter jets as Captain Pete Mitchell in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and fly a helicopter and hang upside down from a plane as Ethan Hunt in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’ We will next see him in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s yet-untitled action-adventure film co-starring Jesse Plemons, Emma D’Arcy, and John Goodman. It tells the story of the most powerful man in the world, who deliberately causes a disaster and sets off to prove that he is humanity’s savior.

Ana De Armas’ latest performance was as Eve, the protagonist in the ‘John Wick’ spin-off movie ‘Ballerina.’ Before that, she played Baroness in Ron Howard’s thriller movie ‘Eden,’ Sadie Rhodes in the Apple TV+ action comedy movie ‘Ghosted,’ co-starring Chris Evans, and Norma Jeane, AKA Marilyn Monroe, in the Netflix biographical drama ‘Blonde,’ a fictitious take on the life of the pop icon. We also saw her in ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Deep Water,’ and ‘No Time to Die.’ She will next be seen opposite Oscar Isaac in the Apple TV+ series ‘Bananas,’ directed by David O. Russell.

Doug Liman’s directorial credits include ‘The Instigators,’ starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, ‘Road House,’ starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and ‘Chaos Walking,’ starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Read More: Meet The Parents 4 Starts Filming in New York in August