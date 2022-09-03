Where Are Kaz And Kieran Bishop From Dated & Related Now?

Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related‘ is a dating show with a unique premise that is sure to intrigue many. All the participants in the reality series are accompanied by their siblings as they enter a luxurious villa to find the perfect romantic match for them. While there, not only must the participants try their best to find someone to love, but they must also support their siblings in any way possible. At the end of each season, one romantic couple gets to take home a cash prize of $100,000, but the path to winning the competition is far from easy.

The recent release of the show’s first season has made fans interested to know about the cast members seen in the premiere iteration of the series. One of the most prominent sibling duos featured in the series was that of Kaz and Kieran Bishop. The twins from London, UK, had the attention of the viewers and the housemates since they took their first steps in the villa and their fans are naturally curious about what the brothers are up to these days. Well, we are here to answer the same!

Kaz And Kieran Bishop’s Dated & Related Journey

From their first day in the villa, Kaz and Kieran Bishop had their eyes set on Diana and Nina Parsijani, respectively. Diana, too, was quite taken with Kaz though things took a turn when Joey and Coriina Roppo won the first sibling challenge. Given Corrina’s interest in Kaz, the Roppos chose the Bishops to go on a double date with. While the date went well, for the most part, Diana was torn about the situation regarding Kaz’s intentions. After returning to the villa, Kaz had a conversation with Diana and assured her that he only had eyes for her and that he would clarify things with Corrina about the same, which led to a make-out session between the two.

After Kaz clarified his situation with Corrina, he and Diana finally got together and decided to help push Nina and Kieran together. However, things changed with the entry of Alara Taneri. In the game of Pass the Parcel, which was organized to welcome the Perfettos and the Taneris, Alara kissed Kieran on the cheek and expressed her interest in the Bishop brother. However, when the parcel landed on Kieran, he decided to kiss Nina on the lips in order to clarify his intentions to both Alara and Nina.

The morning after saw a small fight between Nina and Alara, in which Kieran decided to not intervene. Things took a dramatic turn when Alara and her brother Ceylan Taneri won a secret task. Knowing where her sister’s heart was, Ceylan chose Kieran to be Alara’s date. This miffed Nina, who then decided to watch from afar as Alara and Kieran spent their double date with Ceylan and Julia Perfetto. While Kieran once again clarified that his eyes were set on Nina during the date, that did not stop the Parsijani sister from getting upset.

Upon Kieran’s return, Nina and Kieran got into an argument where the Parsijani sister claimed that she was hurt by the fact that Kieran was apparently entertaining Alara’s overtures. This led the two to split up briefly, and Kieran decided that he should talk to Nina again after the tempers cooled down a bit. However, that option fell out of the window with the entry of Henry and William Wade, who decided to take the Parsijani sisters on a date. After the double date, Kieran and Nina talked and got back together. This prompted Henry to reveal to Kieran that Nina had told him that she was single during their date. Upset by the revelation, Kieran had a conversation with Nina, which led the two to split up for good.

After learning about Kieran’s split from Nina, Alara decided to ask Kieran to the Lady’s Choice Prom Night. Though he accepted the proposal, Kieran was still unsure about his feelings for Alara, though that was on resolved. Meanwhile, Kaz decided to take the next step and enlisted Kieran’s help to bring Diana to a romantic spot and express his love for the Parsijani girl. Using a placard, Kaz asked Diana to officially be his girlfriend, which she accepted and expressed her own love for Kaz.

Kaz and Diana, along with Keiran and Alara, were two of the three couples still standing at the end of the season. Nina and Daniel Perfetto were also a part of the final three. Both couples got to enjoy luxurious dates and celebrate their success and feelings. The eliminated participants were brought back to the villa to vote for a couple, leading Kaz and Diana to win the $100,000 cash prize. If you are wondering about the current whereabouts of the Bishop siblings, we have your back!

Where Are Kaz And Kieran Bishop Now?

Both Kaz and Kieran seem to live their life to the fullest. However, their relationship status with Diana and Alara seems to be under wraps. However, given some of the comments made by Kaz on Nina and Diana’s posts, we have to believe that Kaz and Diana are at least on amicable terms if nothing more. As of writing, Kaz is working as a Firefighter while Kieran is a Banking Consultant. However, this does not mean that the two have given up on the entertainment industry.

In fact, ‘Dated & Related’ is far from their first time on television as the twins were part of ‘Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion.’ The brothers are also fond of traveling and recently made a trip to Ibiza, Spain. Out of the two Bishops, it seems that Kieran has more of a social media following than Kaz. In October 2022, the brothers will celebrate their 31st birthday, and we wish them the best for the same. We also hope that they find happiness in their personal and professional lives.

