Toni Braxton to Reportedly Star in Lifetime’s ‘Take It Back’

Singer/songwriter/actress Toni Braxton has reportedly been cast in a Lifetime movie titled ‘Take It Back,’ which will be directed by Stanley Brooks. Filming will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, starting August 20 this year.

The story centers on three college sorority sisters– Cher (Braxton), a disgraced Chicago surgeon, Angela, a sharp defense attorney, and Cynthia, a sports agent, who reunite after Cher’s release from prison, where she served six years for the murder of her ex-husband, P.J., a crime she didn’t commit. Determined to clear Cher’s name and recover stolen business assets hidden by Cynthia’s estranged husband, Tyson, the three women, aided by Cher’s street-smart cousin Sneaky D, train as amateur cat burglars, break into Tyson’s home, and discover both the stolen gems and the actual murder weapon hidden in his safe. How they use the evidence to expose Tyson as P.J.’s killer and exonerate Cher forms the premise. Casting is underway for the roles of Angela, Cynthia, Tyson, and Sneaky D.

Toni Braxton has starred in several Lifetime movies, including ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough,’ also directed by Brooks, the ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club’ movies, ‘Every Day Is Christmas,’ ‘Faith Under Fire,’ and ‘Twist of Fate.’ Her latest movie role was in the Lifetime movie ‘‘Breathe Again,’ which came out this year. It is directed by Brooks and centers on three women, Jennifer (Braxton), Vanessa (Cree Summer), and Evelyn (Essence Atkins). They meet on a dating show and forge an unbreakable bond. After a heartbreak on the show, the ladies relocate to Seattle, where they support each other through personal growth, career changes, and life’s challenges.

Stanley Brooks has several Lifetime movies to his credit as a director. Other than the ones mentioned above, movies he has helmed include ‘Nobody Dumps My Daughter,’ ‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story,’ ‘Cruel Instruction,’ ‘The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice,’ and ‘The Grim Sleeper.’ He also directed the feature film ‘Perfect Sisters’ and two episodes of Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

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