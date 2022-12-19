What is the Band in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7? Where to Listen to the Songs?

The seventh episode of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ revolves around the Duttons’ cattle branding camp. John Dutton leads the camp along with his family members and ranch hands, only to discover that a part of his herd has been affected by brucellosis. To avoid the termination of the entire herd, John asks Rip Wheeler to transport the affected cattle to the 6666 Ranch AKA Four Sixes Ranch. Before leaving for the ranch in Texas, Rip takes his wife Beth Dutton to the annual county fair. The couple, along with other ranch hands, John, and Summer Higgins, enjoy the music of a country band. Intrigued by the songs the band plays, we have found out everything you need to know about the group!

What is the Band in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7?

Zach Bryan and his backup band feature in the seventh episode of the fifth season of the show. Bryan grew up in Oologah, Oklahoma. He eventually joined the United States Navy like several of his family members. During his service, Bryan used to write music as well. In August 2019, Bryan released his debut album titled ‘DeAnn’ and the same was dedicated to his late mother. In May 2020, the singer released his second album titled ‘Elisabeth.’ “Heading South,” which was released as a single from ‘Elisabeth,’ garnered immense attention.

Bryan’s had a breakthrough with his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021, a renowned country music stage concert based in Nashville, Tennessee. Soon, he also signed a deal with Warner Records. Bryan’s life as a singer-songwriter took a progressive turn when the US Navy honorably discharged him for the artist to commit to his career as a musician. In 2021, he was engaged with “Ain’t For Tamin’ Tour,” his nationwide tour. Bryan’s collaboration with Warner Records started with the release of his third studio album and his first major record label album, titled ‘American Heartbreak.’ The album was a remarkable achievement for Bryan since it debuted at #5 on the US Billboard 200.

Bryan’s most recent releases are the singles titled “Starved,” “Fifth of May,” and “The Greatest Day of my Life.” Admirers of the ‘Yellowstone’ soundtrack would know that Bryan’s songs have been featured multiple times in the show. His song “Condemned” is featured in the second episode of the third season, titled ‘Freight Trains and Monsters.’ “Flying Or Crying” is featured in the fifth episode of the fourth season, titled ‘Under a Blanket of Red.’

“Whiskey Fever” is part of the soundtrack of the fifth season premiere, titled ‘One Hundred Years Is Nothing,’ and “The Good I’ll Do” is featured in the fourth episode of the fifth season, titled ‘Horses in Heaven.’ The musicians who are a part of Bryan’s backup band in the seventh episode of season 5 are Graham Bright (guitarist), Lucas Ruge-Jones (fiddle), Steve Clark (drums), Kirill Moskalenko (guitarist), JR Carroll (keyboard), Zephyr Avalon (bass), and Read Connolly (banjo).

Where to Listen to Zach Bryan’s Songs?

In the episode, Zach Bryan and his backup band perform two songs, which are “Motorcycle Drive By” and “Summertime Blues.” Both songs are part of his new EP titled ‘Summertime Blues.’ You can listen to “Motorcycle Drive By” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Deezer. You can also listen to “Summertime Blues” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

