Where Was A Real Pain Filmed?

Helmed by Jesse Eisenberg, ‘A Real Pain’ follows two cousins, David and Benji Kaplan, who embark on a trip across Poland in honor of their dead grandmother’s memory. In their journey, they reconnect with their Jewish heritage while uncovering their family history. However, tensions flare as the cousins’ incompatible personalities attract a variety of challenges as they try to reconcile after a long time. The buddy comedy-drama is set in the scenic neighborhoods of Poland, bringing a sense of poignant buoyancy that is reflective of the heartfelt themes at its heart. Its historic architecture echoes the complex family dynamics present throughout the movie, adding a layer of realism to its world and the characters inhabiting it.

A Real Pain Filming Locations

True to its narrative setting, ‘A Real Pain’ was filmed in Poland, predominantly in the cities of Lublin and Warsaw, while scenes were also recorded in New York City, New York. Principal photography took place from May to June 2023 in the two countries, with Polish cinematographer Michał Dymek being an integral part of the process. As a native of Warsaw, Dymek used extensive knowledge of his hometown’s history to craft beautiful environments that reflect Poland’s vibrancy and richly textured aesthetic. It was essential to Jesse Eisenberg that his film veered away from a stereotypical portrayal of the country’s Soviet communist history and its war-laden past. Instead, he wanted to depict a more cheerful backdrop brimming with color and pathos in equal measure.

Lublin, Poland

Filming for ‘A Real Pain’ occurred in Lublin, the ninth-largest city in Poland. The region is known for its longstanding history as a trade center situated favorably at the junction between Eastern and Western Europe. The city’s buildings boast a variety of architectural styles, ranging from Gothic to Renaissance, which contributes heavily to its quaint and archaic look. It is naturally steeped in a host of historical events. However, its World War II era establishments were particularly integral during the shooting of the comedy-drama. The crew lensed scenes at the Majdanek, a Nazi concentration camp which operated during the 1940s. Such heritage locations are prominently featured in the movie as it tries to establish a link between the two central characters and their family past.

Street scenes were also filmed on Grodzka, a road located at 20-112 in the central part of Lublin. Overall, the city’s cobbled pathways and its fairy-tale-like buildings add something ethereal to the movie and make it seem more dreamy than real. The production team utilized its humdrum environments to infuse a sense of magic amidst the family drama unfolding on screen. Its strong narrative is augmented by visually striking backdrops that build rather than distract from the central themes, which is pivotal to any filming location. Intriguingly, writer, director, and actor Jesse Eisenberg used Google Maps to scout locations while developing the screenplay, which must have been helpful when pinpointing the specific filming locales in the diverse boroughs of Lublin.

Warsaw, Poland

Another important filming site was Poland’s capital city, Warsaw. The city has a distinctly modern blueprint and possesses an urban sprawl more akin to a giant metropolis in North America. It is situated on the River Vistula and is recognized as the largest city in the country. Additionally, it is regarded as one of the most famous cities in Europe, gaining fame as early back as the 16th century when the former king, Sigismund III, turned it into the Polish capital after moving his royal court from Kraków. The city has a vast network of neighborhoods with stylistically varying buildings designed by important architects. This lends the place a great sense of artistic weight and prominence when it comes to its culture and historical presence.

The production team filmed scenes in the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews, which is located at Mordechaja Anielewicza 6, 00-157. The museum is built on the site of the former Warsaw Ghetto, capturing the painful history of the Holocaust and of Polish Jews in general. Some scenes were also recorded at the Plac Krasinskich, also known as Krasiński Square, a square in the city’s central district. It notably connects to the Krasiński Palace, a reconstructed Baroque palace built between 1677 and 1683 that was damaged during World War II. Filming also took place at the Warszawa Olszynka Grochowska, a train station in the Praga Południe district, which serves as the backdrop for the train station scene.

Other Locations in Poland

Outside Lublin and Warsaw, the production team lensed several scenes in other regions of Poland. For instance, the town of Krasnystaw in the Lubelskie province was used for a few scenes. It is a small region with a medium-sized population that is famous for its beer festival, known natively as Chmielaki. The crew also shot a couple of scenes in Kraśnik, another town in the Lubelskie province. It is one of the oldest communities in the area and boasts a higher population than Krasnystaw. Additionally, filming moved to Radom, a city located on the Mleczna River and around 100 kilometers south of Warsaw, where some more scenes were lensed. Films previously hosted by Poland include ‘The Pianist,‘ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,‘ ‘Schindler’s List,‘ and ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel.’

New York City, New York

While much of the narrative takes place in Poland, ‘A Real Pain’ was also recorded in the steel and concrete jungle of New York City, New York. The densely populated metropolis is known worldwide for its iconic skyline and towering skyscrapers. It has featured heavily as a narrative backdrop in countless movies, providing a sheen and aesthetic unmatched by other places. Its urban sprawl is characterized by the city’s different districts, which all play a significant role in one sector or the other, whether commercial or cultural. It boasts noteworthy landmarks like the Empire State Building and Central Park, which are eye-catching and easily recognizable, lending a sense of gravitas that only features briefly in the Jesse Eisenberg directorial.

Read More: Best Comedy Movies on Paramount+