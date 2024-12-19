The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3: Where Are They Now?

As a reality dating series that follows couples at the crossroads of their future, Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum’ breaks all bounds of the genre. That’s because while one person is locked in and ready to get hitched, their partner has doubts, resulting in the former issuing a marriage ultimatum. They then part ways to enter “trial marriages” with other people before reuniting for the same and deciding what they truly want, opening space for a lot of drama. So, of course, season 3 of this original production was no different.

Chanel and Micah Are Deeply in Love Even Today

Although we didn’t get to experience Chanel Watkins and Micah Hardeman’s journey for long considering they chose to depart from the experiment within 3 days of their first trial marriage, it was evident they had issues. However, their struggles stemmed from timeline differences rather than trust issues, long-distance troubles, or anything else, making it clear they truly were head over heels in love. In fact, their relationship had always been such that they were able to always be 100% honest with one another, which is what enabled them to mutually decide to leave the experiment too.

Since then, although neither Chanel nor Micah have chosen to say much about their time on the show, the former has conceded they made the decision upon understanding what would be best for them. They have since also continued their romance, as evidenced by their social media platforms and the way they continue to proudly carry themselves in the public eye. In terms of their professional standing, while the former is currently serving as a Digital Marketing Specialist at MicroAge in Phoenix, Arizona, the latter is likely a hard-working man based out of that area too.

Vanessa and Dave Are Planning a Future Together

Like Chanel and Micah, Vanessa Hattaway and Dave Adams also chose to leave the experiment within 3 days of their initial trial marriages because they had both gotten the answers they needed. While the latter had found him during the dating week itself, he didn’t overtly express anything owing to his original partner’s growing connection with Nick. However, once that crumbled apart owing to him spiraling after finding out his original partner, Sandy, had kissed her new partner, JR, she grew so uncomfortable she knew she had learned all that she needed to.

Since then, although Vanessa and Dave haven’t reached the point of getting engaged yet, they have indicated it might happen very soon considering they have already been ring shopping together. The latter actually conceded that he knows he has the love of his life by his side, but he wants to ensure they have a strong foundation for their future and their family before they actually tie the knot. It’s also imperative to note the 31-year-old former bodybuilding champion turned Manager of Account Executive in New Markets at Service Tital and the Freelance Copywriter as well as Associate Creative Director are also big travel enthusiasts.

Zaina and JR Parted Ways to Finally Prioritize Themselves

While most of the couples in this installment of ‘The Ultimatum’ had issues stemming from timing or communication concerns, Zaina Sesay and JR Warren struggled with trust above all else. The latter former failed marriage owing to infidelity had really traumatized him to such an extent he was determined his next marriage would be his last, not realizing it wasn’t healthy owing to the pressure he was putting on the situation. His continued flirty behavior didn’t help matters either, yet he was eventually able to understand that he needed to go on a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement before he could even think of having a family of his own.

Thankfully, despite the fact that Zaina and JR broke up on Ultimatum Day and even moved out of their shared home, they remained in contact as each other’s close confidants. This did raise some issues for them in terms of where they stand, yet the former has since realized there is no hope for reconciliation between them because they just faced too much. So, today, they both seem to just be focusing on themselves and their individual goals, all the while wishing one another nothing but the best. While Zaina, who did indeed freeze her eggs following her birthday in 2024 to ensure her future included children, is a fitness enthusiast through and through, JB is a Certified Trainer and Coach running his own brand.

Sandy and Nick Have Parted Ways For Good

As arguably the most dramatic couple in this installment, Sandy Gallagher and Nicholas “Nick” Tramontin had several ups and downs that affected not just their time on the show but also their entire relationship. After all, with him spiraling upon learning Sandy had kissed her trial partner JR within days of the experiments, he turned to alcohol for some support, and that only made things worse. He admittedly tried to interject their connection because he saw there could be a potential there, and it hurt his original partner in a way she never could have even imagined.

Therefore, of course, when Ultimatum Day rolled around, Sandy was sure this was not the kind of future she wanted for herself and chose to break up with Nick, but she still wished him all the best. Since then, Nick has also owned up to his mistakes and apologized, all the while asserting that his ex is a wonderful human too, especially considering how she helped him get better after filming concluded. He has since actually gotten help for his drinking and is undergoing therapy, all the while still embracing his passion as an artist thanks to a new girlfriend. Coming to Sandy, the now 25-year-old appears to be making the most of her youth these days while also prioritizing familial connections.

Aria and Scotty Endured a Lot Before Calling it Quits

With Aria De’Westbrooks and Scotty Lewis being in a long-distance relationship by the time they came onto the show, there was a severe emotional disconnect between them. They did manage to improve the same throughout their journey, but their manner of conversations, conflict resolutions, and love language was entirely different, making them realize they weren’t the perfect fit. Nevertheless, when Scotty got down on one knee on Ultimatum Day upon saying all he wanted to say to his heart’s desire, Aria actually said yes.

However, Aria and Scotty called off their engagement a mere day later, with the former conceding she was not ready for marriage, yet she was ready for them to be in the same area. The latter thus relocated to San Francisco for good, yet owing to continued issues between them, along with Aria losing her grandmother as well as suffering a miscarriage, they couldn’t make things work. It does appear to have happened relatively recently, making it clear the 25-year-old Accounting Manager and the 30-year-old corporate professional really did try to make their relationship work in the long run.

Mariah and Caleb Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

Although many have deemed Mariah Zernik and Caleb Storm’s relationship as a bit fake, considering the latter playing down his emotional connection with Aria during the trial marriage, that’s not at all the case. He allegedly believed he was never crossing a line, so he didn’t mind omitting some details or telling white lies, but he wasn’t right in thinking so because he did hurt Mariah through this. The fact she had initially paired off with Micah didn’t pan out either considering he left early, yet it enabled her to think more about herself and realize she could come across as a little controlling while deeming it communication.

Regardless, by the time the Ultimatum Day rolled around, Mairah and Caleb had managed to have enough deep conversations and spend enough quality time together that they knew they were it. Thus, he proposed, and they have since conceded they are planning for a summer of 2026 destination wedding – until then, they plan on traveling together even more and solidifying their foundation for their future. As for their professional standing, while the former is currently evolving from a Social Media Marketing professional to a health/beautify/lifestyle influencer, with plans to release her own podcast called ‘Healing is Hard’ soon, the latter is a mortgage broker at West Capital Lending Inc. They are also massive travel enthusiasts – the couple actually took a road trip across the West Coast in the summer of 2024, enabling them to strengthen their relationship further, too.

