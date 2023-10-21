Bad Romance The Vicky White Story: Filming Locations and Cast Details

The Stanley M. Brooks directorial, ‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story,’ is a crime drama film that focuses on the mundane life of a prison corrections officer named Vicky White. Divorced and leading a rather dull life, she finds some thrill and romance in her life upon the arrival of a new prisoner, Casey White, at her facility. Sooner rather than later, the two, secretly, get involved in a relationship as Vicky treats him with special attention, unlike any other prisoner.

Believing that Casey sees her the way she desires to be seen, Vicky decides to put everything on the line and get him out of prison, right before he gets transferred to a lengthy prison sentence. Together, they go on a run of 11 days, trying to get away from the authorities so that they have a chance to start afresh. The prison facility where Vicky works and her place of residence, along with a bunch of changing backdrops as she goes on a run with Casey, are some of the many interesting sites that make one wonder where ‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story’ was shot. If you are in the same boat, we have your back!

Where Was Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Filmed?

‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story’ was filmed in Manitoba, specifically in Winnipeg, Selkirk, and Oakbank. As per reports, principal photography for the crime film got underway in January 2022 and wrapped up in a couple of weeks, by the end of the same month. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime production!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The capital of Manitoba — Winnipeg — served as the primary production location for ‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story’ as the filming unit mainly set up camp in various streets and neighborhoods across the city for the purpose of shooting. For several indoor scenes, they utilized the interiors of actual establishments or a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around Winnipeg. Since the movie contains various exterior shots, you are likely to spot a number of local landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Wesley Hall, Saint Boniface Cathedral, Esplanade Riel bridge, and the Manitoba Legislative Building, to name a few.

Other Locations in Manitoba

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story’ traveled northeast of Winnipeg to the city of Selkirk. Situated on the Red River, Selkirk is home to several places of interest, including Selkirk Water Aerodrome, Fort Gibraltar, and Selkirk Lift Bridge, some of which may feature in the movie. Moreover, additional portions of the drama movie were taped in Birds Hill Provincial Park, which is located in the Boreal Plains ecozone. Apart from providing opportunities for recreation, the provincial park also protects the areas representative of Aspen or Oak parkland.

Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Cast

In ‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story,’ Wendi McLendon-Covey essays the role of Vicky White. Widely known for her portrayal of Beverly Goldberg on ‘The Goldbergs,’ she also features in ‘Lovespring International’ as Lydia Mayhew and ‘Bridesmaids‘ as Rita. Besides that, Wendi has bagged key roles in many other films and TV shows over the course of her successful career, including ‘Reno 911!,’ ‘Blake Shelton’s Not So Family Christmas,’ ‘What Men Want,’ ‘Sylvie’s Love,’ and ‘Prom Pact.’ On the other hand, Rossif Sutherland portrays Casey White in the Lifetime production. Throughout his career, Rossif has been featured in multiple movies, such as ‘An Officer and a Murderer,’ ‘High Life,’ ‘Hyena Road,’ ‘Edge of Winter,’ ‘Backstabbing for Beginners,’ ‘A Call to Spy,’ ‘The Middle Man,’ and ‘Orphan: First Kill.’

Furthermore, he has several TV shows to his name as well, namely ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Three Pines,’ ‘Essex County,’ and ‘Paris Paris.’ Apart from them, the crime film consists of numerous other actors in supporting roles, including Stephanie Sy as Marshall Laura Chen, Marina Stephenson Kerr as Susan, Chris Sigurdson as Sheriff Don Nicholson, Joanne Rodriguez as Charlene, Aaron Hughes as Gus Foster, Keishon Joseph as Tim, and John B. Lowe as Warden. Moreover, Sharon Bajer features as Intimacy Coordinator, Jason Salamandyk as Judge, Bradley Sawatzky as Senior Task Force Member, Jeff Strome as Inmate Shank, Jean-Jacques Javier as Gun Shop Salesperson, and Don Tjart as Homeowner. Meanwhile, David Tomlinson and Stephen Eric McIntyre as Frat Boys.

