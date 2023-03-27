What Happened to Kendall and Naomi? Did They Break Up in Succession?

HBO’s ‘Succession‘ is a comedy-drama series that follows Logan Roy, the head of Waystar RoyCo, a global media conglomerate worth billions. However, after Logan’s health declines, a power struggle ensues among his family and inner circle to take over the company. In the series, Logan’s son, Kendall Roy, makes some of the most audacious moves against his father. Meanwhile, Kendall battles his own demons and fins some stability through his relationship with Naomi Pierce. However, the fourth season premiere provides a disappointing update about the couple’s status quo. If you are wondering whether Kendall and Naomi broke up in ‘Succession’ season 4, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Kendall and Naomi?

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7‘) is the eldest son of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) from his second marriage with British aristocrat Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter). He is the brother of Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Sarah Snook) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin). Before the show’s events take place, Kendall was married to Rava Roy until his drug addiction issues ended their marriage. Kendall has two children from his marriage with Rava. In the seventh episode of season 2, titled ‘Tern Haven,’ Kendall meets Naomi Pierce, and actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones essays the role. Dexter-Jones is known for her performance as Dania Miller in the crime drama series ‘The Calling.’

Naomi is a cousin of Nan Pierce and one of the influential board members of the media company Pierce Media Group, which Logan is trying to acquire. While the Roys spend time with the Pierces, discussing a potential deal, Kendall and Naomi grow close. Like Kendall, Naomi is also a recovering drug addict and their bond over their shared substance abuse issues. It leads to Kendall and Naomi sleeping together and starting a romantic relationship. Logan’s deal with the Pierces falls through after the sexual assault allegations against the Waystar RoyCo-owned cruise line come to light. However, Kendall and Naomi continue their relationship, and things between them appear to take a serious turn by the end of season 2.

Did Kendall and Naomi Break Up?

The fourth season sees Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy teaming up against their father and wanting to start a new empire outside Logan’s shadow. However, Tom informs Shiv that he met Naomi Pierce, implying they had a sexual encounter. Although the meeting turns out to be strictly professional, it makes Shiv and Roman question Kendall’s relationship status with Naomi. Moreover, Naomi only makes a brief appearance in the episode and does not interact with Kendall on screen. Hence, the fourth season premiere, titled ‘The Munsters,’ seemingly implies that Kendall and Naomi have broken up. When Kendall is questioned about his relationship status, he says he hasn’t spoken to Naomi yet.

In the seventh episode of season 3, titled ‘Too Much Birthday,’ Kendall’s 40th birthday party leads to him spiraling out after his children are harassed due to his conflict with Logan. Eventually, Kendall embarrasses himself at the party and fails to find the gift sent by his children. In the episode’s final moments, Naomi comforts Kendall while he stands over his apartment’s ledge, likely contemplating suicide. It seems like Kendall’s emotional breakdown might have dented his relationship with Naomi. She is absent from Caroline’s wedding in the season 3 finale, and her relationship status with Kendall remains unclear. Based on the fourth season premiere, it is safe to say that Kendall and Naomi have quietly broken up behind the scenes. Moreover, Kendall’s fickle emotional and mental state might have led to the couple’s break up.

Read More: Who Is Kerry? Are She and Logan Together in Succession?