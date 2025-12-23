Where Was Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Filmed?

Helmed by Emma Tammi, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,’ a sequel to the smash hit ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ continues Mike Schmidt’s tussle with animatronic horrors that are far beyond his comprehension. Loosely based on the eponymous video game series by Scott Cawthon, this horror mystery movie is as much a love letter to the legendary franchise as it is an examination of what makes it a special story. The previous movie ends with Mike finding some semblance of peace with Freddy and his band of ghost-robots, but their home, the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza store, is left in a precarious condition.

To that end, this iteration of the tale expands the world, not just in space, but also in time. As more layers about William Afton‘s inhuman experiments come to light, Mike realizes that he cannot rest just yet, as the most fierce animatronic thus far is about to make their grand appearance. As the pizzeria roars back into life, the entire town is draped in a layer of supernatural fear and awe.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Filming Locations

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ was taped entirely in the state of Louisiana, particularly in the New Orleans Metropolitan Area. The region of Chalmette, alongside the cities of Kenner and New Orleans, served as the primary filming location. Principal photography for the movie took place sometime around late October 2024, and filming began in November of the same year, before wrapping up in February 2025. Matthew Lillard shared with People that writer Steve Cawthon and the film’s director, Emma Scott, responded to the demand of the fans: “We want more jump scares … We want to sit in the audience and not only get lore from the world, we want to be filled with feelings. We want to feel the movie like we felt the game.” This perspective was likely crucial to the crew’s vision of making the sequel scarier than the first movie.

New Orleans Metropolitan Area, Louisiana

Filming for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ largely took place in Louisiana’s New Orleans–Metairie metropolitan statistical area, with the region of Chalmette serving as the main lensing location. Here, the crew reportedly took over The Ranch Film Studios, situated at 8301 West Judge Perez Drive, and constructed several expansive sets for the movie. Interiors of William Afton’s home and that of the original Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza store were among the many settings crafted from scratch, giving the crew maximum creative freedom and flexibility. With more than 220,000 square feet of stage and set space, The Ranch is a highly sought-after production studio and has poured life into acclaimed titles such as ‘The First,’ ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music,’ and ‘Mayfair Witches.’

While production of indoor sequences was mostly centered around The Ranch Film Studios, the iconic façade of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza was reportedly shot at the same Chalmette-based location as the first movie. In particular, a vacant lot at 3620 De La Ronde Drive was transformed into the exteriors of the pizzeria, with an elaborately designed frontage channeling the grim and mysterious nature of the fictional setting. A similar set for the pizzeria was constructed at 9001 Patricia Street, offering the crew more ease of filming. Chalmette locals and fans of the franchise alike spotted the set all throughout January of 2024, indicating that it was likely constructed and then kept up ahead of the production window.

Alongside Chalmette, the crew also taped key sequences in the other locations in the Pelian State, such as the city of Kenner. Here, the crew set up camp in the historic district of Rivertown, with Williams Boulevard and 4th Street being used as filming locations for the movie’s FazFest sequences. According to locals, filming also extended to the city of New Orleans, where the lakefront region was incorporated into the movie’s visual canvas. Thus, a healthy blend of set dressings and on-site filming helped ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ achieve its signature look. The Big Easy is no stranger to high-profile productions, as it has previously served as the lensing site for shows such as ‘True Detective’ and ‘Boots,’ as well as movies such as ‘Django Unchained,’ ‘Now You See Me,’ and ‘Sinners.’

