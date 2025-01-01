Wes Miller to Direct ‘A Bloody Night’ Next

Blood, carnage, and survival will fuel Wes Miller’s next directorial work! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will helm the action movie ‘A Bloody Night.’ Principal photography for the project will start in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 20 and conclude on February 10. Miller also penned the screenplay.

The plot revolves around a retired Vietnam veteran living on a generational land plot. When a corporation uses ruthless, underhanded tactics to make him sell, the protagonist has to batten down the hatches and fight for what is meaningful to him and his family. The narrative will explore themes of identity and heritage steeped in the land owned by the Joseph family. Their resistance to selling their property exemplifies their resilience, spirit, unity, and, most importantly, refusal to have their familial and cultural ties wiped out in the name of development.

Miller is a multifaceted filmmaker mainly known for his emphatic and visceral action films, which are often set against a myriad of grounded issues that help dramatize a situation in an engaging and gripping manner. His movies bridge the tightrope between pure entertainment and weighty subject matters, diving into relevant social and cultural themes worth bringing to light.

Miller directed the 2022 thriller film ‘A Day to Die,’ starring Bruce Willis. The plot centers on a disgraced parole officer, Connor Connolly, who has to join hands with his old military ops team to help raise $2 million to save his loved ones. The filmmaker’s 2019 action film ‘Atone’ captures much of his signature premise, revolving around a former special ops soldier who finds herself in a rock and a hard place after terrorists kidnap her daughter, forcing her to take up arms once more and rescue her child before time runs out.

Miller also helmed the 2018 thriller ‘River Runs Red,’ starring Taye Diggs, John Cusack, George Lopez, and Luke Hemsworth. The film follows Charles Coleman Sr., an African American judge who loses his son in a pull-over incident gone wrong. Subsequently, he embarks on a revenge mission against the two cops who had a hand in his son’s premature death.

Baton Rouge, situated on the Mississippi River, is Louisiana’s capital city. The region boasts a long cultural and historical heritage that dates back to its French origins and distinctive Creole architecture. Films and shows previously shot in the area include Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Magnificent Seven,’ Tom Cruise’s ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,’ and Disney+’s ‘National Treasure: Edge of History.’

