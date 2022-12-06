Where is Hulu’s Connect Filmed?

Based on the eponymous webtoon by Shin Dae-sung, Hulu’s ‘Connect’ is a South Korean crime thriller series that follows an ordinary man named Ha Dong-soo who likes to keep to himself. The only way he connects with the world is through his music, which he uploads quite frequently on the internet. However, his solitary life takes a tragic turn when he gets abducted by an organ hunter and loses one of his eyes to him. Soon, he realizes that he can see with his lost eye through the perspective of the person who has it.

When Ha Dong-soo starts having terrible visions, he learns that his missing eye is transplanted to a serial killer who has been wreaking havoc on citizens, while Ha Dong-soo gets to witness the gory deeds. Now, he is on a mission to put an end to the killing spree and also take back what’s his. The fantastical elements, coupled with the theme of a serial killer, make the narrative intriguing and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats through each episode. At the same time, the darker undertone and gory visuals against different backdrops make one wonder where ‘Connect’ is shot. Here are all the details you might want to know about the same!

Connect Filming Locations

‘Connect’ is filmed entirely in South Korea, specifically in Seoul. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the South Korean series commenced in January 2022 and wrapped up in March of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and follow Ha Dong-soo as he chases the serial killer, and learn about all the specific sites that appear in the Hulu series!

Seoul, South Korea

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Connect’ are seemingly lensed in and around Seoul, the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members set up camp at various sites across the metropolis to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, it is possible that they utilize the facilities of a sound stage or two of one of the film studios in and around Seoul for shooting some key portions.

Situated in the northwest region of the nation, Seoul is considered a global city and given the title of an Alpha City by Globalization and World Cities Research Network (GaWC). The capital is home to a number of modern landmarks including the 63 Building, the Lotte World Tower, the N Seoul Tower, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the Lotte World, Trade Tower, and the Parc1, to name a few.

Many filmmakers tend to visit Seoul every once in a while for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, the city has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Parasite,’ ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Hunt,’ ‘The Bourne Legacy,’ ‘Squid Game,’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead.’

